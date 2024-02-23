Support road.cc

"Please do not block the entrance of car wash," asks sign... ironically placed right in the middle of cycle lane; Lefevere claims Alaphilippe criticism misunderstood; Dan Martin talks road safety: "You have near misses constantly" + more on the live blog

Almost time for the weekend, just one more day to get through... one more live blog with Dan Alexander to (hopefully) keep you entertained, and then we can all ride off into sunset...
Fri, Feb 23, 2024 09:12
7
"Please do not block the entrance of car wash," asks sign... ironically placed right in the middle of cycle lane; Lefevere claims Alaphilippe criticism misunderstood; Dan Martin talks road safety: "You have near misses constantly" + more on the live blog
08:57
"Please do not block the entrance of car wash," asks sign... ironically placed right in the middle of cycle lane

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner...

Car wash sign in cycle lane (@naomi_fisher/Twitter)

[@naomi_fisher]

On yesterday's live blog it was the bike lane blocked by... a bicycle hire company's truck, but this beats that, in my book. Welcome to the Ladypool Road cycle lane in Birmingham where you might find your path obstructed... by a sign advertising a car wash... that asks "please do not block the entrance of car wash". Perfection.

Car wash sign in cycle lane (@naomi_fisher/Twitter)

Naomi spotted the blockage (which was hard to miss, to be fair) and then the slightly more obscure, but tremendous, messaging on the infrastructure-impeding sign.

"First time on the cycle lane on Ladypool Rd this morning and came upon this sign with an ironic (and hidden) request," she wrote on social media.

Moseley councillor Izzy Knowles replied saying the car wash has new owners, this presumably their day job when they're not being top-tier comics, and said that she would "pop down and speak to them".

That's left us imagining the quite bizarre scene... "Hi guys, just a quick one... you know that sign you've got for the car wash? Yeah... the one that says 'please don't block the entrance to car wash'... yeah... just erm... we were wondering if... well, you know... it might be an idea not to block the cycle lane with the sign asking people not to block the car wash? It's just an idea..."

I think we've peaked this live blog too early, I fear it's all downhill from here... (which, as a saying and going on my first tangent of the day, actually sounds like a positive if you're a cyclist...)

12:51
UAE Tour: Cav spotted sprinting (briefly), before Olav Kooij pips Time Merlier in tight photo finish

Olav Kooij won stage five... just... 

UAE Tour photo finish (Eurosport)

The lesser-spotted Mark Cavendish, who has been largely anonymous this week, appeared at the front following some strong lead-out work by his Astana Qazaqstan teammates, sprinted for a short while before pulling the plug and dropping back through the field. Save it all for July, Cav...

That left double stage winner Tim Merlier and Kooij to battle it out, the Team Visma | Lease a Bike fastman (it's going to take a while to get used to that name) just getting in front on the line. 

Over at Tour du Rwanda, a British rider for Israel - Premier Tech won the summit finish stage at Mont Kigali. Unfortunately for any Chris Froome fans reading, that winner was 21-year-old Joseph Blackmore... not the four-time Tour winner.

11:59
Cyclists welcome plans for 24-mile cycleway along HS2 as West Midlands mayor aims to enable cycling and walking as "natural first choice for short journeys"
HS2 construction, Coleshill, Birmingham (Sludge G on Flickr, licensed via CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED)

> Cyclists welcome plans for 24-mile cycleway along HS2 as West Midlands mayor aims to enable cycling and walking as "natural first choice for short journeys"

11:41
"Driving is a privilege and not a right. We should take dangerous drivers off the road as soon as possible": West Midlands Walking and Cycling Commissioner Adam Tranter supports calls for police to be allowed to ban drug and drink drivers at the roadside
surrey police car - via surrey police.PNG

Adam Tranter has expressed support for calls from police chiefs for officers to be able to ban drink and drug drivers at the roadside. Chief Constable Jo Shiner, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) lead for roads policing, took to the press calling for the immediate action to be allowed without need for a sentencing hearing at a magistrates' court. Currently, drivers charged with such offences are still able to drive in the time before they are sentenced.

The West Midlands-based walking and cycling commissioner Tranter said: "Driving is a privilege and not a right. We should take dangerous drivers off the road as soon as possible. Ordinarily, even those who kill people when driving will be able to keep driving until the case gets to court, sometimes years later."

Chief Constable Shiner said: "The ability for us to be able to disqualify people either for drink or drug-driving by the roadside would mean that we can immediately take that risk off the road. And those people can't be behind the wheel, particularly if they've blown well over the legal limit."

Force chiefs are said to be in early discussions looking at the way tests could be enforced to allow officers to ban drink and drug drivers immediately at the roadside.

"We should have greater sentencing and far greater sentences"

Shiner went on to call for tougher punishments for those who kill while under the influence, including potential murder charges.

"We should have greater sentencing and far greater sentences, particularly for those people who do kill or seriously injure people on the roads," she told Sky News.

"I actually do believe that if someone makes that decision to get behind the wheel, under the influence of drink or drugs, that is a conscious decision they have made to get into a vehicle and therefore to put other people at risk.

"I think we really do need to work hard on making sure that we're strengthening the sentencing and making sure that we are properly using, where we can, sentencing that is already available to us."

