Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Like a boss": Dutch kid grabs best spot for his bike; British Cycling launch project to tackle diversity gap; Pro peloton split over safety of TT position in road races (+ poll); Increased security for bike theft hot spot + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Oct 30, 2020 09:18
12
Funny
14:55
Vuelta stage 10
Stage 10

La Vuelta stage 10 has 50km to go and the race is reaching the interesting part of the day's profile.

It could be one for the sprinters, but there are a number of tests that will need to be tackled within the final hour of racing.

As it stands there is a breakaway of four riders three minutes ahead of the peloton. 

14:38
Twitter reacts to funny video of Dutch child taking best parking spot
14:24
Bikes > cars

If you needed a laugh to take you through to the weekend then here you go.

This kid in the Netherlands knows exactly what to do when he's done with his bike ride as he ignores the queue of cars waiting behind him and leaves his bike nicely parked in the free space, before walking off.

Chapeau.

13:45
Council respond to criticism over Sunrise Cycleway

North Tyneside Council have responded to claims that their website was updated with the intention of misleading people about the 'Sunrise Cycleway' being a temporary initiative.

On Tuesday we highlighted the fact that the council used the cycleway to plug their new fleet of new e-cargo bikes.

North Tyneside Council denied the changes were intended to mislead people, instead claiming that it was in response to members of the public asking for clarity about whether it was a temporary measure.

The cycleway, which runs from Whitley Bay to Tynemouth, has been heralded by cyclists and advocates of active transport for providing a safe environment for cycling.

However, the council have made it clear that the cycleway will not be a permanent feature and will be restored to allow motorists access.

This petition asking for the cycleway to be kept has 5,600 signatures. 

14:07
12:23
TT position in road races... yay or nay? Vote in our poll

Plenty of discussion on this one amongst the pros themselves... but what do you reckon? Vote in our poll... for no particular reason, but who doesn't love a good poll?

 
Should pros be allowed to adopt the TT position in road races?

Yep
Nope
 
 
 
 
 
 
Created with QuizMaker
11:56
Cannondale go fully recyclable
cannondale systemsix ef pro cycling2

Cannondale have announced plans to make all their packaging in Europe 100% recyclable by cutting down on single-use plastics.

The packaging, developed by Cycling Sports Group Europe (a division of Cannondale's parent company Dorel Industries), will avoid use of plastic tape, plastic bags, foam, PVC, and zip ties.

Eugene Fierkens, the General Manager of CSG Europe, told Bike Europe: "Our objective was to design a better packaging system.

"Make it better for the environment, make the packaging protection stronger and significantly reduce assembly time. This is better for the planet, a gift for bike shops, and a win for our customers.”

14:08
11:17
British Cycling set out plan to tackle diversity gap in cycling
British Cycling Logo

British Cycling have announced plans to tackle the diversity gap within the sport by increasing black and minority ethnic representation in the "racing community, volunteer network, recreation programmes and the organisation's own workforce."

British Cycling Business Services Director, Rod Findlay, said: “While we have made great strides as an organisation to tackle the gender gap in our sport in recent years.

"It remains the case that too many people from black and minority ethnic communities simply do not feel like they belong in our sport, and that is something which we simply must change."

The governing body also announced projects aimed at encouraging more people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds to participate in cycling will be announced in the near future.

All of British Cycling's plans will undertaken with consultation from Inclusive Employers.

09:04
Should the TT position be banned in road races?

The pro peloton at La Vuelta were last night engaged in healthy debate over the safety of adopting a TT position when racing in a bunch.

Team NTT's Reinardt Janse van Rensburg raised the question by sharing a photo of Team Ineos domestique Andrey Amador riding with both arms wrapped over the middle of the bars while travelling at 64km/h in the final of yesterday's stage.

Amador responded, saying that he did still have control of his handlebars.

One concern raised was that children were replicating the position after seeing professionals using it in races. 

10:50
A cycling holiday to...Chernobyl

Mallorca? Tuscany? Or how about Chernobyl...

A new cycling route has been created to allow cyclists to ride across the exclusion zone at the site of the nuclear accident.

Created by Ukraine’s State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management, the route is 45km long and claims to be a safe way of exploring the area's wildlife and history.

Previously visitors could only enter the zone by car or on foot.

10:34
Dirty Kanza renamed Unbound Gravel

One of the world's biggest gravel races has been rebranded.

Formerly Dirty Kanza, the race will now be named Unbound Gravel over concerns the original name was derogatory to the Kaw Nation.

Race co-director Kristi Mohn explained the decision to VeloNews: "We had had concerns brought up from people in the gravel community that the name was causing harm and was derogatory toward the Kaw Nation.

"Through our history of the event, our relationship with the Kaw Nation had been positive, but as things grew more heated, it became apparent the name needed to change."

10:01
Cambridge North station to increase security following repeated bike thefts
tfl cycle parking walthamstow station

A secure bike compound, similar to the one pictured above at Walthamstow Station, is one measure to be introduced to tackle the increase in bike thefts at the station.

The station has one of the highest rates of bike theft in the country.

New fencing for the existing cycle area and new CCTV cameras are also part of the plan to address the problem.

According to Cambridgeshire Live, the station experienced 182 bike thefts in the 12 months leading up to Demeber 2019 and has the highest rate of crime of any station in the country.

09:23
Halloween Strava art

From Baltimore comes this spooky Strava art made by WallyGPX...other recent maps have included a tribute to Eddie Van Halen and Any Given Sunday.

Latest Comments