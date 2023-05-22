Support road.cc

Live blog

When you pop out to the shops and end up in the Giro d'Italia — e-bike-riding nonna steals the show; Stunning hairpin-loaded Welsh climb goes viral... except it's in Norway; Headset spacers? Never heard of them; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Rest day at the Giro but no resting here... Dan Alexander is on live blog duty to get the week rolling...
Mon, May 22, 2023 09:04
When you pop out to the shops and end up in the Giro d'Italia — e-bike-riding nonna steals the show; Stunning hairpin-loaded Welsh climb goes viral... except it's in Norway; Headset spacers? Never heard of them; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog
10:09
When you pop out to the shops and end up in the Giro d'Italia — e-bike-riding nonna steals the show

Sorry, Brandon McNulty, Ben Healy, Marco Frigo and the rest, but there was only one real hero on yesterday's Giro stage...

The maglia nonna as she's since been dubbed...

The e-bike-riding local took the acclaim of the tifosi on the final climb into Bergamo in an attack described by one fan as more exciting than the first two weeks' GC battle. Think the UCI might have something to say about the legality of her bike but hey, at least sock length shouldn't be an issue... Zac Williams of SWpix was thankfully on hand to keep the heart-warming images coming...

2023 Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
2023 Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 

12:19
Mark Cavendish confirms he will retire at end of season
2023 Mark Cavendish Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

11:06
The kids are alright

Hmmm, I recognise the name from somewhere...

10:54
Car passenger throws rubbish at man cycling with his 4-year-old son
Sheffield car passenger throws rubbish at cyclist

07:50
Stunning hairpin-loaded Welsh climb goes viral... except it's in Norway

Who knew this absolute climbing gold was hidden in one of the valleys?

Unfortunately for all of us (except our Norwegian readers), it's not, and is instead the Lysevegen climb out of Lysebotn, in between Oslo and Stavanger in the south of the country...

Lysevegen (Google Maps)

Anyway, while a couple of people spread the word about its actual location, many of the 700,000 people who saw the post were left head scratching at where exactly this hidden gem was, considering the lack of map evidence. 

The master trollsman in charge of the daring act of deception then claimed it was a restricted byway and only about two miles long, telling those curious to look for Llandiberrison, Merthyr Tydfil, Tal-y-Bont, Llanidloes and Corris, keeping the wind up rolling.

Yet another classic for the 'don't trust everything random person on the internet tells you' genre. Except reputable live bloggers, of course...

08:57
📷 Cav waves goodbye? Wheelie good crowds + a local hero — stage 15 in photos

Take a bow Zac Williams of SWpix, dropping some of the best snaps of the entire Giro d'Italia on yesterday's packed final climb, formerly of Il Lombardia before the route finish was moved to Como...

2023 Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
2023 Trek rider wheelie Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
2023 Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
2023 Mark Cavendish Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
2023 Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A wave goodbye?

2023 Mark Cavendish Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
2023 Mark Cavendish Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Perhaps everybody was just happy to see the sun.

08:46
When your alarm goes off on Monday morning...
08:36
Headset spacers? Never heard of them
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

