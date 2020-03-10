“F*ck you” – Aussie (and ex-GB) coach responds to online critics; Underwear selfies row – team accuses rider of exploiting #MeToo; Is your stolen bike here?; Pinot v crosswind; Wahoo launch Stealth version of Elemnt Bolt + more on live blog

Cycling Australia’s performance director Simon Jones – former head coach at British Cycling and head of innovation at Team Sky – has been called “unprofessional” after responding on Twitter to criticism of the Cyclones’ recent performance in the UCI track cycling world championships with the words, “F*ck you.”

The tweet, since deleted, was in answer to users of the social network complaining that Australia came away from the event – the last major track meet before the Tokyo Olympics – with one silver and two bronze medals.

For context, Great Britain, who also had a disappointing championships, won four medals … but one of those was gold, thanks to Elinor Barker.

“To all those key board experts out there — F*ck you,” said Jones in the tweet that has subsequently been deleted.

“We got a great team of riders, coaches, support and sponsors. Bring on Tokyo Team."

Ex-pro cyclist turned pundit Robbie McEwen said that post “is unprofessional if that's your role.”

“I think you can have better chosen words. But I can understand his frustration, he's under lots of pressure,” he added.