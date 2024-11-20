“Give this man a contract”: Amateur cyclist tells pro teams “I just want a chance” after smashing Nibali’s Mortirolo Strava KOM by over a minute; Chaos on slippery “Takeshi’s Castle” cyclocross course; Bar plugs or high heels? + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Wed, Nov 20, 2024
14:56
Jack Burke, Stelvio (Instagram)
“Give this man a contract”: Amateur cyclist Jack Burke tells pro teams “I just want a chance” after smashing brutal Mortirolo Strava KOM – beating Vincenzo Nibali by over a minute – as he warns “Pogi, I’m coming for your Madone”

An amateur cyclist has issued a come and get me plea to professional teams after setting new Strava KOMs on the Stelvio and Mortirolo, two of Italy’s most emblematic and gruelling climbs, telling potential suitors in an Instagram video that “I just want a chance” to turn pro.

On Saturday, 29-year-old Canadian Jack Burke, who’s spent 2024 racing for club team Above & Beyond Cancer Cycling p/b Bike World in the United States, beat Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali’s time on the fearsomely steep Mortirolo, which stood since 2019, by over a minute.

According to his Strava file, Burke rode up the brutal 11.5km climb – which averages 11.7 per cent and is regarded as one of the toughest climbs in the world – in 43:45, 67 seconds faster than Nibali’s previous KOM, set during stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia in 2019.

The four-time grand tour winner himself scaled the Mortirolo that day a minute and a half quicker than stage winner Giulio Ciccone, crossing the line in Ponte di Legno in fourth, the best of the GC contenders, before eventually finishing second overall behind Richard Carapaz in Verona.

Jack Burke Strava KOM Mortirolo

During his shark-smashing (and rather chilly) attempt on Saturday, Burke averaged 15.7kph for the entirety of the climb, putting out 435 watts and an average heart rate of 170bpm in the process.

And that’s not all – the Canadian also claimed he’s set the KOM for the iconic Stelvio too, and will upload the file to Strava over the coming weeks.

“I just broke the record on the Mortirolo. It’s November 16th, that’s why I’m cold,” the 29-year-old said in a video filmed at the summit of the Italian pass. “Yeah, I smashed it. I’ve got to look at exactly the time, but I think I beat Nibali’s record by about a minute.

“It’s just one of those days where you really have the best legs, you just have amazing legs, and you’re seeing the power numbers, and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m on a good one today’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I’ve done everything I can this year. I wasn’t planning to race this year, and then Steve [Neal, his coach], thanks for somehow talking me into training again in May, and then I won every race I did this year. I broke the course record on three of them.

“I broke the record up the Stelvio – I broke the record last week, but I wasn’t supposed to tell you guys that. I’m supposed to keep that secret for another few weeks.

“If you’re someone who can give me a pro contract, you’re allowed to know that I broke the record last week. But for everybody else, pretend you didn’t hear that for another few weeks until I’m allowed to post it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Burke’s assault on two of cycling’s most famous climbs comes as he made a ‘sign me up’ plea to any interested pro teams, after years of toiling on the Continental circuit for outfits like Jelly Belly and Leopard Pro Cycling.

During his final year as a junior in 2013, he failed an anti-doping test, but was later cleared after he was found to have accidentally consumed contaminated water.

He hosts a podcast called ‘How To Become A Pro Cyclist’, and has published a book under the same name, in which he offers training tips and advice.

And he hopes this latest show of strength can make his book title finally become a reality.

“I don’t know what more I can do, I’ve done everything I can do. I just want a chance to do it against the best in the world,” he said on Instagram.

“I just want a chance at the World Tour,” he also said on Strava. “Anyone, anywhere, anytime. I’ll do whatever you want, I just want a chance against the best guys.”

Jack Burke

And, judging by the comments on his Instagram, he certainly has some support in his bid to make it to the pro ranks.

“Give this man a pro contract,” said German triathlete Sebastian Roth.

