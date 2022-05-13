Support road.cc

"Here's a man who never buys his own bearings": Peter Sagan pressure washes his poor Specialized...and people aren't happy; Cereal offender + more on the live blog

Is it a mirage or is it actually Friday? Warm up for our special Drink at your desk Friday with James May at 4pm by joining Dan Alexander on the live blog...
Fri, May 13, 2022 09:07
2
09:00
Cereal offender

08:55
Yesterday's Giro stage...

At least today we should get some action...

196km and 4,500m of vertical gain...this could get interesting...

Bad news for Cav, not that he'd be winning today anyway, but leadout extraordinaire Michael Mørkøv has abandoned the race after developing a fever overnight... 

07:52
"Here's a man who never buys his own bearings": Peter Sagan pressure washes his poor Specialized...and people aren't happy

Pressure pushing down on me
Pressing down on you, no bike ask for
Under pressure that wears a bearing out
Splits an S-Works in two
Puts grease on streets...

Peter Sagan is doing some of that sponsor-plugging that pro riders love to do (yesterday, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl suggested Julian Alaphilippe could only begin his rehab on Tacx rollers) ...

Anyway, the three-time world champ has outdone the two-time world champ...sharing a video of him jetting his S-Works clean of all dirt (and grease) after a ride. He's jetting off himself too...heading to Utah for "a long training session". That kind of makes it sound like he's going to do one seven-day endurance ride and then head home...but we're not here to question Sagan's training, only his bike washing...

Anyway, the reaction to the vid was pretty predictable...

I guess when your bike only has a lifespan of a year before you get a shiny new one, it doesn't really matter what you do to it...

Case for the defence?

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

