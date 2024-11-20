“Give this man a contract”: Amateur cyclist tells pro teams “I just want a chance” after smashing Nibali’s Mortirolo Strava KOM by over a minute; Chaos on slippery “Takeshi’s Castle” cyclocross course; Bar plugs or high heels? + more on the live blog

An amateur cyclist has issued a come and get me plea to professional teams after setting new Strava KOMs on the Stelvio and Mortirolo, two of Italy’s most emblematic and gruelling climbs, telling potential suitors in an Instagram video that “I just want a chance” to turn pro.

On Saturday, 29-year-old Canadian Jack Burke, who’s spent 2024 racing for club team Above & Beyond Cancer Cycling p/b Bike World in the United States, beat Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali’s time on the fearsomely steep Mortirolo, which stood since 2019, by over a minute.

According to his Strava file, Burke rode up the brutal 11.5km climb – which averages 11.7 per cent and is regarded as one of the toughest climbs in the world – in 43:45, 67 seconds faster than Nibali’s previous KOM, set during stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia in 2019.

The four-time grand tour winner himself scaled the Mortirolo that day a minute and a half quicker than stage winner Giulio Ciccone, crossing the line in Ponte di Legno in fourth, the best of the GC contenders, before eventually finishing second overall behind Richard Carapaz in Verona.

During his shark-smashing (and rather chilly) attempt on Saturday, Burke averaged 15.7kph for the entirety of the climb, putting out 435 watts and an average heart rate of 170bpm in the process.

And that’s not all – the Canadian also claimed he’s set the KOM for the iconic Stelvio too, and will upload the file to Strava over the coming weeks.

“I just broke the record on the Mortirolo. It’s November 16th, that’s why I’m cold,” the 29-year-old said in a video filmed at the summit of the Italian pass. “Yeah, I smashed it. I’ve got to look at exactly the time, but I think I beat Nibali’s record by about a minute.

“It’s just one of those days where you really have the best legs, you just have amazing legs, and you’re seeing the power numbers, and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m on a good one today’.

“I’ve done everything I can this year. I wasn’t planning to race this year, and then Steve [Neal, his coach], thanks for somehow talking me into training again in May, and then I won every race I did this year. I broke the course record on three of them.

“I broke the record up the Stelvio – I broke the record last week, but I wasn’t supposed to tell you guys that. I’m supposed to keep that secret for another few weeks.

“If you’re someone who can give me a pro contract, you’re allowed to know that I broke the record last week. But for everybody else, pretend you didn’t hear that for another few weeks until I’m allowed to post it.”

Burke’s assault on two of cycling’s most famous climbs comes as he made a ‘sign me up’ plea to any interested pro teams, after years of toiling on the Continental circuit for outfits like Jelly Belly and Leopard Pro Cycling.

During his final year as a junior in 2013, he failed an anti-doping test, but was later cleared after he was found to have accidentally consumed contaminated water.

He hosts a podcast called ‘How To Become A Pro Cyclist’, and has published a book under the same name, in which he offers training tips and advice.

And he hopes this latest show of strength can make his book title finally become a reality.

“I don’t know what more I can do, I’ve done everything I can do. I just want a chance to do it against the best in the world,” he said on Instagram.

“I just want a chance at the World Tour,” he also said on Strava. “Anyone, anywhere, anytime. I’ll do whatever you want, I just want a chance against the best guys.”

And, judging by the comments on his Instagram, he certainly has some support in his bid to make it to the pro ranks.

“Give this man a pro contract,” said German triathlete Sebastian Roth.

Meanwhile, Burke’s fellow Canadian – and 2012 Giro d’Italia winner – Ryder Hesjedal said: “Why is it that this guy doesn’t get to roll with the best? He clearly can.”

So, beyond his pro dreams, what’s next for Burke?

“Pogi, I’m coming for your Madone,” he said on Instagram.

Tadej, you have been warned.