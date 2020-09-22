Support road.cc

London Bus roundel (licensed CC BY-SA 3.0 by Tom Page on Flickr)

Cyclist says his shoulder was broken when bus driver veered into him on purpose

Passengers pleaded with driver to stop after incident in east London last Wednesday
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Sep 22, 2020 12:44
7

A cyclist ​says his shoulder was broken when a London bus driver deliberately knocked him off his bike in a hit-and-run crash in east London.

Transport for London (TfL) says it is investigating the incident, which according to the Ilford Recorder happened in South Woodford last Wednesday 16 September.

Ikbal Hussain told the newspaper that he had been riding towards the Charlie Brown’s roundabout with his friend Moz Ali when a bus driver beeped their horn at the pair, who are both experienced riders and members of a cycling club.

Mr Hussain said that “words were exchanged” at the traffic lights, with the bus driver telling them to get on the footway.

The cyclist said that he and his friend continued to ride on the road, as they are allowed to do by law, and that shortly afterwards “the bus sped past and seemed to deliberately veer towards me and I then clipped the bus and went flying.”

The driver failed to stop at the scene and, with the cyclists saying that a woman who got off the bus at the next stop told them that other passengers had urged the driver to stop after he hit Mr Hossain but he refused to do so.

Mr Ali said: “The lady who got off the bus told me that the driver had missed her bus stop because he was trying to chase us.”

A friend took Mr Hossain to King George Hospital, Goodmayes, that day but he left after waiting for three hours to be seen.

The following day, he went to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where he learnt his shoulder had been fractured as a result of the crash.

Speaking of the incident, he said: “I felt traumatised and it felt like someone was deliberately trying to kill me.”

Claire Mann, director of bus operations at TfL, said: “We are concerned to hear of this incident and are working with the bus operator, Stagecoach, to urgently investigate what happened.”

transport for london
TFL
collision with bus
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