Meanwhile, Burke’s fellow Canadian – and 2012 Giro d’Italia winner – Ryder Hesjedal said: “Why is it that this guy doesn’t get to roll with the best? He clearly can.”

So, beyond his pro dreams, what’s next for Burke?

“Pogi, I’m coming for your Madone,” he said on Instagram.

Tadej, you have been warned.

09:07
Chaos at Polish cyclocross race (Wena Sport)
“Like somebody asked AI to make a video about cycling”: Chaos and carnage as cyclocross riders struggle and slide all over muddy “Takeshi’s Castle-style” hill, causing fans to ask: “Who could possibly enjoy this?”

Now, we all know that cyclocross is a ridiculous – and brilliant – sport.

Road racing’s wacky, punky cousin, it almost always seems to deliver a heady blend of thrilling, all-out racing, extraordinary bike handling skills, terrible wintery conditions (mostly mud), often bizarre obstacles, and – especially when it’s in its spiritual home of Belgium – lots of beer and frites.

> “Don’t come to a bike race if you’re going to do this”: Cyclocross rider who stamped on rival’s bike has beer chucked on him by furious spectator

But while the best riders in the world spent their weekend racing under the watchful eye of a giant yellow duck (see what I’m talking about?) at the X20 Trofee race in Hamme, the sheer ridiculousness of cyclocross was cranked up a few notches at a race in Poland.

That’s because the first lap of the men’s elite race of the Superliga event in Władysławowo, in the north of Poland – and in particular one muddy, horribly off-camber hill and descent – delivered perhaps the best, and most chaotic, cycling clip of the year:

Brilliant.

Faced with such a cruel cyclocross version of a kid’s water slide, a few of the leading riders did at least manage to glide up the grassier edge of the hill with little trouble (or at least were able to scramble their way to the top without sliding back down, clinging tightly to the mesh barriers at the side).

The rest, however, were left in a world of gripless misery, seemingly sucked into a doomed ‘cross vortex between the tree and the hay bale as the slippery surface claimed victim after victim.

And even if you did manage to make it to the top, there was still the threat of the quick downhill section, where – like young Tomasz Reca (number 25) – you could find yourself unceremoniously tumbling through the barriers and onto the road.

Chaos at Polish cyclocross race 2

And spare a thought for the ‘star’ of the show, 19-year-old Šimon Tabara (number eight), who – despite entering the hill near the front – spent most of the clip getting closely acquainted with the tree while fruitlessly trying to regain his balance.

Šimon did, however, manage to make his way back down to the bottom for a second crack… only for history to repeat itself moments later. Poor fella.

Chaos at Polish cyclocross race 5

And, if that wasn’t enough, the riders then had to tackle a section of sandy beach every lap. That’s just cruel. Although, it seems German Silas Koech didn’t mind, eventually beating home rider Ksawier Garnek by 33 seconds to take the win.

And at least the organiser’s barmy course kept everyone entertained.

“When people ask what does ‘off camber’ mean we have something to show to them,” said one Threads users, while another described the route as akin to madcap Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle.

Chaos at Polish cyclocross race 3

“This looks like somebody asked AI to make a video about cycling,” said Ville, and Alexander added: “What a mess”.

“If this were really cyclocross there would be drunk guys with mud in their beers screaming in the riders’ ears,” said John. Quite right too.

“I don’t understand who could possibly enjoy this,” pondered a baffled Maikel.

Simple – we do.

16:48
Strava Premium (annual subscription)
“Is Strava annoyed with the Telegraph ‘52mph’ article and they’ve decided to do something about it?”

Strava’s decision to change its API Agreement so its users can no longer share their activity data on other third-party apps has certainly got a fair few of you talking.