11:34
Two-time Tour de France stage winner Warren Barguil accused of cheating... for using e-bike on school run
Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic), stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

Team dsm-firmenich climber Warren Barguil, winner of two stages and the KOM jersey at the 2017 Tour de France, told an amusing tale on Twitter this morning, namely how he, one of the most talented cyclists in the world, was accused of cheating by using an e-bike on the school run... by a fellow parent (driving a car)...

Firstly, for those at the back, e-bikes aren't cheating (unless motor doping), more people on bikes = a good thing. Barguil wrote on Twitter...

Someone made a comment to me the other day because I bring the children to school by electric bike, the mr tells me 'it's cheating on an e-bike' the Mr drops the children off by car 🤣🤣

10:15
Dan Martin talks road safety: "Going out on the bike every day, you do have near misses constantly in cycling, and that is scary"
Dan Martin (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

[Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com]

Former pro Dan Martin has spoken to the Irish Times about road safety, explaining how the longer his career went on the more aware he became of the dangers both in racing, and just when training out on the road.

Martin was promoting the launch of a L’Étape de Tour sportive in Ireland, visiting the country for the first time in Killarney on September 7. However, the interview also came to the backdrop of yet another cyclist death on Irish roads, John Walsh the second UCD Cycling Club member to be killed in a collision in less than a year, after Gabriele Goldenyte was killed last May.

> Bereaved partner of rising cycling star killed in collision warns roads are "like a war zone" for cyclists

"Even when we're fortunate to live in Andorra, or Girona, there are so many vehicles on the road now. Going out on the bike every day, you do have near misses constantly in cycling, and that is scary," Martin said.

"I think everyone seems to be in such a rush now, to get anywhere, rushing to get to work, wherever. It's a difficult one, it comes from both sides as well, because cycling safety comes from the cyclist and the motorist. As far as being respectful of where you ride on the road. But also with the vehicle, the cars, there does seem to be a misunderstanding that a cyclist is a human being as well.

"I do believe the more people we get on bikes, the safer the roads will become. Because if everyone motorist knows a cyclist, or knows somebody who rides a bike, they're inevitably going to become more careful around cyclists. That's why it's about pushing the sport out there as far as we can, and get the understanding this is a son or daughter on a bike, not something in your way."

09:52
"As always, my Dutch is not always well understood": Patrick Lefevere claims Alaphilippe criticism was misunderstood
Patrick Lefevere (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

Don't worry, folks. This appears to be the final thing to say on this, hopefully we can leave the whole episode after this week...

Patrick Lefevere sought to clarify his criticism of Julian Alaphilippe and partner Marion Rousse at a press conference ahead of this weekend's classics action. With Alaphilippe in the room, sat nearby as members of the press questioned Soudal Quick-Step's big names ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad much of the attention was, naturally, on team boss Lefevere and the storm he caused this week.

> CPA accused of not standing up to Lefevere's "bullying"

"This interview was three hours, the passage about Julian was three minutes," Lefevere said, HLN.be reporting the 69-year-old held clear-the-air talks with the two-time world champion earlier in the day.

"As always, my Dutch is not always well understood," he claimed. "But maybe I made a mistake to speak about this. I [talked] about November 2022, and it's 2024 now. I understand there is not much news at the moment. I can set all that aside, and I hope Julian himself can, too."

Lefevere joked that he'd only had two or three glasses of wine before laying into his star rider's own drinking habits...

"That was certainly not the intention. The interview lasted three hours, and it's not like we had already drunk three bottles of wine. Two or three glasses [...] I mentioned that I spoke with Julian, his manager Dries Smets and Marion Rousse in November 2022. I said that he had to do better and that he had to work hard, and Julian did that too.

Marion Rousse (ASO/Clara Langlois Lablatinière)

> "Unacceptable to attack our private lives": Marion Rousse hits back at Patrick Lefevere, and says she never drinks

"It was not my intention at all to offend him, but the press jumped on it, his wife then started to react, and as a result, it also spread in France. Completely unnecessary, of course. But at the same time, I realise that perhaps I should have phrased it differently."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

7 comments

Avatar
ride2smile | 1 hour ago
0 likes

More lazy 'hate speech' from ill-informed media personality. Imagine if he was talking about women in burqas instead of people who ride bikes.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3lRBONsAxq/?igsh=ZzloNHU4NmlxMnUx

Avatar
Shake replied to ride2smile | 18 min ago
0 likes

Cyclists are wearing cycling clothing - no kidding

Avatar
mattw | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Ingrained habit.

Everything they don't drive on is ours.

eg 2018

Look a how the parking the other side has now migrated onto the footway.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 3 hours ago
3 likes

To be fair, they have a point.  Very few cyclists use a car wash.

Avatar
DoomeFrog replied to eburtthebike | 3 hours ago
3 likes

And it is nice to see the pavement parkers out in force, the greengrocer is obviously happy at the lack of access to those with mobility issues, the elderly or parents of young children.

Avatar
brooksby replied to eburtthebike | 1 hour ago
1 like

Move the sign and water butt out into the main carriageway, I say 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to brooksby | 54 min ago
1 like

I'd just dump it on their land.

The sign is unreadable anyhow !

Latest Comments

 