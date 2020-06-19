Back to news
Amsterdammers can get unused bikes picked up for free to unclutter the streets; Driver swerves to avoid falling cyclist... but is the driver at fault?; 26% could 'default to driving'; Bike sales could end up down 10% in 2020 + more on the live blog

Welcome to your Friday live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge and the rest of the team making ocassional contributions
Fri, Jun 19, 2020 09:20
15
11:27
Amsterdammers can now have their unused bikes picked up for refurbishment to help unclutter the streets
If you've visited the Dutch capital, you'll be familiar with the huge number of bikes left around the city's many bike racks... and when they're all taken up, sometimes railings can be four or five deep with rusty old choppers that don't appear to be in use; in fact it's often cited that the Netherlands has more bikes than people, and now the
Municipality of Amsterdam has a scheme to address the issue.

The initiative allows residents to make an appointment to have their unused bike collected free of charge, and then the bikes are refurbished by apprentice mechanics to be sold on. The bike must be unlocked or the key must be handed over before informing the collectors of the bike's location, and they will take anything from wrecks to bikes that simply aren't used any more.

Gemeente Amsterdam say: "Is your bicycle crumbling in the bicycle rack? Used bicycles can be transformed with additional usable parts. This will also create more space on the street. The whole city gets improved!"

11:04
Muc-Off launches 'No Puncture Hassle' inner tube sealant
muc off new inner tube sealant june 2020.PNG

If you're not a tubeless convert and don't care much for patches or carrying loads of spare tubes, then Muc-Off's new No Puncture Hassle could be the thing for you. It's described as a "proprietary water-based non-hazardous formula", designed specifically for use with inner tubes. Suitable for all bike types, they say it can seal off holes up to 4mm and the hose is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves. It also has 'anti-corrosion inhibitors' to protect alloy rims and valves.

No Puncture Hassle is available now through Muc-Off dealers and via Muc-Off's website for £9.99 a pot.

09:20
Driver uploads video of near miss with falling cyclist 'for insurance underwriting purposes'... but some think the driver is in the wrong

The video upload is accompanied by text explaining that the cyclist "only has injuries consistent with falling off a bicycle" and that the upload is for "insurance underwriting purposes only"; however the video was discovered and shared on social media, with many suggesting that the driver was in the wrong.

From the car's dashcam we see a cyclist come into view at 7 seconds into the clip, who then falls in front of the car a couple of seconds later. The driver swerves and ends up in a hedge, narrowly missing the cyclist; however some comment that the driver may have been going too fast considering the wet conditions and single-track country lane, and others are even suggesting that the cyclist could have slammed the brakes and fell because they feared a head-on collision. The speedometer on the bottom left appears to show that the car was travelling at 32mph before the driver took evasive action.  

A comment under the original YouTube clip above says: "If it was another car, they would have crashed. Unfortunately this bad driving is accepted in most places."

Another says: "Travelling a bit quick for the road conditions and with no thought to anyone else on the road."

10:58
A more positive slant on a possible slump in sales reported by the market research giants
08:50
A quarter of UK commuters will 'default to using the car' if barriers to cycling aren't addressed, say British Cycling
northern ireland bad cycle lane

New research by the HSBC UK and British Cycling partnership has found that although the UK is set for a huge rise in cycle commuters when the lockdown is lifted, 26% of those surveyed say they will default to commuting by car if 'barriers' to cycling aren't addressed.

The research found that 1 in 5 UK commuters said they were more likely to cycle to work post-lockdown, but many expressed reservations about infrastructure and traffic levels. 44% of respondents said quieter cycle routes would encourage them to ride more, plus less vehicle traffic (42%) and more cycle lanes (39%). Some also expressed reservations about initiatives provided by their employer, with 37% saying better bike storage facilities would encourage them to cycle. 15% also revealed that they simply weren't confident enough in their cycling ability to commute by bike.

To halt the number of people who are more likely to drive when public transport isn't a safe option, British Cycling's CEO Julie Harrington has called on the government and businesses to ensure as many of those journeys as possible are made by bike, saying:

“It is important that as a country we take advantage of the enthusiasm for cycling over recent weeks to ensure it is a long-term trend rather than merely a flash in the pan. Government, businesses, and all of us have a responsibility to make the most of this moment to create a greener and safer commute for all.

“We need to enable those who can travel by bike to choose cycling in order to ease the pressure on public transport and create space for those for whom cycling is not an option. That means cycling must be a viable alternative wherever possible.

"Helping more people to get around by bike will ensure they do not turn to driving to work, which would be a terrible backwards step for the environment and the fitness of the country. Cycling can help create a greener, fitter and healthier nation, and at this time of real change for the country, now more than ever we know that cycling can be a force for good.”

11:01
08:08
Bike sales could still be down in 2020 despite huge lockdown boom, according to new forecast
london-cyclists-hyde-park-corner-copyright-britishcycling.org_.uk_

The new forecast from market research specialists Mintel predicts that while UK bike sales could tip over £1 billion a year by 2023, they expect 2020 to only reach £842 million compared to £940 million last year.   

Mintel says: “The COVID-19 crisis and its economic impact have ushered in a period of unprecedented volatility in the cycling market. The crisis has provided a boost to demand in the immediate term, but bike sales are likely to fall later in 2020 as an anticipated deep recession bites.

"The likely repercussions of COVID-19 on cycling participation are complex. The UK lockdown is disrupting patterns of behaviour, which initially resulted in lower levels of weekday cycle commuting overall, but a boost to weekend leisure riding.

“As lockdown restrictions ease and Brits return to the workplace there is likely to be a shift from crowded public transport to crowded streets. The fact that at the beginning of the year a third of adults who didn’t currently cycle said they would consider doing so in the future suggests there is huge potential to increase cycle participation rates. Once spending recovers from the impact of the recession, the long-term market potential is strong."

Despite this setback Mintel claim things look generally promising for the future of cycling, with 32% of non-cycling respondents to a survey saying they would consider cycling in the future. They also report that e-bike sales grew by 40% in 2019, although the 100,000 sold in 2019 represents around just 4% of all UK bike sales.

08:38
Peter Sagan's 'relaxation' technique after a long training session

The multiple world champion has been known to pop the odd wheelie, sometimes in races, and here he is again wheelie-ing up a mountain somewhere in Austria. Never change Mr Sagan...

10:39