Here’s what you had to say about Strava’s latest controversial bout of tinkering:

Fwhite181: Seems an odd choice to me, since Strava depends on user data. It seems like this should be a good incentive for the third-party services/apps to build .FIT file processing. I know all Garmins (maybe also Wahoo?) spit out a .FIT file by default containing all the information. I understand that there’s a cost to developing that functionality, but it would bypass Strava for the vast majority of applications.  

Smoggysteve: I wonder what would happen if say, Garmin, Wahoo, and Hammerhead decided to cut their ties and stop sharing their data with Strava? Maybe making it so you could only use their GPS head units on their own apps?

Strava has to remember they are only as good as the people uploading data to it. Where it has been revolutionary in the uptake of cycling and many other sports where people can post their workouts, it’s a very flimsy business when you rely purely on customer input to exist.

And when you record a ride with, let’s say a Garmin, Strava don’t own that data, the GPX was made by Garmin. The code is used by Garmin. Strava is just a database with flashy graphics and maps.

VIPcyclist: Sounds like a great opportunity for some tech startup to do the exact opposite of Strava. That is make an open-exchange app that will act as both a social network and an activity data exchange platform. Activities could have simple toggle switches specifying which metrics are shareable. It’s not hard to imagine, it just needs someone to do it and people to ditch Strava and take it up. Build it and the people will come.

Arckuk: This is hugely arrogant behaviour from the big power in the field that built up a service based upon certain behaviours, then changes that with almost zero notice in order to exert power over the multiple smaller players that helped create Strava’s position. The data they’re claiming as theirs comes from third parties anyway – Garmin and Apple presumably the biggest sources. Their analytics have always been poor, but that’s not a problem as others are better at this. There’s nowhere to discuss this as they’ve censored their own forums. I’ve just cancelled my 10-year premium subscription with the following feedback:

‘Your third-party API access decision has reduced the value I get from Strava hugely. I want Strava to be my fitness data hub, and to use Veloviewer, xert, intervals, Sauce, and others to use my data. I'm going to cancel my 10 year+ Strava subscription. I’m sorry about this, I've always tried to support Strava, but this is a terrible move that impacts users and third parties terribly. Remember whose data this is!’

Pub bike: Is Strava annoyed with the Telegraph ‘52mph’ article and decided to do something about it?

Damn, maybe that actually is it… Bloody Telegraph ruining things again!

16:20
"They just don't want a cycleway"

More updates from what I’ve christened Sir David Attenborough Lane in Coventry – I wonder if it will catch on?

Tree huggers protest Binley Cyclway in Coventry (gilly_t_photography, Karron Gibson on Facebook)

> Campaigners criticised for staging country’s largest tree hug to block “destructive” bike lane plans — while suggesting it could be built by “lighting up” nature reserve

15:59
‘Sure, nobody cycles to work when it’s 0°C…’
14:25
FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope - Marta Cavalli
Transfer klaxon! Marta Cavalli joins DSM-Firmenich PostNL after injury-ravaged season

Just when you thought cycling’s winter transfer window was quietening down, we’ve been treated to a flurry of rumours and announcements today, as DSM-Firmenich PostNL confirmed the signing of Marta Cavalli from FDJ-Suez.

One of the most talented climbers in the peloton, and winner of the 2022 editions of Amstel Gold and Flèche Wallonne (beating both Annemiek van Vleuten and incoming FDJ leader Demi Vollering), 26-year-old Italian Cavalli has endured an injury-ravaged 2024, starting just five race days following a hip injury last winter.

She was then hit by a motorist while out training in July, bringing an abrupt end to her season.

However, Cavalli hopes she can rekindle her best race-winning form at DSM-Firmenich PostNL, where she will replace Juliette Labous (who’s also headed in the other direction to FDJ in a like-for-like swap) as the team’s leader for the hilly classics.

“I really enjoyed my time at FDJ-Suez but after four years I wanted a change and a chance to meet new people and experience new things,” Cavalli said in a statement issued today.

