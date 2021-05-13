SunGod Vulcans Full Frame

The SunGod Vulcans FF are fully customisable glasses with a high definition 8KO lens. They're an excellent option for stylish and functional eye protection, backed with a lifetime guarantee.
The Vulcans offer massive coverage without being intrusive, with a curved profile that shapes around the face perfectly. My face, anyway.
Provided with the glasses are four different nose-pads which allow you some adjustment to getting the glasses sitting perfectly. My fairly big snout required the second smallest pad.
In terms of customisation, the top and bottom frames can be coloured independently and there are eight colours to choose from, along with the rubber arm pads and logos, giving hundreds of different combinations.
SunGod offers its 8KO lenses with the Vulcans, which it claims to be optically superior and lighter than the standard polycarbonate seen in many glasses. There are eight different lens tints to choose from depending on your style and light conditions, with a further two photochromic lenses which react to varying conditions.
The glasses on test are fitted with the Fire 8KO lens, which is impressively clear and works well in overcast and sunny conditions. The best way I can describe the Fire tint is to say the saturation has been turned way up – it makes overcast conditions look like a bright summer's day, and in the bright sun there is no glare; the lens also does a great job of managing the light levels to make my sight as clear as possible – a lot clearer than no lens or a clear lens. I used these in the forest a lot and they helped with picking out roots and holes. It's like seeing in HD.
The frame fit and function is great – even on some rough mountain bike trails the glasses didn't move around thanks to the nose-pads and grippy rubber arm pads.
The only potential negative is helmet compatibility. I tried these glasses with a couple of different helmets – an IXS Trail Evo, which is quite a slender helmet, and a Lazer Jackal, which is at the other end of the chunkiness scale – and found the top of the frame to be very close to the helmet line. It was fine with the IXS, but the Lazer hit the frame, which was annoying. You might need to try before you buy.
At £150, the Vulcans are a little on the pricey side compared with some – the Melon Alleycat glasses are £120, for example. The Vulcans do have a lifetime guarantee, though, and adjustable nose-pads, which help justify the extra cost.
And you can spend more – Oakley's Jawbreakers are £178, for example, we've reviewed a few pairs from 100% that are £170 or more, and a couple from Roka that are over £200.
Overall, I think the SunGod Vulcans are very good – they're decent value for money, fully customisable and have a great lens, backed up with a lifetime guarantee.
Verdict
Top quality, customisable glasses with a lifetime guarantee
Make and model: SunGod Vulcans Full Frame
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The SunGod Vulcans are aimed at road riding and mountain biking. They are fully customisable and feature SunGod's own 8KO lens which it claims to be optically superior and lighter than standard polycarbonate offerings. These are top quality glasses with a high definition lens, and can be customised to any style you fancy.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
SunGod lists:
8KO lens - impact resistant, scratch resistant, optically superior to polycarbonate
Large coverage
Life time guarantee
Adjustable fit
Customisable style
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Excellent quality, finish is very tidy. Glasses feel sturdy and well put together.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Lens clarity is top notch and the frame fits very well, the only issue could be helmet compatibility.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Too soon to tell, though the quality and lifetime guarantee leave no concerns in this area.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
At 38g, nothing to worry about.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Adjustable fit, with a good range.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
A little expensive compared with some, but the customisable options and lifetime guarantee add value.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Lens clarity is top notch and the frame fits very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The customisation options are a great touch, and the adjustable nose-pad really helps dial in the fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing particularly, just some concerns over compatibility with all helmets and head/face sizes and shapes.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're more expensive than some – £30 more than the Melon Alleycats, for example – but cheaper than others, such as Oakley's Jawbreakers.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good – customisable, adjustable, the lens technology is excellent and they have a lifetime guarantee.
Age: 27 Height: 180cm Weight: 86kg
I usually ride: Mostly mountain bike along with gravel for some good miles My best bike is: Swarf Cycles 155 (mtb) Kenesis G2 (gravel)
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb, Enduro race, bigger mtb "adventure rides", gravel/road rides
