When you pop out to the shops and end up in the Giro d'Italia — e-bike-riding nonna steals the show; Stunning hairpin-loaded Welsh climb goes viral... except it's in Norway; Headset spacers? Never heard of them; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Who knew this absolute climbing gold was hidden in one of the valleys?

Probably the best thing about living in Wales, the scenery and the roads. The Barmouth estuary and climb out to Dolgellau is a favourite. pic.twitter.com/FHY4ZLLxvU — Tuffer (@TufferB) May 19, 2023

Unfortunately for all of us (except our Norwegian readers), it's not, and is instead the Lysevegen climb out of Lysebotn, in between Oslo and Stavanger in the south of the country...

Anyway, while a couple of people spread the word about its actual location, many of the 700,000 people who saw the post were left head scratching at where exactly this hidden gem was, considering the lack of map evidence.

The master trollsman in charge of the daring act of deception then claimed it was a restricted byway and only about two miles long, telling those curious to look for Llandiberrison, Merthyr Tydfil, Tal-y-Bont, Llanidloes and Corris, keeping the wind up rolling.

Yet another classic for the 'don't trust everything random person on the internet tells you' genre. Except reputable live bloggers, of course...