"Here's a man who never buys his own bearings": Peter Sagan pressure washes his poor Specialized...and people aren't happy; Cereal offender + more on the live blog

Pressure pushing down on me

Pressing down on you, no bike ask for

Under pressure that wears a bearing out

Splits an S-Works in two

Puts grease on streets...

Peter Sagan is doing some of that sponsor-plugging that pro riders love to do (yesterday, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl suggested Julian Alaphilippe could only begin his rehab on Tacx rollers) ...

Anyway, the three-time world champ has outdone the two-time world champ...sharing a video of him jetting his S-Works clean of all dirt (and grease) after a ride. He's jetting off himself too...heading to Utah for "a long training session". That kind of makes it sound like he's going to do one seven-day endurance ride and then head home...but we're not here to question Sagan's training, only his bike washing...

Anyway, the reaction to the vid was pretty predictable...

Are unlimited bottom brackets part of your contract?! — Euan Gordon (@EuanGordon1) May 11, 2022

Luckily for you your mechanic will be replacing those bearings. — Jay (@Mtnbiker15) May 11, 2022

Those poor bearings pic.twitter.com/AhiCh04W4Y — Mellow Velo (@m3llowvelo) May 12, 2022

I’m so glad you are not cleaning my Specialised Tarmac bike! — Paul Jefferies (@jefferies918) May 11, 2022

I guess when your bike only has a lifespan of a year before you get a shiny new one, it doesn't really matter what you do to it...

Case for the defence?