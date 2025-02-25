Support road.cc

“Signing the lifelong contract was a mere formality”: Wout van Aert gets Visma-Lease a Bike logo sunburnt on his thighs; Chris Froome says he’ll be “back on the bike in no time” after breaking collarbone; Evenepoel debuts moustache + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Tuesday live blog, Adwitiya is ready to bring you all the latest cycling news, reaction and some general silliness
Tue, Feb 25, 2025 10:08
8
17:25
2025 Rouvy x Wout van Aert
“Signing the lifelong contract was a mere formality”: Wout van Aert gets Visma-Lease a Bike logo sunburnt on his thighs, as fans joke about rider getting logo tattooed

Wout van Aert’s commitment to Visma-Lease a Bike is well-known amongst most cycling fans. After all, the 30-year-old Belgian did sign a “lifelong” contract with the team in September, tying him down to the Dutch side for the rest of his professional career. But does he love the team so much that he would get a giant tattoo of their logo on his thigh?

It’s all in jest, as fans have been joking about the bizarre sunburn that the mercurial all-rounder has emblazoned on his thigh, most likely due to the shorts being somewhat permeable to sunlight on the areas where it’s not black.

(Warning: While scrolling through the photos to see the sunburnt leg, any food-ingesting activities are discouraged — let’s just say there’s a video example of what can happen when cyclists eat 100g of carbohydrates every hour)

Maybe he needs a quick read of this essential road.cc guide…

> Cycling survival — how to avoid sunburn & stay comfortable

Of course, Van Aert isn’t the first rider to suffer a bad case of sunburn. At the time we published our own guide to staying safe in the sun (all the way back in 2014), Chris Froome had shared an image of his heavily sunburnt back — thanks to Team Sky’s lightweight, aerodynamic mesh skinsuit, that failed to factor in sun’s UV rays.

Froome sunburn

Chris Froome's sunburnt back, thanks to mesh skinsuit

EF Education–EasyPost (Garmin−Sharp back then) team boss Jonathan Vaughters had tweeted jokingly: “Aha! We've found his weakness. Now on to manufacturing motorized ultra violet ray guns for the TdF.”

Remember, when Twitter was good? And so were Ineos/Team Sky?

15:39
Jonas Vingegaard spotted riding ultra-short 150mm cranks at Volta ao Algarve
Vingegaard 150mm cranks @cyclingspy

> Jonas Vingegaard spotted riding ultra-short 150mm cranks at Volta ao Algarve

14:46
Luke Lamperti rides the 2023 world gravel championships (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
UCI announces gravel championships will not take place in Nice, citing “organisational difficulties”

The UCI has announced that the 2025 World Gravel Championships won’t be taking place in Nice as previously planned, due to difficulties in organising the race on 18 October, specifically.

In a press release, pro cycling’s governing body said: “The UCI and the City of Nice acknowledged the difficulties of organising the event in the capital of the French Riviera on that date, and in view of various constraints, technical and regarding the calendar, it was mutually agreed not to organise the 4th edition of the UCI worlds for gravel in Nice.

“The UCI is currently studying various options to find a new organiser and a new venue. These, along with the date for the event, will be announced as soon as possible.”

09:38
Mathieu van der Poel and Sam Gaze on KOM ride (Sam Gaze on Strava)
“Thanks for the lead-out”: Mathieu van der Poel helps teammate take Strava KOM from Filippo Ganna over Spanish climb

It’s been quite a few weeks for Mathieu van der Poel. Since winning the Cyclocross World Championships at Liévin earlier this month, the Dutchman has been training with his team Alpecin-Deceuninck in Spain ahead of the spring classics.

And after winning every cyclocross race he participated in the 2024/25 season, Van der Poel was seen taking it easy yesterday as the lead-out man for his 29-year-old teammate Sam Gaze, who took the KOM on the climb from Tarbena to Coll de Rates from Filippo Ganna.

The Kiwi mountain biker rode the 5km long, 5.6 per cent gradient climb near Calp in nine minutes and 54 seconds, beating Ganna’s time by 16 seconds. He also became the KOM for the ‘Tarbena last 3km’ segment on Strava, once again beating Ganna by 14 seconds this time.

> “If you’re not wearing aero socks, you’re not getting a KOM”: The painstaking prep that went into bagging the ultimate Box Hill Strava KOM

Ganna had only very recently claimed the KOM award for himself on the prestigious climb that’s become a favourite training ground for several pros, beating Remco Evenepoel’s previous time by one second in February.

 

Even Tadej Pogačar was there back in December, setting a blistering pace on albeit a different segment of Coll de Rates, riding the 6.4km 5.5 per cent climb at an average pace of 31.2km/hr.

