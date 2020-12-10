'The world's most comfortable bike seat cushion'; The new Primož Roglič? Bora-Hansgrohe signs ski mountaineer with no bike racing experience; Guinness World Record for the world's longest bike; Pro cyclist still racing aged 50 + more on the live blog

📝 NEWS: Anton Palzer swaps skis for a racing bike: The successful ski mountaineer will commence his professional cycling career with BORA – hansgrohe in 2021 Read all about it here: https://t.co/W9Z0xcZu0J 📸: Christof Kreutzer pic.twitter.com/3Et69HQFFO — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) December 10, 2020

It's been well-documented that Primož Roglič had a background in winter sports before becoming one of the best Grand Tour riders of the current generation. Now, there's a new snowports athlete ready to take on the professional peloton on the road. VeloNews reports that Bora-Hansgrohe has signed signed ski mountaineer and mountain runner Anton Palzer for 2021. The 27-year-old German has no bike racing experience but recently tied his own speed record for the Watzmann crossing run, a 23km, 2,300m altitude trail in just 2 hours and 47 minutes.

Palzer joined the team at a training camp in Austria back in the summer and will now focus solely on competing on the road. Bora-Hansgrohe team manager, Ralph Denk is convinced Palzer can be a success in his new sport: "It may look like a daring venture and a certain risk is definitely involved, but we have been following Toni for quite a long time and are convinced of his physical abilities," he told VeloNews.

"You can see from examples like Roglič or Woods that such an experiment can be successful, and we have always said that we would scout within different sports. It was soon clear that some of his performance values, such as his VO2max, are exceptional. In summer, he trains a lot on the bike anyway, so we examined his data in detail. However, the decisive factor for this change was that Toni was certain that he wanted to try it. The potential is there, but data isn’t everything."