“That gives me a lot of motivation to continue to make steps and I think there are opportunities to do that with Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL. From our first talks the team has really trusted in me and believe that I can get back to where I was as a rider, and that was something important to me.

“There are a lot of people within the team who can help me grow as a rider and person. I’ve been a bit unlucky the past few years, so this is a good chance to restart and my goal is to come back to the highest level possible.”

12:45
Maxim van Gils
More drama at Lotto Dstny, as promising classics star Maxim van Gils tries to rip up contract – but Belgian team says talks about rider’s future are “ongoing”

Some classic Lotto Dstny commotion now, as it’s been reported in the Belgian press that Maxim van Gils – the team’s promising classics star who had a breakthrough spring campaign in the Ardennes – has reportedly tried to rip up his contract in a bid to secure a better deal at a rival team.

Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Tuesday evening that Van Gils, who finished seventh at Milan-Sanremo, third at Strade Bianche, third at Flèche Wallonne, and fourth at Liège-Bastogne-Liège this spring, sent a formal letter of termination to Lotto Dstny.

The 24-year-old had originally extended his contract with the Belgian squad until 2026 earlier this year. But after his successful 2024, which also saw him win Eschborn-Frankfurt, the GP des Kantons Aargau, and the truncated Ruta del Sol, Van Gils now appears to be in a position to attract a more lucrative offer, with Ineos, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Astana, Movistar, and UAE Team Emirates all reportedly waiting in the wings.

> Lotto Dstny pro apologises for hitting rider after reacting to “dangerous behaviour” during sprint

Under European employment law, riders can unilaterally terminate their contracts with any team, though the Belgian courts may force Van Gils to pay Lotto the remainder of his salary, which Het Laatste Nieuws estimate to be around €1-1.2 million.

Another important factor to note is that the Belgian prosect is currently represented by Alex Carera, the Italian agent who forced through Cian Uijtdebroeks’ move from Bora-Hansgrohe to Visma-Lease a Bike last winter.

Maxim van Gils

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Carera has told Het Nieuwsblad that he will have further conversations with Lotto Dstny next week, either to reach a new deal for Van Gils or to secure his contract termination, which could involve an interested suitor paying a ‘transfer fee’ to secure the rider’s services.

Meanwhile, management at the cash strapped team – which will enter 2025 without co-title sponsor Dstny and big names such as Visma-bound Victor Campenaerts, Florian Vermeersch (who is heading to UAE), and the retiring Thomas De Gendt – are reportedly “shocked” at Van Gils’ move and unwilling to strike a deal.

> Ridley accuses Lotto Dstny of “disloyalty” and “reputational damage” as Belgian team looks to break contract with bike sponsor

However, in a statement issued last night, the team confirmed that talks are “ongoing” with their wantaway star.

“At this moment, Lotto Dstny Team is in discussion with Maxim Van Gils and his management to decide about their future together. Ongoing talks regarding a potential departure are part of this process,” the joint statement with the A&J All Sports agency said.

“All parties, however, wish for this to proceed in the most proper, legal, and serene manner possible. For the time being, we do not wish to provide further comments to ensure the discussions can continue calmly. Once there is official news, it will be communicated.”

13:41
In need of some present inspiration? Well, our mates over at off-road.cc have some handy tips on how you can spruce up your kids’ bikes before you-know-what next month…
2024 funn kids hero

> Clever component upgrades for kids bikes

13:29
Move over cyclocross, there’s a new ‘best ever cycling discipline’ in town… Errr, hire bike beer drinking crit racing…
12:26
Trouble in Strava land?

In a development that has allegedly blindsided thousands of third-party apps, Strava has announced changes to its API Agreement that won’t allow other platforms to display users’ data publicly, meaning cyclists won’t be able to use apps like VeloViewer or coaching platforms like Intervals.icu to share their ride or other activity data with anyone else.

