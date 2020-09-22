Cyclist says his shoulder was broken when bus driver veered into him on purpose

A cyclist ​says his shoulder was broken when a London bus driver deliberately knocked him off his bike in a hit-and-run crash in east London.

Transport for London (TfL) says it is investigating the incident, which according to the Ilford Recorder happened in South Woodford last Wednesday 16 September.

Ikbal Hussain told the newspaper that he had been riding towards the Charlie Brown’s roundabout with his friend Moz Ali when a bus driver beeped their horn at the pair, who are both experienced riders and members of a cycling club.

Mr Hussain said that “words were exchanged” at the traffic lights, with the bus driver telling them to get on the footway.

The cyclist said that he and his friend continued to ride on the road, as they are allowed to do by law, and that shortly afterwards “the bus sped past and seemed to deliberately veer towards me and I then clipped the bus and went flying.”

The driver failed to stop at the scene and, with the cyclists saying that a woman who got off the bus at the next stop told them that other passengers had urged the driver to stop after he hit Mr Hossain but he refused to do so.

Mr Ali said: “The lady who got off the bus told me that the driver had missed her bus stop because he was trying to chase us.”

A friend took Mr Hossain to King George Hospital, Goodmayes, that day but he left after waiting for three hours to be seen.

The following day, he went to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where he learnt his shoulder had been fractured as a result of the crash.

Speaking of the incident, he said: “I felt traumatised and it felt like someone was deliberately trying to kill me.”

Claire Mann, director of bus operations at TfL, said: “We are concerned to hear of this incident and are working with the bus operator, Stagecoach, to urgently investigate what happened.”