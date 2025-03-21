“Really gotta hand it to them”: Bizarro “hands-on” saddle fetches £30 (plus £77 shipping) on eBay, but cyclist says “this looks much more comfortable than the dildo I’ve been riding on”; Van der Poel says “I’m lucky with my genes” + more on the live blog

It’s a fact certainly not lost on many fans that Mathieu van der Poel is one of the best cyclists of this generation, and with the Milan-Sanremo heralding the first monument of the 2025 road racing season, we are about to see him take on the perhaps the best cyclist not only of this era, but of all time — Tadej Pogačar.

But it’s all quite well-known that both are two very different cyclists, in terms of nature and skill. The Dutchman, a puncheur, a master of one-day races (and cyclocross); while the Slovenian, an all-rounder with his niche cut out in both GC battles and classics.

Of course, another big difference is their body type and their weight. While Van der Poel weighs around 75 kilogrammes, Pogačar has a lighter build, around 10 kilos trimmer than the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider.

So with Milan-Sanremo a key ambition for both the riders, does the difference in weight cause a concern to Van der Poel for tomorrow, and for the upcoming Ronde van Vlaanderen?

Apparently, no, the former world champion said in an interview to HLN. Why? It's because of his genes, according to Van der Poel…

“I’ve actually been at the same weight for a few months now,” he said. “I try to pay a little attention to it, but I’m lucky with my genes that I don’t have to pay extreme attention to it. I can still eat what I want sometimes. My weight is not something I obsess about.”

“Fortunately, for a rider of my type, it is not extremely necessary to push the limits in terms of weight. Only for the World Championships in Zurich last September did I really make an effort to lose weight, but for the rest of the year, I’ve actually weighed the same. I have been at my ideal weight since the winter.”

To be fair, he is the grandson of the late great Raymond Poulidor, whose 1961 heroics Van der Poel emulated two years ago by stepping on the top step of the podium in Milan-Sanremo, seeing off a trademark Pogačar attack on the Poggio. And his father, Adri was no slouch either, winning the Tour of Flanders, Liege, Amstel, two Tour stages, and the Dutch national road championship... Decent genes, if I may.

Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel at the 2023 Tour of Flanders (SWpix/Zac Williams)

Last year as well, Pogačar’s attack on the final climb was read well by the peloton, with the three-time Tour de France winner unable to shake off his pursuers and dragging a bunch on to the final bend by the famous Zampillo fountain, with Van der Poel eventually leading out his teammate Jasper Philipsen to victory.

Is Van der Poel worried about the Tour of Flanders then, which could favour a lighter rider like Pogačar and deny him a chance to become the sole rider with the most number of wins at the race?

“In the Tour of Flanders you need a lot of strength and energy. I don’t want to try to lose another kilogram, with the risk of losing some strength,” he said.

Van der Poel added: “Milan-Sanremo is an important appointment in my race calendar. This race is one of my main goals for this season.”

With the very first edition of the women’s race also set to take place after its evolution from the Primavera Rosa, with Kopecky and Vollering also set to go toe-to-toe tomorrow, I think we’ll have two mighty races to watch tomorrow…