Strava app icon in iPhone (Focal Foto on Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0)

Read more: > Strava users can no longer publicly share activity data on third-party apps, as company aims to crack down on fitness syncing ecosystem

11:17
‘The layers are a bit messy, and the sponge could have done with another five minutes in the oven – but the flavours, as ever, are excellent. Cheers, Tadej’

The semi-final may have been done and dusted last night, but it looks like a certain world champion is attempting a last-ditch bid to win the Great British Bake Off:

Tadej Pogačar cutting a cake (Alen Milavec)

 (Credit: Alen Milavec)

Because that’s exactly what he needs this year, another victory…

10:57
Ever worried about what to wear when cycling to the local nightclub? Well, worry no more – as Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson has you sorted with these ‘new’ aero bar plugs/three-inch heels

Forget your foldable helmets or David Millar’s commuter shoes you can wear with a suit, this is the commuter cycling crossover we’ve all been crying out for…

Just Alison Jackson doing Alison Jackson things.

10:26
Tadej Pogačar wins 2024 Giro dell'Emilia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“Cycling needs to pay riders what they deserve”: €8m a year Tadej Pogačar is “massively underpaid”, says former Tour de France contender-turned-sports director Tejay van Garderen, as former BMC rider speaks out against salary cap

Like Greg LeMond 40 years ago, it’s fair to say that Tadej Pogačar is singlehandedly moving the goalposts when it comes to pro cyclists’ salaries, after the world champion penned a new six-year contract extension with UAE Team Emirates last month, totalling a whopping €50 million.

But despite Pogačar’s groundbreaking new deal – one that comes amid calls for a budget cap to be introduced to the World Tour – LeMond’s compatriot Tejay van Garderen reckons that the three-time Tour de France, considering the “star power” he brings to pro cycling, is “massively underpaid” compared to other sports.

“I definitely like seeing the rock getting pushed up the hill for cycling, it’s about time that the guys are getting the respect that they deserve,” Van Garderen, twice a fifth-place finisher at the Tour de France and now a sports director at EF Education-EasyPost, said on NBC’s Beyond the Podium podcast, when asked about the sums involved in Pogačar’s contract.

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“But I’d still say that Tadej Pogačar, for all the star power he brings to the sport, is massively underpaid.

“Just in comparison if you look at the NBA, 8.3 million euros would get you… probably somebody coming off the bench, maybe a little bit of a journeyman, gets traded to some other teams here. The highest paid player, Stephen Curry, gets 45 million a year.”

While the Giro d’Italia stage winner noted that such comparisons were difficult, he also argued that the jump from the salaries enjoyed by the likes of Peter Sagan and Chris Froome a decade ago (which came to around €4 to €5 million a year) to Pogačar’s current earnings isn’t as steep as in other sports over the same period.

Tejay van Garderen wins Stage 18 of 2017 Giro d'Italia (picture credit LaPresse)

Van Garderen wins stage 18 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia (LaPresse)

“That’s a big step up,” Van Garderen said of the difference between Sagan and Pogačar’s deals. “But if you think about it that was all the way back in 2012 or 2013. and if you look at the highest paid basketball player at the time, Kobe Bryant – he was on €25 million and now it’s €45 million for the highest paid guy.

“I don’t know what cycling needs to do to kind of catch up because you can’t tell me that the viewership is not there.

“In July [for the Tour de France] the decks are clear, the NBA is no longer going, they finish up in June, [American] football hasn’t started yet. Cycling is a global thing that everyone’s watching.”

> Tour de France boss says cycling budget cap would help tackle “unbalanced investment from Arab countries” – and admits he “wasn’t a fan of the Sky era”

Meanwhile, despite the benefits it would bring to his own EF team, Van Garderen also said he is against the current calls, being investigated by the UCI at the moment, for a salary cap, a concept he admits he has flip-flopped on in the past.

“All you're going to do is artificially deflate the riders’ value, because you won’t pay them what they’re worth,” he said in the podcast.

“Cycling needs to pay riders what they deserve.”

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

