Experienced cyclist who died in Peak District crash may have hit pothole, coroner rules

A cyclist who died in a high-speed crash in the Hope Valley, Peak District, at the start of the month may have hit a pothole, a coroner told the inquest at Chesterfield Coroner's Court.

30-year-old communications manager Gregory Strachey of Salford lost control and crashed on a stretch of road where a pothole was spotted, sustaining a bleed on the brain.

One of the other riders in the group, who was riding behind Mr Strachey when the crash happened, told the court: "Greg appeared out of control before falling off and hitting his head."

Clifford Veighey explained he walked back up the road and found a pothole around where Mr Strachey came off his bike, however, there was no evidence given that the pothole caused the accident.

Susan Evans, assistant coroner, told the inquest the death was the result of an accident: "Mr Strachey was an experienced cyclist and on March 6 he was on a training ride in the Peak District.

"As he cycled down a hill on Edale Road, he fell off his bike and hit his head on the road. It is possible that his bike had struck a pothole in the road.

"He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where, despite treatment, he died on March 7 from head injuries."

The group had stopped for coffee in Edale at about 1pm on Sunday 6 March, before continuing their ride.

It is estimated the group was then descending at roughly 25mph down Edale Road when Mr Strachey lost control.

The rider was wearing a helmet, and was subsequently airlifted to hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery.

A report from the hospital informed the inquest that damage included a massive bleed on the brain which was "not survivable".

The Derbyshire Telegraph reports following Mr Strachey's death a tribute from his family was posted on Manchester Triathlon Club's Facebook page: "Our beautiful son and Sarah’s amazing brother, Greg, tragically died on Monday morning after a cycling accident in the Peak District whilst with his friends from the Manchester Triathlon Cycling Club.

"Sunday afternoon he was airlifted to Sheffield Hospital. Unfortunately, due to a catastrophic head injury, he sadly passed away on Monday morning."

Manchester Triathlon Club also posted a tribute: "He was an amazing part of the club and will be sorely missed by everyone in the club and wider triathlon community.

"He embodied everything you would want in a teammate and always turned up to training with a smile on his face and a positive outlook on life; even through horizontal rain on bike rides!

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends for their sudden loss, and to all our club members who were with him on Sunday."

A JustGiving page "Remembering Greg, triathlete and friend" and raising money for "Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance because of the remarkable effort to try to save Greg" has doubled its initial target, reaching £2,124 at the time of writing.