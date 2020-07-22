Back to news
Cyclist filmed swearing at driver says he and his wife were nearly knocked off; Team Ineos renamed Ineos Grenadiers; Driver who 'overtook' cyclist and two children had tooth knocked out; Pro cycling face masks; Contador breaks rib + more on the live blog

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge and Simon MacMichael adding some contributions later this evening...
Wed, Jul 22, 2020 09:11
17
11:37
More pop-up cycle lanes imminent for Leicestershire

The county has been one of the big beneficiaries of pop-up cycle lanes during the pandemic, and more are on the way. From Wednesday 22nd July, new lanes on the A6 in Birstall and the A47 at Leicester Forest East will be installed, existing cycle lanes on Kettering Road in Market Harborough will be widened and there will be new 'Park and Pedal' sites with secure bike parking at Enderby and Meynell’s Gorse park and ride sites. All will be completed over an eight-week period, funded by the county's successful bid for a £300,00 slice of the government's £250m Emergency Active Travel Fund. Leicestershire County Councl are also making a bid for a further £1.2m to roll out more schemes.

11:23
Team Ineos to become Ineos Grenadiers - it's official
ineos grenadiers - July 2020

A press release just in from the team has confirmed the news, which says: 

Team INEOS has today confirmed they will switch to become the INEOS Grenadiers, effective from the start of the Tour de France on August 29th 2020.

The change will align the team with the Grenadier, a no-nonsense 4x4 vehicle designed, engineered and manufactured by INEOS Automotive. 

In 2017, INEOS Chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 vehicle, built on purpose. The Grenadier’s design was unveiled in July 2020 and will go into production in late 2021. 

The Team’s new name and brand will officially launch in the week leading up to the Tour de France in Nice.

Full story to follow. 

10:50
Team Ineos to become Ineos Grenadier for the Tour de France?

As well as trying to win the race, the French press are reporting that Team Ineos riders will also become car salesmen at this year's Tour de France by promoting the new Ineos Grenadier 4x4 on revamped blue jerseys. Full story to follow... 

10:35
Alberto Contador breaks rib after suffering accident at home

Contador doesn't really give anything away about how he managed to break his rib other than it didn't happen on the bike, saying it was "a hard hit at home and crack". Despite retiring from competitive racing in 2017, the Spaniard has clearly kept super fit as he smashed the everesting record earlier this month. Contador completed the feat in 7 hours and 27 minutes, taking over two minutes of Lachlan Morton's record set just a couple of weeks earlier. 

10:27
Pointless 'cyclists dismount' sign isn't very helpful

A 'cyclist dismount' sign "should only be used in relatively rare situations where it would be unsafe or impracticable for a cyclist to continue riding", according to Department for Transport guidelines on cycling infrastructure design - and as the above scenario demonstrates, they're often neither helpful or practical. 

10:13
Police appeal for information over assault, after driver who 'overtook' cyclist and two children had tooth knocked out
london road kessingland - via google street view.PNG

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a 78-year-old man was assaulted by a cyclist on London Road, Kessingland. 

According to the police appeal, the driver overtook a man and two children on bikes, after which the man made hand gestures and shouted at the driver. The driver pulled over to speak to him, then the suspect is then said to have leaned into the window of the car and punched the driver in the face, causing his tooth to fall out. 

The incident happened on Friday 3rd July at around 4.15pm, and the suspect is described as white, in his late 30's with long ginger hair. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 37273/20.

10:03
Cyclist 'abused for wearing mask' (watch until the end)
09:51
You can now buy a facemask featuring your fave pro cyclist
cycling face masks - via cycling souvenirs PNG.PNG

We've spotted these for sale on Cycling Souvenirs, so you can "become your favourite cycling legend" while doing your bit during the pandemic. 

09:44
£11k's worth of McLaren S-Works Venge for £5,000, anyone?

Launched back in 2011, the McLaren S-Works Venge was ridden by the likes of Mark Cavendish plus a few very wealthy cycling fans who bought one before it was discontinued. One of those has found its way into the Cycle Division store in Staffordshire, who are selling a full build for £5,000 featuring a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset, Zipp wheels and Rotor Q Rings. Faanncy... 

08:22
*WARNING: VERY STRONG LANGUAGE* Cyclist who launched into tirade against driver says he and his wife were nearly knocked off their bikes

In the video posted to Facebook last week, which has since gone viral, a woman can be heard saying to the cyclist "you was driving in the middle of the f**king road", before she wrongly states: "If you actually look in the Highway Code you can see that it's not allowed two abreast."  

The cyclist replies: "You can actually go double file on a 30mph road, you stupid c**t."

The person who posted it to Facebook claimed the driver was "pregnant and very distressed now because of this man" in an appeal for information, claiming the cyclist left "multiple scratches and dents along the boot and side" of the car. 

That cyclist has now been identified as 53-year-old Dave Parker, who told The Sun: "I don't want to talk about it. I am getting too much stick - it is unbelievable.

"All I can say is that they said I was screaming at a pregnant woman.

"Well, I wasn't. Initially, she nearly knocked me and my wife off our bikes. But it does not show all that. But I am the bad guy aren't I?"

Responses on Facebook were mixed, with a number disapproving of Mr Parker's reactions but noting that his riding would have been perfectly legal. 

fb comment.PNG

 

08:00
The #TourdeMyGarden: a miniature Tour de France replacement

To make up for the distinct lack of Tour de France, cycling fan Peter Martin has been recreating stages using 1,200 miniature figurines he has collected during his 22 years of visiting Le Tour. 

He told the BBC that the response to Tour de My Back Garden has been "phenomenal", and that he was  "inconsolable" about the Tour de France being postponed. From his all-star peloton, it was Mark Cavendish who took the victory ahead of Eddy Merckx and Robbie McEwen on stage 21...

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