> “His training’s started well”: Tadej Pogačar obliterates famous Strava KOM – with help of lightning-fast UAE Team Emirates train – during 205km, five-and-a-half-hour winter ride

The social media account Velofacts calculated Gaze’s average power during the ride to be around 504 watts. He captioned his ride on the popular activity and ride-sharing app as: “Thanks Mathieu van der Poel for the lead out.”

Other names in the top ten, besides Ganna and Evenepoel include Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek), and Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal Quick-Step).

Van der Poel’s season kicks off with the Tirreno-Adriatico in March, following which the former world champion will take on the Milan-San Remo, Ronde van Vlaanderen and the Paris-Roubaix.

Meanwhile, this becomes the second ‘trophy’ to be taken away from Ganna in the span of two weeks, after the Ineos rider’s win at the now-infamous stage of the Volta ao Algarve was written off due to an organisational mistake which saw most of the riders take the wrong turn and end up on the other side of the finish line route.

14:35
14:04
Remco Evenepoel’s training is in full-flow now, with a very questionable moustache choice

After the dooring incident with a bpost van driver in which the double Olympic gold medallist suffered serious injuries, Evenepoel was recently spotted back on his bike. Fans would be glad to know that the Belgian seems to be back in full training mode now in his home country. But there’s a catch.

 

In his off-time, the Quick-Step rider seems to have grown a very questionable moustache, for reasons that pass me by. Maybe he’s going for a Timothée Chalamet look?

OMG MOUSTACHE ALERT !!! 😱 www.instagram.com/stories/remc...

[image or embed]

— allergy-al.bsky.social (@allergy-al.bsky.social) 24 February 2025 at 17:08

12:34
“When you get your first KOM…”: Timothée Chalamet x Strava crossover

If you missed Hollywood’s golden boy, Timothée Chalamet’s speech after winning the award for best performance by a male actor in a leading role at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards for his outstanding turn as Bob Dylan (Ryan would tell you all about it) in the movie A Complete Unknown, it was one for the ages.

And the meme-able material (doesn’t every single interaction in this unserious panopticon-ish world need that these days?) of the speech, in which Chalamet declared his intent for “pursuit of greatness”, has been utilised by… Strava’s Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Strava (@strava)

What a world we live in!

11:50
Chris Froome, 2024 Arctic Race of Norway (ARN/Aurelien Vialatte)
Vuelta back on the cards? Chris Froome says he’ll be “back on the bike in no time” after breaking collarbone at final stage of UAE Tour

Taking social media posts at face value is never a good idea, but all things considered, Chris Froome doesn’t look too bad in an image posted by the four-time Tour de France on Instagram after he fractured his collarbone in the crash at the final stage of the UAE Tour.

After the crash, Froome was taken for surgery in Dubai, and he’s now shared a picture with a wristband saying ‘Fall Risk’ and a song choice of ‘Clumsy Situations’. The 39-year-old wrote: “Accurate. Back in the mend again,” before thanking his doctors.

Even better, the 39-year-old British rider added that he’ll be “back on the bike in no time”, thus quelling the doubts over whether we had seen the last of him at the UAE Tour, in what would surely have been a rather unceremonious end to a living legend’s career.

Chris Froome 2025 UAE Tour crash (@CyclingLegend_ on Twitter)

> They think it’s all over… but it turns out he might have another year left in him: Chris Froome “keeping door open” to racing in 2026 – after admitting in December “I think it’s time to retire”

With Froome keen to ride the Vuelta a España one last time before calling it a day on his career, he should easily be able to get himself back to speed with the Spanish Grand Tour six months away. Whether he’ll be considered good enough by Israel-Premier Techto line up at the start in Torino on 23 August is a different topic altogether…

11:36
Egan Bernal, 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (A.S.O./Gaëtan Flamme)
Egan Bernal spotted back on his bike on Col d’Èze, six days after breaking his collarbone

When they say pro cyclists are a different breed, they really mean it, because who in their right mind goes back to riding within six days of breaking a collarbone?

Egan Bernal back after fractured collarbone (Jf Ottonello, @gieffo on Twitter)

Egan Bernal back after fractured collarbone (Jf Ottonello, @gieffo on Twitter)

The Colombian sustained the injury after a mass crash at the Clásica Jaén just last week, but he was pictured yesterday on a training ride at the Col d’Èze, a climb often used in Paris-Nice, hopefully indicating that Bernal could very well be on his path to recovery and racing again soon.

The Ineos rider had enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2025 season, ending a drought of 1354 days without a win by first winning the national time trial championship, and then a few days later, doubled up by winning the national road race championship as well.

Just this weekend, Chris Froome also suffered a fractured collarbone after a crash at the last stage of the UAE Tour, many suggesting it could be his final race and casting doubts over hopes of ending his career at the Vuelta.

11:21
Latest Comments

 