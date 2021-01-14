Cyclist rides 16,000 miles visiting 43 countries during Covid-19 pandemic + more on the live blog

Nil Cabutí, a cyclist from Catalonia, shared his incredible story with Spanish newspaper El País... The engineer was originally planning to cycle from Barcelona to Singapore, however a few days into the adventure the pandemic ended that ambition while he was in Italy. Instead, he went on a spontaneous European tour, travelling 25,711km in 306 days through 43 countries.

When Italy closed its borders, Cabutí headed north through Switzerland and Germany to the Scandinavian countries. "I spent 95% of the trip alone," he told El País.

"I soon realised that it would be impossible to get to Singapore. In Slovenia, things were as bad as in Italy, and in Croatia they wouldn’t let me cross the border at any of the 10 border control points I turned up at. It was March and they were stopping all the cars at the police checkpoints, but they didn’t stop me.

"I didn’t get to see a lot of things. Amsterdam was like a ghost town, and I did the Camino de Santiago [pilgrimage route in Spain] without being able to enjoy the anthropological aspect of it."

Despite much of Europe having travel restrictions during the trip, one of the only times he was stopped by police was in Paris. When asked by officers to return home, he replied: "I’m already going home."

The hardest part of the trip was finding places to stay and Cabutí adapted his routine to spend the first hour of each day looking for a hotel for the following night. "I had booked hotels through Booking.com, but when I arrived, they were closed. I had already paid, but they told me they couldn’t let me stay. People were afraid of Covid-19.

"One day, a man had to give me some cans of tuna fish and toast at a gas station because Italian supermarkets close on Sundays, I couldn’t buy anything!"