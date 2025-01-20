"It was a super-fast corner. We hit it really fast": Dramatic crash overshadows pro cycling's return at Tour Down Under crit as fan suffers "relatively serious injuries" in "really awful freak" crash + more on the live blog

Road racing returned this weekend — more on the women's Tour Down Under in a second — but unfortunately the action was dominated and overshadowed by a high-speed crash on the final corner of the crit race that traditionally precedes the men's edition. A spectator was hospitalised with "relatively serious injuries", riders crashing hard into the roadside barriers on the final bend of Saturday's Villawood Men's Classic in Adelaide, won by Sam Welsford. This footage, captured just metres away from the incident, by Harry Holloway shows the seriousness of what unfolded.

A female spectator was taken to hospital, the Tour Down Under offering support to her family, while South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas confirmed the woman from New South Wales had "suffered relatively serious injuries".

"To see a really awful freak accident like this occur is obviously disconcerting," he said. "The riders, I'm happy to report, have sustained injuries as well but they will make a recovery."

Home favourite Welsford won the crit and said afterwards he was "pretty close to the barriers" and just in front of the crash... "It was a super-fast corner. We hit it really fast. If you were going through there quite wide, anything could happen."

ABC reported that a race official had said the riders took the corner 20km/h quicker than on previous laps, the parklands circuit previously used before the inaugural Tour Down Under in 1999 but anti-clockwise, rather than the clockwise direction of Saturday's race.

Race director and former pro rider Stuart O'Grady said he felt "heartache" at the incident and it "hurts me more than anybody".

"Safety is my priority," he said afterwards. "I tell that to all the team managers, to all our staff before every Tour Down Under, the best Tour Down Under for me is a safe and happy one — and that goes for not just the spectators, but for obviously the riders.

"I've had high-speed crashes, I've lost teammates, but cycling is a dangerous sport. For the people that are out there on the roadside, we are constantly messaging, [making] social media announcements, advertising to please be aware, please stand back. Cycling and spectating at sport can be dangerous. Of course, we will do everything in our power to deliver the safest Tour Down Under possible."

O'Grady confirmed that the course had actually been raced in a different direction to previous editions, something he believed made it "a lot safer".

"We put a lot of effort into making sure every course is as safe as possible," he continued. "It was actually deemed to be a lot safer in that direction because if you were there on the night you would realise that the sun actually comes from the west, which would have been right into the riders' eyes, which I dealt with on many occasions, sprinting into the sun blind, basically. So it was actually a lot safer circuit going in the direction that it was."

Geraint Thomas backed the race director up and called the crit "completely safe".

"In my experience it's always been one of the better races, to be honest," he added. "This race is one of my favourites, it's always been the least of my worries coming here. My only issue on Saturday was I felt like my heart was going to come out through my chest. It was such a bloody hard race."