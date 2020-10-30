"Like a boss": Dutch kid grabs best spot for his bike; British Cycling launch project to tackle diversity gap; Pro peloton split over safety of TT position in road races (+ poll); Increased security for bike theft hot spot + more on the live blog

Following feedback from some residents who said they were unaware the scheme was temporary, the webpage was updated. We know not everyone will have seen the press release or read down to the FAQs so it was added to the main body of the page to make it clearer. Thanks. — North Tyneside Council (@NTCouncilTeam) October 30, 2020

North Tyneside Council have responded to claims that their website was updated with the intention of misleading people about the 'Sunrise Cycleway' being a temporary initiative.

On Tuesday we highlighted the fact that the council used the cycleway to plug their new fleet of new e-cargo bikes.

OK so we're just going to throw this out there, someone at @NTCouncilTeam has gone into their website page for the @SunriseCycleway and literally inserted the word "temporary" into the text a few times. Thats where we're at. pic.twitter.com/kaifEbrG1V — Living Streets North Tyneside (@NTyneLivingSt) October 30, 2020

North Tyneside Council denied the changes were intended to mislead people, instead claiming that it was in response to members of the public asking for clarity about whether it was a temporary measure.

The cycleway, which runs from Whitley Bay to Tynemouth, has been heralded by cyclists and advocates of active transport for providing a safe environment for cycling.

However, the council have made it clear that the cycleway will not be a permanent feature and will be restored to allow motorists access.

This petition asking for the cycleway to be kept has 5,600 signatures.