Graphene is back…this time in a £230 jersey from Ale

We think we have a new contender for ‘most expensive road summer jersey’ as Ale release the new £230 Velocity G+ jersey. The new jersey uses a graphene-based fabric that Ale claims “allows an active interaction between the body and the fabric.”

Ale says that this new G+ fabric is “able to effectively equalise body temperature, creating the ideal microclimate to keep cyclists comfortable even in the most unpleasant weather conditions.” Essentially, Ale is saying that, just like other summer cycling jerseys, the Velocity G+ is breathable and lightweight.

So, what’s the point for using Graphene in a cycling jersey? Ale says that the Graphene “is used to strengthen the membrane and allows the fabrics to work with the body to regulate the heat produced.”

Aside from the fancy fabric, Ale says that the jersey is cut for racers and offers an aero fit. The sleeves are made from Ale’s Clima Aero fabric “that has been tested in wind tunnels and whose textured surface replicates the aerodynamics of a golf ball, resulting in considerably less drag.” Ale isn’t making that data public, however.

While we’re used to seeing prices like this on more ‘technical’ garments like the Gabba-style jerseys from Castelli, Assos, and many others, Ale’s Velocity G+ stands out when it comes to lightweight summer road jerseys. Le Col By Wiggins’ Hors Categorie jersey, for example, comes in at just £160.

The reason for the price hike is that Graphene is rather expensive stuff and combining it with other materials take quite a bit of trial and error. So far in the cycling world, we’ve seen Graphene in tyres with Vittoria’s G series, Dassi uses graphene in frames and AbsoluteBlack just launched some very expensive graphene chain lube.

The price may come down as the use of graphene becomes more common. We’ll have to give the new Ale jersey a try to see if the bold claims stack up. The new jersey is available now in blue, red or black in sizes S-XXL.

The Ale Velocity G+ is available to buy now