"I don't see why the next 12 months should be any different": New mayor pledges to cycle to all events

Any Worcester readers could soon spot a familiar face pedalling about town as the city's newly elected mayor has pledged to cycle to events in a bid to promote the "health and environmental benefits of cycling".

Cllr Louis Stephen, the city's first Green Party mayor, was elected earlier in May and shared a snap on social media of him posing next to his bike, announcing his promise to "endeavour to arrive at all events by bike".

"My promotion of the health and environmental benefits of cycling will not stop whilst I'm mayor," he said. "Possible rare exceptions may be when I'm being accompanied by the mayoress and a posh hat is required."

Speaking to Worcester News, Cllr Stephen said he wants to "lead by example" and prove he is "talking the talk" on green transport.

"I've always used my bike and I try and travel using it whenever I can so I don't see why the next 12 months should be any different," he told the local news website.

"Obviously a lot of occasions will call for suits or fancier dress but I'm going to be trying my best to attend every duty I can by bike. There are a range of benefits to cycling when you can including the physical but just as importantly the mental health side and it even frees up some road space for people who do need to use a car.

"If you can use your bike then I think it's a very good thing to do and so I want to be a leader and show people that if the mayor of Worcester is doing it, then so can you."

Marking the start of his role, Cllr Stephen joined the city's children and volunteers for one of their morning cycle buses, helping youngsters cycle to school.