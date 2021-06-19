Support road.cc

Petition calling for public awareness campaign to address driver aggression towards cyclists launched

The petition asks the Department for Transport to run a national campaign that would "educate motorists about dangerous, inappropriate and aggressive behaviours" against cyclists...
by Jack Sexty
Sat, Jun 19, 2021 15:40
A newly-launched petition calling for the Department for Transport to run a public information campaign aimed at driver aggression towards cyclists has already amassed thousands of signatures. 

The petition, started by Helen-Louise Smith, says "the attitude that cyclists should not be on the roads needs to end", and that motorists should be educated about "dangerous, inappropriate and aggressive behaviours that can lead to the injury and even death of cyclists." 

It continues: "In 2019, 16,884 cyclists were injured in reported road accidents, including 4,433 who were killed or seriously injured.

"These figures only include cyclists killed or injured in road accidents that were reported to the police. Many cyclist casualties are not reported to the police.

"Driver aggression towards cyclists feels to be increasing & we are calling on the Department of Transport to run a national public awareness campaign to educate motorists about dangerous behaviours." 

The petition has started to be widely shared on social media, and has just over 2,000 signatures at the time of writing, and needs 10,000 before the 16 December 2021 deadline for the government respond. It can be viewed here

Do you think a public information campaign could reduce aggression towards cyclists on the roads, and if so what would it look like? Let us know in the comments as always. 

