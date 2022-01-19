What is the strongest pro-cycling message? + more on the live blog

Being a cyclist is different to most hobbies/transport/sports...you rarely have to justify your existence as a Sunday league footballer or someone who commutes by train.

Yet, getting about by two wheels can land you in coffee break chats with colleagues, pub discussions with mates and Christmas dinner drudgery having to explain yourself...

Whether it's helmet use, cycle lanes, stopping at red lights, doping in pro cycling, you've all probably had it explained to you at some point or other...and, if you really want to put yourself through it, hopping on social media is a quick way to hear just how many people have something to say about you riding a bike.

So what do you say back? Rebecca's Twitter thread outlines why she thinks the strongest cycling advocacy message is the simplest — "cyclists don’t deserve to die riding their bikes".

A hot take I have is that cycling advocacy is strongest when the message is at its simplest: cyclists don’t deserve to die riding their bikes. Period. That is the core, visceral truth of it. It is the message that speaks clearest and with the utmost humanity. — rebecca midwest (@mcmansionhell) January 18, 2022

What about the other stuff?

Anecdotal but my parents started seeing cyclists on the road differently when I became one, when there was a human face on the issue. They live in the middle of nowhere and don’t care about mobility that doesn’t exist there. Still to them the cyclists should be safe — rebecca midwest (@mcmansionhell) January 18, 2022

What do we reckon?