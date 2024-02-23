"Please do not block the entrance of car wash," asks sign... ironically placed right in the middle of cycle lane; Lefevere claims Alaphilippe criticism misunderstood; Dan Martin talks road safety: "You have near misses constantly" + more on the live blog

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner...

[@naomi_fisher]

On yesterday's live blog it was the bike lane blocked by... a bicycle hire company's truck, but this beats that, in my book. Welcome to the Ladypool Road cycle lane in Birmingham where you might find your path obstructed... by a sign advertising a car wash... that asks "please do not block the entrance of car wash". Perfection.

Naomi spotted the blockage (which was hard to miss, to be fair) and then the slightly more obscure, but tremendous, messaging on the infrastructure-impeding sign.

"First time on the cycle lane on Ladypool Rd this morning and came upon this sign with an ironic (and hidden) request," she wrote on social media.

Moseley councillor Izzy Knowles replied saying the car wash has new owners, this presumably their day job when they're not being top-tier comics, and said that she would "pop down and speak to them".

That's left us imagining the quite bizarre scene... "Hi guys, just a quick one... you know that sign you've got for the car wash? Yeah... the one that says 'please don't block the entrance to car wash'... yeah... just erm... we were wondering if... well, you know... it might be an idea not to block the cycle lane with the sign asking people not to block the car wash? It's just an idea..."

I think we've peaked this live blog too early, I fear it's all downhill from here... (which, as a saying and going on my first tangent of the day, actually sounds like a positive if you're a cyclist...)