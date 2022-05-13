"Here's a man who never buys his own bearings": Peter Sagan pressure washes his poor Specialized...and people aren't happy; Cereal offender + more on the live blog

- News
moving on from the bearings, who washes thier bike like that with bottles still in the cages.
The Post reckoned they finally got it out at about 10pm last night. So it was stuck there for about fifteen hours. Does the driver get overtime?
Just like Covid regulations!
Fixed the quote for you. (edit) Meaning, I'm surprised at anyone on Jersey mentioned the t-word
Although Zwift is still installed downstairs in my home gym, I've not used it this year. My brother is still using it, but probably once a week at...
It's not just the roads where you get this sectarianism. Some power boaters hate sailors, who to them, inexpicably zig zag when sailing, and some...
So you doubt the efficacy of the primary position ? Road position on roundabouts is critical for cycle use despite the updated HC.
If you're buying £200 bikes on Gumtree or FB Marketplace, please check the frame number on https://www.bikeregister.com/ - you might help return...
Mmm looks good at a distance, and certainly practical, but I feel there's an uneasy balance between attempts at sophistication (internal cable...
...or magnesium?