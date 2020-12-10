Support road.cc

Live blog

'The world's most comfortable bike seat cushion'; The new Primož Roglič? Bora-Hansgrohe signs ski mountaineer with no bike racing experience; Guinness World Record for the world's longest bike; Pro cyclist still racing aged 50 + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Dec 10, 2020 09:11
13
Cyclemate
13:25
12:46
'The world's most comfortable bike seat cushion'

This Kickstarter caught our eye...Claiming to be 'the world's most comfortable bike seat cushion', the Cyclemate is the cyclists' version of their supposedly very popular motorcycle cushion. The most impressive thing I took from reading their page is that it can be run over by a car without bursting. Beyond that I'm not sure there's going to be too many roadies on the Sunday club run sporting these...Then again, from the pictures provided of this strange looking mountain bike, it doesn't look like road cyclists are their target audience...

Cyclemate

But maybe you prefer e-bikes anyway...

Cyclemate

I've probably not done a very good job of selling the Cyclemate to you, so I'll leave the final say to its designers: "Back it because you believe in it. Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you."

12:42
Have a lunchtime laugh on us...
12:12
TfL and The London Marathon Charitable Trust award funding to diverse community groups to help make walking and cycling more accessible for all
TfL community walking and cycling grant

With the help of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, Transport for London (TfL) has today announced that 68 community projects will receive funding to improve access to walking and cycling in London. The chosen recipients of the 2020 Walking and Cycling Grants will receive up to £10,000 over three years. The scheme hopes to help projects that address barriers to active travel among traditionally underrepresented groups. In total £593,369 is available to the 68 community and not-for-profit groups that have been selected for the 2020 programme.

11:43
Parked cars and congestion blocks cyclists

This week we've already heard Nick Ferrari and a councillor blame cycle lanes and LTNs for slowing down the emergency services...There's no sign of a bike lane in this video however. Cyclists can be seen squeezing through the gaps between parked cars and congested traffic or using the pavement instead...

10:34
The new Primož Roglič? Bora-Hansgrohe signs ski mountaineer with no bike racing experience

It's been well-documented that Primož Roglič had a background in winter sports before becoming one of the best Grand Tour riders of the current generation. Now, there's a new snowports athlete ready to take on the professional peloton on the road. VeloNews reports that Bora-Hansgrohe has signed signed ski mountaineer and mountain runner Anton Palzer for 2021. The 27-year-old German has no bike racing experience but recently tied his own speed record for the Watzmann crossing run, a 23km, 2,300m altitude trail in just 2 hours and 47 minutes. 

Palzer joined the team at a training camp in Austria back in the summer and will now focus solely on competing on the road. Bora-Hansgrohe team manager, Ralph Denk is convinced Palzer can be a success in his new sport: "It may look like a daring venture and a certain risk is definitely involved, but we have been following Toni for quite a long time and are convinced of his physical abilities," he told VeloNews.

"You can see from examples like Roglič or Woods that such an experiment can be successful, and we have always said that we would scout within different sports. It was soon clear that some of his performance values, such as his VO2max, are exceptional. In summer, he trains a lot on the bike anyway, so we examined his data in detail. However, the decisive factor for this change was that Toni was certain that he wanted to try it. The potential is there, but data isn’t everything."

10:10
We've all done it
09:30
The pro cyclist still racing aged 50
davide rebellin - wikimeda commons

In the year Davide Rebellin turned pro, Miguel Induráin won the second of his five Tour de France titles. That was 1992 and yet now, 28 years on, Rebellin is still racing and according to Gazzetta dello Sport has agreed a deal for 2021 with Cambodia Cycling Academy. Now in his fourth decade as a pro, he only managed five race days last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

At the peak of his powers Rebellin won Amstel Gold, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and La Flèche Wallonne in 2004 and claimed a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. In 2019, he announced his retirement while at Croatian team Meridiana Kamen but returned to competition shortly after.

08:47
New Guinness World Record for 70-year-old Aussie who builds the world's longest bicycle

Bernie Ryan, aged 70, from Victoria in Australia has smashed the Guinness World Record for building the longest bicycle, beating the previous record by more than six metres. The 47.5m bike had to travel 100 metres for the record to be verified and it was son Trent on the pedals, while his wife Ruth steered. Santos and University of South Australia had held the record previously, setting the mark at 41.42m.

"About three years ago, I decided to try and break the world record for the longest bike, after watching the present record holders on the Internet," Bernie said. "I started off with seven sections and had an accident when the wind blew it over. It twisted and bent. I decided to remove one section - it behaved much better!" 

An engineer told Bernie to build a triangular beam and he then improved the design with a box truss frame. At 47.5 metres long it's not the quickest but is certainly the longest.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

