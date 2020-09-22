Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Man completes Glasgow to Manchester ride on daughter's pink kids' bike; Phil Gaimon on why cyclists ride in the road + more on the live blog

Tuesday's live blog is brought to you courtesy of Jack Sexty, with Simon MacMichael making some contributions later this evening...
Tue, Sep 22, 2020 08:33
0
wesley hamnett - via facebook.PNG
08:43
Man completes Glasgow to Manchester ride on tiny pink kids' bike

At some point yesterday evening, Wesley Hamnett arrived back in Wythenshawe after riding 220 knee and back-busting miles from Glasgow on a diminutive kid's bike that belonged to his young daughter. Mr Hamnett was originally set to ride between Russia and Manchester before the pandemic hit, then decided to head up to Glasgow for a new, rather painful challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, Christie Charitable Fund, British Heart Foundation and the Wythenshawe Hospitals MFT Charity. 

According to Glasgow Live Mr Hamnett buckled several wheels and suffered from a very sore back, but the good people of Scotland kept him going for the first part of his journey. He added: "The wheels keep buckling obviously because of my weight. There's a place down in Moffat called Annandale Cycles. The first time the wheels buckled, the guy sorted me out - he swapped me wheels from his grandkid's bike, for free. That made my day, it nearly made me cry. That's how generous people have been."

I have the best people around me ❤️ Thanku Enda Burke

Posted by Wesley Hamnett on Monday, September 21, 2020

The journey took six days on "barely any sleep", and almost £5,000 has been raised at the time of writing - if you want to donate, the fundraising page is here

08:40
Chris Boardman's Tour de France in miles ridden, calories burned and money saved

Did you know you could claim mileage for cycling to work? Check out this explainer from Cycling UK to see if you could claim up to 20p per mile tax-free. 

07:24
Phil Gaimon on 'why cyclists ride in the road'

The former pro gives us a glimpse of what life if like for cyclists on busy roads in the US, with plenty of parallels to be drawn with cycling on this side of the pond. As well as answering the video's fundamental question, Gaimon also treats us to some dodgy infrastructure and explains some everyday annoyances we can probably all relate to.  

For a similarly-themed article from a British perspective, see our "Why don't cyclists use the cycle lane?" feature. 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments