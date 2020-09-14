Locals report few changes to congestion after LTN reversal in Wandsworth; Two CCC riders pulled from Tirreno–Adriatico due to COVID-19 case; Look launch first flat pedals; "No excuses" for TDF stage 15 performance, says Bernal + more on the live blog

With the threat of the virus continuing to hang over the professional peloton as racing resumes, CCC Team have been forced to withdraw Lukasz Wlsniowski and Szymon Sajnok from their Tirreno–Adriatico squad with suspected coronavirus cases.
A statement said: "Wiśniowski withdrew from stage seven after developing mild symptoms during the stage and underwent a rapid test on Sunday evening which indicated a positive result. Wiśniowski will undergo a PCR test to confirm the result.
"As per CCC Team’s Covid-19 policy, Wiśniowski’s roommate Szymon Sajnok has automatically been withdrawn from racing and will also undergo a PCR test."
All other members of the team and staff underwent rapid testing twice on Sunday evening and Monday morning, with CCC reporting that all these tests came back negative. It means that five remaining CCC riders will line up for the eighth and final stage, a 10.1km individual time trial.
Unlike the Tour de France, RCS Sport - the organisers of the Tirreno–Adriatico and Giro D'Italia, are not be enforcing the "two strikes and you're out rule" with coronavirus cases like the Tour de France, instead just asking that those who test positive should immediately isolate.
The Giro's race director Mauro Vegni told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I’ll test them, I'll check them, but I won’t send the team home. I think that’s correct and respectful towards people who don’t have anything to hide in such a situation.
"Those who test positive certainly aren't bandits. Obviously I will try to protect them from a health point of view, but I’m not going to invalidate the work of a team that has been preparing for a year for a big event.”
