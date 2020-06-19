Amsterdammers can get unused bikes picked up for free to unclutter the streets; Driver swerves to avoid falling cyclist... but is the driver at fault?; 26% could 'default to driving'; Bike sales could end up down 10% in 2020 + more on the live blog

New research by the HSBC UK and British Cycling partnership has found that although the UK is set for a huge rise in cycle commuters when the lockdown is lifted, 26% of those surveyed say they will default to commuting by car if 'barriers' to cycling aren't addressed.

The research found that 1 in 5 UK commuters said they were more likely to cycle to work post-lockdown, but many expressed reservations about infrastructure and traffic levels. 44% of respondents said quieter cycle routes would encourage them to ride more, plus less vehicle traffic (42%) and more cycle lanes (39%). Some also expressed reservations about initiatives provided by their employer, with 37% saying better bike storage facilities would encourage them to cycle. 15% also revealed that they simply weren't confident enough in their cycling ability to commute by bike.

To halt the number of people who are more likely to drive when public transport isn't a safe option, British Cycling's CEO Julie Harrington has called on the government and businesses to ensure as many of those journeys as possible are made by bike, saying:

“It is important that as a country we take advantage of the enthusiasm for cycling over recent weeks to ensure it is a long-term trend rather than merely a flash in the pan. Government, businesses, and all of us have a responsibility to make the most of this moment to create a greener and safer commute for all.

“We need to enable those who can travel by bike to choose cycling in order to ease the pressure on public transport and create space for those for whom cycling is not an option. That means cycling must be a viable alternative wherever possible.

"Helping more people to get around by bike will ensure they do not turn to driving to work, which would be a terrible backwards step for the environment and the fitness of the country. Cycling can help create a greener, fitter and healthier nation, and at this time of real change for the country, now more than ever we know that cycling can be a force for good.”