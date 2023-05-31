“A brilliant and talented cyclist taken away on the roads”: Rising Irish cycling star killed in collision with oncoming driver

Tributes have poured in from across the Irish cycling community following the tragic news that Gabriele Glodenyte, one of the sport’s rising stars and the winner of the 2022 National Road Series, was killed in a collision with an oncoming motorist during a training ride at the weekend.
The 24-year-old, who took up cycling during the pandemic in 2020 before quickly rising through the ranks of the domestic racing scene, was training with her partner, fellow UCD Cycling Club rider and former Irish track champion Sean Landers, near Garristown, north Co Dublin, on Saturday at around 12.50pm when she was struck by the oncoming driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí spoke to the male motorist and an investigation is currently underway into the tragic incident, with forensic collision investigators examining the scene and the car involved in the crash, the Irish Times reports.
A business manager at Microsoft, Gabriele only began cycling for leisure three years ago but didn’t take long to make her mark on the local and national road racing scene. Last July, racing for University College Dublin Cycling Club, she won the inaugural women’s edition of the prestigious Newry Three Day stage race, taking two stage victories, as well as the Brian O’Loughlin Memorial race in Co Mayo.
That win in Mayo helped her on her way to being crowned the overall winner of the Cycling Ireland National Road Series for 2022, while she also travelled to Belgium for races last year.
After winning the national road series, along with the Women’s Intermediate League, Gabriele took part in a social media campaign promoting women’s cycling and encouraging other women to take up racing.
“What I enjoy most is that you get to see different towns and meet new people,” she said at the time.
Following the news of her tragic death on Saturday, tributes have poured in from across the Irish cycling community for the hugely popular 24-year-old.
“Gabby was a warm, friendly presence at the races, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her,” national governing body Cycling Ireland said in a statement.
“She was a ray of sunshine at every event, always smiling, an honest and open person who loved her bike and her racing.
“On behalf of all our members, UCD Cycling Club and Cycling Ireland would like to extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family and friends.”
Newry Wheelers Cycling Club, the organisers of the Newry Three Day race Gabriele won last year, described her as a “talented and brilliant cyclist taken away on the roads”, while former pro and journalist Paul Kimmage said her death was “absolutely sickening”.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the tragic collision to come forward. Anyone with any information or footage of the collision is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
