Live blog

Speeding driver who appeared to use phone behind the wheel complains about kids cycling on the pavement; Tao Geoghegan Hart pledges to sponsor an U23 rider to increase diversity in cycling; Get the sun cream ready + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander is taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Feb 19, 2021 08:58
4
Driver using phone complains about cyclists (via Twitter Croydon Cycling Campaign)
09:47
Speeding driver complains about kids cycling on the pavement... while appearing to film them on a mobile while driving

If you're going to moan about children cycling on the pavement it's probably best not to film from what appears to be the driver's seat...The video, from a Twitter account that has since been deleted, asked why kids were riding on pavements and not in LTNs. Unfortunately there were plenty of people on hand to question this logic, as the person who uploaded the footage was accused of filming it while driving. The car's speedometer was also shown accelerating to 24mph in a 20mph zone.

Some have said the deleted account claimed to be a licensed taxi driver, but this point has been disputed by other cab drivers who say it doesn't look like one of their vehicles. Others have argued it is filmed by a passenger, but the video appears to start and end with the phone on the right-hand side of the vehicle...

09:32
Get the sun cream ready...

Chuck the arm warmers away and get the sun cream ready. Summer's here! Looking like a lovely weekend to get out on the bike if you can dodge the showers. After the minus temperatures of the last few weeks, 16 degrees is going to feel like heaven...

08:44
Tao Geoghegan Hart takes the knee and pledges to sponsor an U23 rider to increase diversity in cycling

Tao Geoghegan Hart has pledged to support diversity in cycling by sponsoring an U23 rider at his former team Hagens Berman Axeon. In a post on Instagram the Giro d'Italia champion took the knee, a symbol that racial inequality won't be tolerated, and promised to do more to follow in the footsteps of sportspeople like Billie Jean King and Marcus Rashford who have used their platform to improve other people's lives.

Tao wrote: "Cycling has a problem with diversity and inclusivity. This is a fact. It is not unique within sport, but we must face it head on all the same. I feel cycling has not done enough during this past year. Furthermore, I have not done enough. But what good are words without action?

"With this in mind, I will be taking action with Hagens Berman Axeon by sponsoring an under-23 rider to race with the team this summer. I hope this can be the beginning of a joint effort to increase racial diversity within the amazing sport of cycling. I will work with Axel Merckx and his team in the coming months to identify, coach and mentor the person, and athlete, to join the team on August 1st.

"This is just a photo taken in London last month, however it is also an expression of my desire to be part of change. Part of the future. I don’t have all the answers but I do know that I want live in a world that fights for social justice. A world that shares all the good that we have."

In the past months Tao has also been vocal in his support for cycling infrastructure in London and had the CS1 cycleway that runs through his home borough of Hackney renamed Tao's Route to honour his Giro victory. The 25-year-old kicks off his 2021 season today at Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var in the South of France.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

