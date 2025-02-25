“Signing the lifelong contract was a mere formality”: Wout van Aert gets Visma-Lease a Bike logo sunburnt on his thighs; Chris Froome says he’ll be “back on the bike in no time” after breaking collarbone; Evenepoel debuts moustache + more on the live blog

Wout van Aert’s commitment to Visma-Lease a Bike is well-known amongst most cycling fans. After all, the 30-year-old Belgian did sign a “lifelong” contract with the team in September, tying him down to the Dutch side for the rest of his professional career. But does he love the team so much that he would get a giant tattoo of their logo on his thigh?

It’s all in jest, as fans have been joking about the bizarre sunburn that the mercurial all-rounder has emblazoned on his thigh, most likely due to the shorts being somewhat permeable to sunlight on the areas where it’s not black.

(Warning: While scrolling through the photos to see the sunburnt leg, any food-ingesting activities are discouraged — let’s just say there’s a video example of what can happen when cyclists eat 100g of carbohydrates every hour)

Maybe he needs a quick read of this essential road.cc guide…

> Cycling survival — how to avoid sunburn & stay comfortable

Of course, Van Aert isn’t the first rider to suffer a bad case of sunburn. At the time we published our own guide to staying safe in the sun (all the way back in 2014), Chris Froome had shared an image of his heavily sunburnt back — thanks to Team Sky’s lightweight, aerodynamic mesh skinsuit, that failed to factor in sun’s UV rays.

Chris Froome's sunburnt back, thanks to mesh skinsuit

EF Education–EasyPost (Garmin−Sharp back then) team boss Jonathan Vaughters had tweeted jokingly: “Aha! We've found his weakness. Now on to manufacturing motorized ultra violet ray guns for the TdF.”

Remember, when Twitter was good? And so were Ineos/Team Sky?