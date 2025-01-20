"It was a super-fast corner. We hit it really fast": Dramatic crash overshadows pro cycling's return at Tour Down Under crit as fan suffers "relatively serious injuries" in "really awful freak" crash + more on the live blog
We're kicking off another week of action here on the road.cc live blog, Dan Alexander is with you for all of Monday's news...
Tour Down Under criterium 2025 crash (Instagram/@harry_holloway)
"It was a super-fast corner. We hit it really fast": Dramatic crash overshadows pro cycling's return at Tour Down Under crit as fan suffers "relatively serious injuries" in "really awful freak" crash
Road racing returned this weekend — more on the women's Tour Down Under in a second — but unfortunately the action was dominated and overshadowed by a high-speed crash on the final corner of the crit race that traditionally precedes the men's edition. A spectator was hospitalised with "relatively serious injuries", riders crashing hard into the roadside barriers on the final bend of Saturday's Villawood Men's Classic in Adelaide, won by Sam Welsford. This footage, captured just metres away from the incident, by Harry Holloway shows the seriousness of what unfolded.
A female spectator was taken to hospital, the Tour Down Under offering support to her family, while South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas confirmed the woman from New South Wales had "suffered relatively serious injuries".
"To see a really awful freak accident like this occur is obviously disconcerting," he said. "The riders, I'm happy to report, have sustained injuries as well but they will make a recovery."
Home favourite Welsford won the crit and said afterwards he was "pretty close to the barriers" and just in front of the crash... "It was a super-fast corner. We hit it really fast. If you were going through there quite wide, anything could happen."
ABC reported that a race official had said the riders took the corner 20km/h quicker than on previous laps, the parklands circuit previously used before the inaugural Tour Down Under in 1999 but anti-clockwise, rather than the clockwise direction of Saturday's race.
Race director and former pro rider Stuart O'Grady said he felt "heartache" at the incident and it "hurts me more than anybody".
"Safety is my priority," he said afterwards. "I tell that to all the team managers, to all our staff before every Tour Down Under, the best Tour Down Under for me is a safe and happy one — and that goes for not just the spectators, but for obviously the riders.
"I've had high-speed crashes, I've lost teammates, but cycling is a dangerous sport. For the people that are out there on the roadside, we are constantly messaging, [making] social media announcements, advertising to please be aware, please stand back. Cycling and spectating at sport can be dangerous. Of course, we will do everything in our power to deliver the safest Tour Down Under possible."
O'Grady confirmed that the course had actually been raced in a different direction to previous editions, something he believed made it "a lot safer".
"We put a lot of effort into making sure every course is as safe as possible," he continued. "It was actually deemed to be a lot safer in that direction because if you were there on the night you would realise that the sun actually comes from the west, which would have been right into the riders' eyes, which I dealt with on many occasions, sprinting into the sun blind, basically. So it was actually a lot safer circuit going in the direction that it was."
Geraint Thomas backed the race director up and called the crit "completely safe".
"In my experience it's always been one of the better races, to be honest," he added. "This race is one of my favourites, it's always been the least of my worries coming here. My only issue on Saturday was I felt like my heart was going to come out through my chest. It was such a bloody hard race."
Even in a WorldTour race you're never safe from a close pass... UCI issues first yellow card of 2025
Uno-X Mobility directeur sportif Anna Badegruber had the (dubious) honour of picking up the first yellow card warning of the new season, after Tour Down Under commissaires deemed she had passed the peloton too closely. Near Miss of the Day: Tour Down Under edition... she was fined 200 Swiss francs...
"It would have been possible": Triathlon star Kristian Blummenfelt explains contract issues that held back sport switch, insists U-turn to stay in triathlon wasn't due to lack of interest from cycling teams
Now, speaking to Danish broadcaster TV2, Blummenfelt explained negotiations with teams had been underway, but "nothing was finalised", and that the final decision was his own, not due to a lack of interest.
"It's hard to say in exact percentage, but we talked to some teams and got some offers. So it would have been possible," he said. "I have contracts with a bicycle brand that limit which teams I could ride for, so I had to stick to the contracts I had, the contracts with the longest binding period.
"I had to see everything in relation to the partners and contracts I have now, but at the same time, that's not what motivates me. If I had started a new project, it would have been the challenge itself that would have motivated me. But yes, that's not a problem any more."
GP critically injured in hit-and-run pens open letter urging drivers' speeds reduced to protect cyclists
A "well respected" doctor was seriously injured as he cycled home from a GP surgery in Louth, Ireland, two weeks ago today (Monday 6 January). The hit-and-run incident saw Dr Seán Owens placed in an induced coma and he was taken to hospital in Drogheda for surgery.
More than 1,000 people turned out for a vigil to offer support and he has since made significant steps in his recovery and was able to pen an open letter to councillors calling for improvements to protect cyclists.
[Dr Seán Owens, second from the right, with the Dundalk Cycling Alliance]
The letter was reported by the Irish Independent and is titled: Why are we all in such a hurry to kill ourselves ..and the planet?
In it, Owens writes: "I am a resident of Co. Louth. I have a young family who school in Co. Louth. I work in Co. Louth and choose to cycle to and from work. I wish to spend my life here, to grow old here, to enjoy life and for my family to thrive here. I wish to see speed limits that are conducive to this plan. With current speed limits the above can all be taken away from me if a motorist isn't looking, is distracted, or makes a genuine mistake…but at speed."
Highlighting his involvement with Louth W.A.T.C.H club (Walking and Tandem Cycling for Health), Dr Owens explained how the club "encourages those with vision impairment, who are blind, and those with physical disabilities to use the road space of Co. Louth for exercise and leisure".
"It is not only the lack of cycle lanes that makes this unnecessarily unsafe, but motorists' speed. One of the aims of this club is to re-imagine this road space not just for motorists and cyclists, but for all members of society. This includes slowing motorist down, both urban and rural," he continued.
"One of the consistent impediments to active transport that is reported is that of safety. For adults, children, leisure cyclists, commuters and more we need to slow motorists down to encourage more people onto the roads on their bikes.
"We need a suite of measures that will improve the health of the Irish population while also meeting our climate ambitions. Slowing motorists down would be a meaningful start. There is ample evidence from the literature to worked examples in the UK and through Europe that slowing motorists down will not only reduce emissions, encourage active transport but will also save lives."
Primal Wear, the makers of some of road.cc's older kit styles, has been targeted in a ransomware attack, Cyclingnews has reported. The breach appeared on tracking website RansomLook and suggests the attack happened in late December, with files totalling 17 gigabytes of data (more than 10,000 files) included. There is no indication customer data is affected, the breach believed to have included information relating to the company's financial data, employees, sales and more.
EF Education-Oatly survived a hectic final stage to win the Women's Tour Down Under through Swiss national champion Noemi Rüegg, the 23-year-old having taken the race lead with a stage victory atop the famous Willunga Hill on day two.
The three-stage race, like the men's edition which begins in the early hours of tomorrow morning, kicks off the Women's WorldTour calendar and saw plenty of big-name riders and teams looking to get their 2025 off to a successful start.
Stage one was taken by an entertaining and gutsy 50km solo attack by Daniek Hengeveld, the sprinters having their fun ruined by the Ceratizit-WNT rider's impressive escape.
A day later it was Rüegg's time, the Swiss rider seeing off some early attacks up Willunga Hill before launching an all-in bid for victory near the top, taking the stage by 10 seconds ahead of Silke Smulders.
Despite attack after attack on stage three, Rüegg and EF Education-Oatly held strong, the race leader finishing third in Stirling behind Smulders and stage winner Chloé Dygert.
