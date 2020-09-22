Man completes Glasgow to Manchester ride on daughter's pink kids' bike; Phil Gaimon on why cyclists ride in the road + more on the live blog

The journey is over!! #Glasgow 2 #Manchester on the little pink bike!!

With a sky dive midway through! But we don’t stop there, we still have money to raise please donate via https://t.co/w3yZFC7rDP pic.twitter.com/bKpgBNwpVm — Wesley Hamnett (@WezHamnett) September 21, 2020

At some point yesterday evening, Wesley Hamnett arrived back in Wythenshawe after riding 220 knee and back-busting miles from Glasgow on a diminutive kid's bike that belonged to his young daughter. Mr Hamnett was originally set to ride between Russia and Manchester before the pandemic hit, then decided to head up to Glasgow for a new, rather painful challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, Christie Charitable Fund, British Heart Foundation and the Wythenshawe Hospitals MFT Charity.

According to Glasgow Live Mr Hamnett buckled several wheels and suffered from a very sore back, but the good people of Scotland kept him going for the first part of his journey. He added: "The wheels keep buckling obviously because of my weight. There's a place down in Moffat called Annandale Cycles. The first time the wheels buckled, the guy sorted me out - he swapped me wheels from his grandkid's bike, for free. That made my day, it nearly made me cry. That's how generous people have been."

I have the best people around me ❤️ Thanku Enda Burke Posted by Wesley Hamnett on Monday, September 21, 2020

The journey took six days on "barely any sleep", and almost £5,000 has been raised at the time of writing - if you want to donate, the fundraising page is here.