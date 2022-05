Cycle like you drive? Police force schooled over 'road safety' advice; Relieved RideLondon cyclists celebrate no 22mph safety car; Avengers Assemble: Alastair Brownlee calls on Alex Dowsett and Dan Bigham for Ironman record + more on the live blog

Introducing the latest police Twitter account to put their foot in it in three, two, one...

Many cyclists can exceed urban speed limits, yet brakes on pedal cycles can be weak. Think, if a child or elderly person were to unexpectedly step into your path, could you stop in time? Cycle like you drive, with curtesy, care and within the law #FatalFour pic.twitter.com/WdELsk9xpn — Roads Policing Unit (@MerPolTraffic) May 18, 2022

Where to begin? Can many cyclists exceed urban speed limits? Are brakes on bikes weak? (The last thing we need is the cops wading into the disc vs rim debate) Cycle like you drive? 'Curtesy'? There's no shortage of ammunition here...but just remember to always offer a curtsy to pedestrians when you stop at red lights...

Or are we talking about this?

Anyway, nitpicking aside, there are more important issues to address in the tweet which still survives on Merseyside Police's account four hours on. How much longer remains to be seen...

That’s not the law, and you know it. Few cyclists can break urban speed limits, not many. Drivers are far more law breaking and dangerous and careless than cyclists. So no, I won’t be cycling like drivers drive. Your tweet is almost all wrong. — CyclingMikey along the Rhine 🇳🇱🇪🇺🇿🇼🇺🇦 (@MikeyCycling) May 18, 2022

In 2018, drivers in the UK killed 555 pedestrians and cyclists. In the same year, three people died after collisions with cyclists (not clear who was responsible for the collision) in 765 million cycle trips in England. Tweet like you police dangerous drivers. With courtesy. — Jon Burke FRSA 🌍 (@jonburkeUK) May 18, 2022

🚫 81% of drivers exceed the speed limit in 20mph zones.

🚫 53% exceed the speed limit in 30mph zones.

🚫 In 2019, 570 pedestrians & cyclists were killed by motor vehicles. Not sure "cYcLE LikE yOu dRiVe" is the advice you should be handing out, to be honest. — Jon Burke FRSA 🌍 (@jonburkeUK) May 18, 2022

Cycle like you drive, eh?

Haha... an hour or two apart... "Cycle like you drive"https://t.co/9bSgLFpV3P — Mounsey. (@rosemeyer1939) May 18, 2022

Who knows how long this will still be up for? But don't worry...here's a screenshot if/when it's deleted...