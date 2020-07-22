Cyclist filmed swearing at driver says he and his wife were nearly knocked off; Team Ineos renamed Ineos Grenadiers; Driver who 'overtook' cyclist and two children had tooth knocked out; Pro cycling face masks; Contador breaks rib + more on the live blog

A press release just in from the team has confirmed the news, which says:

Team INEOS has today confirmed they will switch to become the INEOS Grenadiers, effective from the start of the Tour de France on August 29th 2020.

The change will align the team with the Grenadier, a no-nonsense 4x4 vehicle designed, engineered and manufactured by INEOS Automotive.

In 2017, INEOS Chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 vehicle, built on purpose. The Grenadier’s design was unveiled in July 2020 and will go into production in late 2021.

The Team’s new name and brand will officially launch in the week leading up to the Tour de France in Nice.