"Please do not block the entrance of car wash," asks sign... ironically placed right in the middle of cycle lane; Lefevere claims Alaphilippe criticism misunderstood; Dan Martin talks road safety: "You have near misses constantly" + more on the live blog

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]
Don't worry, folks. This appears to be the final thing to say on this, hopefully we can leave the whole episode after this week...
Patrick Lefevere sought to clarify his criticism of Julian Alaphilippe and partner Marion Rousse at a press conference ahead of this weekend's classics action. With Alaphilippe in the room, sat nearby as members of the press questioned Soudal Quick-Step's big names ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad much of the attention was, naturally, on team boss Lefevere and the storm he caused this week.
> CPA accused of not standing up to Lefevere's "bullying"
"This interview was three hours, the passage about Julian was three minutes," Lefevere said, HLN.be reporting the 69-year-old held clear-the-air talks with the two-time world champion earlier in the day.
"As always, my Dutch is not always well understood," he claimed. "But maybe I made a mistake to speak about this. I [talked] about November 2022, and it's 2024 now. I understand there is not much news at the moment. I can set all that aside, and I hope Julian himself can, too."
Lefevere joked that he'd only had two or three glasses of wine before laying into his star rider's own drinking habits...
"That was certainly not the intention. The interview lasted three hours, and it's not like we had already drunk three bottles of wine. Two or three glasses [...] I mentioned that I spoke with Julian, his manager Dries Smets and Marion Rousse in November 2022. I said that he had to do better and that he had to work hard, and Julian did that too.
> "Unacceptable to attack our private lives": Marion Rousse hits back at Patrick Lefevere, and says she never drinks
"It was not my intention at all to offend him, but the press jumped on it, his wife then started to react, and as a result, it also spread in France. Completely unnecessary, of course. But at the same time, I realise that perhaps I should have phrased it differently."
