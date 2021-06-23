Fake cop stops cyclist and demands to see his ‘licence’ to ride in bike lane

Police in Leicester have urged people to be vigilant after a motorist impersonating a police officer flagged down a cyclist and demanded to see his ‘licence’.

Leicestershire Police say that the incident happened at around 9.45am on Monday 21 June.

The cyclist, riding what was described as a high-value bike, was riding along Ethel Road when a driver passed him in a small black Ford car and waved him down.

The motorist, who was wearing a stab vest with “police” printed on it then put a small blue light on the car’s roof and told the cyclist that he needed a licence to use the cycle lane.

Of course, no licence of any kind is needed to ride a bicycle on the public highway in the UK.

Police say that a heated discussion then took place, with the man, described as white, 5’11”, aged in his late 20s and with brown hair and a beard, leaving the scene when a woman approached.

Investigating officer PC Ben Hill said: “We would ask the public to be vigilant and if in any doubt ask an officer for their identification.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw this incident or from anyone who was driving along Ethel Road and may have captured it on dash cam.”

Anyone who has information is requested to call 101 quoting reference 21*347219, or to contact police online.