Speeding driver who appeared to use phone behind the wheel complains about kids cycling on the pavement; Tao Geoghegan Hart pledges to sponsor an U23 rider to increase diversity in cycling; Get the sun cream ready + more on the live blog

Tao Geoghegan Hart has pledged to support diversity in cycling by sponsoring an U23 rider at his former team Hagens Berman Axeon. In a post on Instagram the Giro d'Italia champion took the knee, a symbol that racial inequality won't be tolerated, and promised to do more to follow in the footsteps of sportspeople like Billie Jean King and Marcus Rashford who have used their platform to improve other people's lives.

Tao wrote: "Cycling has a problem with diversity and inclusivity. This is a fact. It is not unique within sport, but we must face it head on all the same. I feel cycling has not done enough during this past year. Furthermore, I have not done enough. But what good are words without action?

"With this in mind, I will be taking action with Hagens Berman Axeon by sponsoring an under-23 rider to race with the team this summer. I hope this can be the beginning of a joint effort to increase racial diversity within the amazing sport of cycling. I will work with Axel Merckx and his team in the coming months to identify, coach and mentor the person, and athlete, to join the team on August 1st.

"This is just a photo taken in London last month, however it is also an expression of my desire to be part of change. Part of the future. I don’t have all the answers but I do know that I want live in a world that fights for social justice. A world that shares all the good that we have."

In the past months Tao has also been vocal in his support for cycling infrastructure in London and had the CS1 cycleway that runs through his home borough of Hackney renamed Tao's Route to honour his Giro victory. The 25-year-old kicks off his 2021 season today at Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var in the South of France.