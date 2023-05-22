When you pop out to the shops and end up in the Giro d'Italia — e-bike-riding nonna steals the show; Stunning hairpin-loaded Welsh climb goes viral... except it's in Norway; Headset spacers? Never heard of them; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

- News
A drunk driver who caused a head-on collision while driving the wrong way along a motorway has been spared jail....
These hangers are supposed to be 'residential' such that they would be used to store a bike, not as a place to 'park' a bike (i know almost the...
Thank you Mark, for taking us along on your amazing journey. It's been wonderful to cheer Cmon Mark and CAVENDISSSSHHH! at my TV for so many years.
I'd talk to Blackburn Council again. That number doesn't even appear to be registered to a driver, could be someone operating illegally......
If you are going to ride in the highlands or Cairngorns, pick your roads carefully, or get a gravel bike or MTB and barely touch the tarmac....
I used to run between the 2 towns across what I think was called the drover's trail. Some climbing involved but no road....
It's official now. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cycling/65665546
A clear protective cover?
No, I need some humanity.
Pretty sure that was the case in the mid 2000s! Never tried myself, I was already late to the party...