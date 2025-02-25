“Signing the lifelong contract was a mere formality”: Wout van Aert gets Visma-Lease a Bike logo sunburnt on his thighs; Chris Froome says he’ll be “back on the bike in no time” after breaking collarbone; Evenepoel debuts moustache + more on the live blog

It’s been quite a few weeks for Mathieu van der Poel. Since winning the Cyclocross World Championships at Liévin earlier this month, the Dutchman has been training with his team Alpecin-Deceuninck in Spain ahead of the spring classics.
And after winning every cyclocross race he participated in the 2024/25 season, Van der Poel was seen taking it easy yesterday as the lead-out man for his 29-year-old teammate Sam Gaze, who took the KOM on the climb from Tarbena to Coll de Rates from Filippo Ganna.
The Kiwi mountain biker rode the 5km long, 5.6 per cent gradient climb near Calp in nine minutes and 54 seconds, beating Ganna’s time by 16 seconds. He also became the KOM for the ‘Tarbena last 3km’ segment on Strava, once again beating Ganna by 14 seconds this time.
> “If you’re not wearing aero socks, you’re not getting a KOM”: The painstaking prep that went into bagging the ultimate Box Hill Strava KOM
Ganna had only very recently claimed the KOM award for himself on the prestigious climb that’s become a favourite training ground for several pros, beating Remco Evenepoel’s previous time by one second in February.
Even Tadej Pogačar was there back in December, setting a blistering pace on albeit a different segment of Coll de Rates, riding the 6.4km 5.5 per cent climb at an average pace of 31.2km/hr.
> “His training’s started well”: Tadej Pogačar obliterates famous Strava KOM – with help of lightning-fast UAE Team Emirates train – during 205km, five-and-a-half-hour winter ride
The social media account Velofacts calculated Gaze’s average power during the ride to be around 504 watts. He captioned his ride on the popular activity and ride-sharing app as: “Thanks Mathieu van der Poel for the lead out.”
Other names in the top ten, besides Ganna and Evenepoel include Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek), and Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal Quick-Step).
Van der Poel’s season kicks off with the Tirreno-Adriatico in March, following which the former world champion will take on the Milan-San Remo, Ronde van Vlaanderen and the Paris-Roubaix.
Meanwhile, this becomes the second ‘trophy’ to be taken away from Ganna in the span of two weeks, after the Ineos rider’s win at the now-infamous stage of the Volta ao Algarve was written off due to an organisational mistake which saw most of the riders take the wrong turn and end up on the other side of the finish line route.
Add new comment
8 comments
Chris Froome says he’ll be “back on the bike in no time”, but is he good enough for Israel Premier Tech?
Probably even someone of Froome's v questionable moral standard is good enough for IPT. IPT = genocide apologists.
UCI, please boycott Israeli apartheid! IPT, stop sportwashing Israeli genocide!!
Now now, it's just coincidence that it has 'israel' in the name, this isn't actually sports washing. The guy who owns it, does, admittedly aim to promote Israel through the team (in his how words) but this is definitely not being used to improve the image of a genocidal nation. Absolutely not.
"London's 20mph limits 'not making buses slower'"
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg1xz042y3o
So if 20mph limits, in London and Wales, are not having significant impacts on journey times...
What is?
Could it be the volume of motor traffic, where the biggest differences seen are between school term/holidays and Xmas Day?
Police to be allowed to search properties without warrant for stolen phones in England and Wales
Also applies to other geo-tagged items, so in theory if you've got an airtag (or similar) in your bicycle the police should be more willing to help you recover it if it's stolen.
Some news coverage did mention bikes.
the police should be more willing to help you recover it if it's stolen
Should be, but won't be. They should do something about vehicles without MOT since October 4th, reported on 26th November and I know where the driver lives, but they haven't and they won't.
That's a weird one. According to the DVLA it was only registered in March 22, so it isn't due an MOT until next month - even though it is showing as expired in October...
I thought it must have a special requirement for MOT. But, as a consolation prize:
Outside Garstang Library-MOT expired 19th November. It was outside the library when it was reported 15th January. There are hundreds of these round here