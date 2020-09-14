Support road.cc

Locals report few changes to congestion after LTN reversal in Wandsworth; Two CCC riders pulled from Tirreno–Adriatico due to COVID-19 case; Look launch first flat pedals; "No excuses" for TDF stage 15 performance, says Bernal + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog, with Jack Sexty providing your updates throughout the day...
Mon, Sep 14, 2020 09:52
10:26
Two CCC riders pull out of Tirreno–Adriatico due to "suspected positive" COVID-19 cases
With the threat of the virus continuing to hang over the professional peloton as racing resumes, CCC Team have been forced to withdraw Lukasz Wlsniowski and Szymon Sajnok from their Tirreno–Adriatico squad with suspected coronavirus cases. 

A statement said: "Wiśniowski withdrew from stage seven after developing mild symptoms during the stage and underwent a rapid test on Sunday evening which indicated a positive result. Wiśniowski will undergo a PCR test to confirm the result.

"As per CCC Team’s Covid-19 policy, Wiśniowski’s roommate Szymon Sajnok has automatically been withdrawn from racing and will also undergo a PCR test."

All other members of the team and staff underwent rapid testing twice on Sunday evening and Monday morning, with CCC reporting that all these tests came back negative. It means that five remaining CCC riders will line up for the eighth and final stage, a 10.1km individual time trial.    

Unlike the Tour de France, RCS Sport - the organisers of the Tirreno–Adriatico and Giro D'Italia, are not be enforcing the "two strikes and you're out rule" with coronavirus cases like the Tour de France, instead just asking that those who test positive should immediately isolate. 

The Giro's race director Mauro Vegni told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I’ll test them, I'll check them, but I won’t send the team home. I think that’s correct and respectful towards people who don’t have anything to hide in such a situation.

"Those who test positive certainly aren't bandits. Obviously I will try to protect them from a health point of view, but I’m not going to invalidate the work of a team that has been preparing for a year for a big event.”

09:53
AG2R La Mondiale will ride BMC bikes when they become AG2R Citroën Team next year
AG2R are currently riding Eddy Merckx bikes, but will be supplied by the Swiss brand BMC in 2021 through to 2023. BMC's CEO David Zurcher said: “We are delighted to announce that the riders of the AG2R Citroën Team will be riding our bikes from 2021 onwards.

“We strongly believe that with the Teammachine SLR01 and the Timemachine Road, we have the best bikes to help the team reach their high goals.” 

The team's big new signing Greg Van Avermaet also said the chance to ride BMC again was part of his decision to transfer, commenting: “I’ve won Paris-Roubaix, the Rio Olympics and all my major victories on the BMC Teammachine SLR01 and I have such fond memories of my time on BMC bikes. The AG2R Citroën Team project was very attractive to me for various reasons and the chance to ride BMC again eventually made my decision an easy one to take.”

10:55
road.cc Towers is currently a 1930's French film set

It's not every day the BBC's blockbuster Christmas drama is filmed outside your office, but that's what we're working alongside today. Unfortunately one scene had to be retaken because road.cc Liam was wheeling a Merida Reacto past the set in the background... 

09:35
Look launch their first ever flat pedals, including one with integrated lighting
As the creators of the original clipless pedal, it's taken Look nearly 40 years to go back to basics and make their first flats. Aimed more at commuting and light trail pootling, they've been made in partnership with Vibram to offer plenty of grip, and are available in numerous funky colours. 

The models available are the Geo City Grip Vision (€119.90), the Geo City Grip (€59.90) the Trail Grip (€59.90) and the Geo City (€29.90). The Geo City Grip Vision also comes equipped with four adjustable LED lights, that are USB rechargeable and last up to 20 hours at a time. 

They should be available to buy via UK retailers soon, and you can find out more over on Look's website

09:20
Christina Murray, who was attempting the LEJOG record, has been forced to abandon with "niggling injury"

Time trial specialist Christina Murray, who is in the British Army Cycling union, had covered over 400 miles in 24 hours before being forced to abandon this morning. An update on the Twitter account for the attempt said: "Good morning all. Unfortunately, it’s with heavy hearts that we have to report that Christina has abandoned her attempt due to a niggling injury that just wouldn’t go away. A valiant and inspirational effort I’m sure you’ll all agree. Thank you all for your overwhelming support."

It means the current records of 52hrs, 45mins, 11secs set by Lynne Taylor in 2002 and 43hrs, 25mins, 13secs by Michael Broadwith in 2018 still stand. 

08:53
Amazingly, Tooting's roads still appear to be heaving after the removal of LTNs

In an incredibly twist, it seems that it's the traffic that is causing the traffic in the London Borough of Wandsworth, even after the removal of some controversial planters and cycle lanes in the area that resulted in protests over the weekend. 

Those who campaigned for their removal don't appear to have commented on the scenes, but some are reporting better traffic flow on Trinity Road in Tooting. 

08:47
"No excuses": Egan Bernal at a loss to explain under par Tour de France performance so far

It looks like the Colombian's defence of the yellow jersey is already far out of his reach, as he lost huge chunks of time to overall leader Primoz Roglic and stage 15 winner Tadej Pogacar. 

Bernal commented after the stage: “I was not going well from the first climb to be honest, I was almost dropped there, I was suffering from the first climb. I told the team I was not good, but then I was trying to fight until the final and give my best. 

“It’s difficult to say how I felt, the feeling was that I was empty - I had no power. When the other riders did a big acceleration, I couldn’t go too hard to follow, but then I recovered really quickly, but my body couldn’t react as normal.

“I’m the number one and I tried to give my best, but finally there were riders who were stronger than me.

"Even if I start the last climb with the other GC riders I felt I would be dropped, I wanted to give my best, not just for me, but for the team and for the respect I have for the race. 

“Theres no excuses, I tried to fuel my body in the best way possible, but I don’t know, I didn’t have the legs. The other riders have been stronger than me and we have to accept that.”

Jack Sexty

