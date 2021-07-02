Near Miss of the Day 606: Driver makes close pass ... then stops to check how cyclist is and apologises

We have a bit of an unusual one in our Near Miss of the Day series today – for a start, there’s no video, but when road.cc reader Clifford wrote to us about his experience of the exchange that he had with a driver who had just made a close pass on him in south Oxfordshire, we agreed it was definitely worth sharing.

“I had left the B480, busyish road, and was heading along the minor road which becomes High Street Chalgrove,” said Clifford (you can see that minor road on the right in the picture above.

“I was aware from my Garmin RTL510 of a vehicle approaching. It was a van. I thought, ‘Wow, that was too close for comfort!’

“But worse, it was towing a trailer with construction machinery; this heavy duty trailer was only a few centimetres away from removing my right arm and leg.

“About 200-300 metres along the road I saw the vehicle – Clancy – stopped with the driver walking towards me,” Clifford continued.

“I really hoped he was not going to berate me for not paying ‘road tax’, etc but he asked if I was OK and said he realised that he had passed too close.

“He again asked if I was OK and apologised. I could be cynical and think that he did this only because he was afraid that I would report him.

“However, I think that he genuinely realised that he had made a bad mistake which could have had serious consequences for us both.

“I hope, trust, that he has learned from it,” he added.

We hope so too – apologies from Clifford that there’s no video to go with his tale, but we hope you agree it was one worth sharing.

