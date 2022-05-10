WIN! £500 to spend on ANYTHING you like from the Altura cycling clothing range!

If you missed out in our Altura competition back in January, you're in luck... because this time you've got another chance to really take your cycling wardrobe to the next level, with a £500 voucher* to spend on anything you like from Altura's 2022 range!

Yep that's right, you can scour the whole Altura website and build your ideal collection to see you through a great summer of cycling and beyond.

Are you a dedicated roadie? How about gravel, or do you only cycle to commute? Whatever type of rider you are there's something for everyone, and we've picked out some examples of what you can spend your voucher on below. Remember it really is up to you though, you might just want to spend the lot on socks and accessories! Without further ado...

Progel Plus Cargo Cycling Bib Shorts: SRP £70.00

The Progel Plus shorts come in men's and women's versions, and this Cargo edition of the women's short has extra room for storing essentials. The X-Body straps ensure a fit that keep the shorts in place while retaining upper body comfort and preventing chafing, while the 3D Progel Plus pad comes in women's and men's specific versions, using Italian materials and an innovative moulded design exclusive to Altura.

All Roads Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey: SRP £45.00

This gravel jersey (you can wear it on other surfaces too so we're told!) is nice and casual with a relaxed fit, so is ideal for on or off the bike. It's made with high wicking polyester fabric with breathable mesh panels in key areas and a Silvadur antimicrobial finish, there's a light attachment loop for when the sun goes down and the neckline has handy stud fasteners.

Grid Travel Bag: SRP £70.00

If you want to keep your stuff organised and do it in style, this two-in-one travel bag that can transform into a backpack is for you. There's a large zip opening to act as a main stash compartment, a front organiser pocket with zip pockets, and the Airmesh back panel with deep channel for air circulation prevents your back from getting too sweaty. As mentioned already this bag is a two-in-one, so the shoulder straps tuck away if you want to carry it briefcase-styley.

So there you have it, an introduction to a trio of Altura products that you'll be able to choose from if you're lucky enough to scoop this fantastic prize. If you're already dreaming of winning then be sure to head over to the Altura Apparel website to start picking your perfect prizes.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill out the entry form below. The competition is only open to residents of the United Kingdom. Best of luck!

*No cash refunds will be given for any unused amount. The voucher may be used on full SRP items only.

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here