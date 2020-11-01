Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Hugh Carthy wins on the Angliru.PNG

Vuelta Stage 12: Hugh Carthy conquers the Angliru, Richard Carapaz back in race lead

EF Pro Cycling's Preston-born rider lands his first Grand Tour stage win on pro cycling's toughest climb...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Nov 01, 2020 16:55
2

Hugh Carthy of EF Pro Cycling has landed the first Grand Tour stage win of his career after attacking 1.5 kilometres from the summit of professional cycling's most feared climb, the Angliru, to take victory on Stage 12 of the Vuelta. The 26 year old from Preston moves third overall, with Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers regaining the leader's red jersey from Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic.

It was a very select group that contested the win on the Asturian ascent at the end of the 109.4 kilometre stage from Pola de Laviana, with Enric Mas of Movistar, who leads the best young rider's competition, the first to show his hand with around 3.5 kilometres remaining.

Only Carthy and Carapaz were able to bridge across to the Spaniard, while behind Israel Start-Up Nation's Dan Martin, third overall this morning, was struggling, as was Roglic, the overnight leader and defending champion.

Carthy crossed the line 16 seconds ahead of a group comprising Astana's Aleksandr Vlasov, Mas and Carapaz, with Roglic finishing a further 10 seconds back.

Carapaz, winner of last year's Giro d'Italia, now leads the Slovenian by 10 seconds, with Carthy in third place, 32 seconds off the race lead and 3 seconds ahead of Martin.

Following tomorrow's rest day, racing resumes on Tuesday with an individual time trial along the Galician coast from Muros to the Mirador de Ezaro which provides a real sting in the tail.

It's a short climb, with the summit only 268 metres above sea level, but with ramps of up to 30 per cent, it's another day that could provide a shake-up at the top of the overall standings.

Reaction to follow.

Hugh Carthy
Vuelta 2012
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments