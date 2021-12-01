Richard Dawkins claims “psycho” cyclist smashed up his Tesla – while he was in it

Richard Dawkins, the evolutionary biologist whose 2006 book The God Delusion has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide, has claimed that a “psycho” cyclist smashed his Tesla car with a D-lock on Oxford’s Cowley Road on Monday afternoon.
The alleged incident happened at around 1.30pm, with the 80 year old, who is professor emeritus at New College, Oxford, appealing for witnesses through a post on Twitter. It is not clear from his tweets whether he was the driver, though it does appear to be his car.
“Crazed cyclist launched unprovoked attack on blue Tesla 3 heading SE,” he wrote, adding a picture of the damage.
”Smashed back window with D-lock. Then pursued us, fell off his bike in his fury, then tried to smash driver’s side front window. Witnesses pls phone Oxford police.”
Some Twitter users pointed out that since it was a Tesla, there should be video footage from the vehicle’s on-board cameras.
But Dawkins said that there was no memory stick inserted in the vehicle, although he would contact Tesla to see whether any footage might have been captured in any event.
Nevertheless, some wondered whether the absence of video might be explained by something having happened beforehand that might have prompted the cyclist’s reaction.
Others seemed happy just to sit back and watch the evolving exchange on the social network.
And, given Dawkins’ aetheism, some just couldn’t resist …
BBC News reports that Thames Valley Police have confirmed that they are investigating reports of damage to a car on Cowley Road on Monday, but could not release the name of the alleged victim, in line with force policy.
