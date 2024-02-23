Amazon delivery driver steals boy’s bike from the garden after dropping a parcel, leaving him “heartbroken”

A bewildering turn of events captured from a neighbour’s CCTV camera has shown an Amazon delivery driver allegedly steal a 12-year-old boy’s bike off the front garden after dropping a parcel, leaving him “heartbroken” as the online retail giant and the police try to get to the bottom of the incident.

Kyren had cycled twenty minutes to his friend’s house in Bulwell, Nottingham at around 4 PM last week. Around an hour and a half later, the delivery driver walks up to the front garden and drops the parcel behind the wheelie bin. In the video, he can be seen giving the bike a glimpse before he appears to walk back to his Amazon van.

However, just a few seconds later, he comes back and picks the bike up, before pushing it to the van and driving off. As the streetlights came on and it was time for Kyren to make his way back home, he realised that his bike was missing.

His mother Beckie Wheeldon, told Nottinghamshire Live: “This is heartbreaking for him. He was crying his eyes out on the phone to me telling me what had happened. I thought that it would've just been a normal young lad nicking the bike to get a bit of money. You’d never have thought it would be a delivery driver. He absolutely loved that bike. I was angry and upset for him.”

Kyren, who has ADHD, had received the Carrera mountain bike as a surprise gift on Christmas Day last year. Beckie said that it was “his way of socialising” and he had used to ride it at the local BMX track near his home.

Thankfully, the house adjacent to the garden had a CCTV camera which caught the shocking footage. She said: “When I saw it I thought: ‘Oh my God. It's not something you see every day.’ It's a waiting game now. Kyren's sat at home or in the front garden speaking to the neighbour. He wants to go the BMX track but he can’t.”

She added that she’s reported the incident to the police as well as Amazon, both of whom are investigating.

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “We have very high standards for the delivery service providers we work with and how they serve customers. We are taking this matter seriously and have contacted the customer to make this right. The delivery driver will no longer be delivering Amazon parcels.”

As the scourge of bike thefts threatens to keep rising, kids and children also seem to have lost immunity and fall victim to such incidents. Two weeks ago, we reported that a father had managed to track down his disabled daughter’s mountain bike, who was left “heartbroken” without it.

After spotting it on Facebook Marketplace, he approached the man who was in possession of the bike. However, the man turned violent and reached inside the house to grab a metre-long samurai sword and threaten him with it.

Besides this, in the span of four months last year, there were two incidents of violent bikejackings, one involving an 11-year-old and another a 13-year-old.

In the latter incident, the bikejackers, described as 16-year-old white males wearing tracksuits and riding green and white electric bike themselves, even went on to threaten the kid riding his Specialized Status 140 with a machete, saying: “Give me your bike or I will stab.”

