Airbag cycle helmet firm Hövding files for bankruptcy after consumer watchdog orders product recall and bans sales

Hövding, the Swedish company that has won multiple awards for its innovative airbag cycle helmet, has filed for bankruptcy after the country’s consumer watchdog ordered a halt to sales as well as a product recall of the latest version of the product.

> Hövding’s airbag for cyclists beats all other cycling helmets in independent safety test

In a statement published on its website, Hövding said that the reason behind its decision to file for bankruptcy yesterday in the Malmo district court was “that on November 1, 2023, the Swedish Consumer Agency imposed a temporary sales freeze on the company and then on December 15, 2023 announced a permanent sales freeze and recall for the product Hövding 3.”

The company said that it “does not share the Consumer Agency’s conclusion and has appealed the decision,” and yesterday it won an appeal at the Administrative Court that overturned the ban on sales and product recall, meaning that the product can still be sold.

“However, the damage caused by the actions of the Swedish Consumer Agency is so extensive that the board does not see that there is a basis for continuing the company,” Hövding added.

Its statement concluded with Hövding thanking “all customers, dealers, suppliers and, not least, employees for all the fantastic efforts during the 12 years we have saved the lives of cyclists.”

Hövding’s airbag helmets are housed in a collar worn around the neck, with the airbag rapidly deployed when motion sensors detected a fall, as shown in this video featuring road.cc co-founder and editor in chief Tony Farrelly (if you’re impatient, skip to just before the six-minute mark for the money shot).

The innovative product has garnered an impressive amount of press coverage over the years, but while the company’s website highlights testimonials from cyclists who say that wearing a Hövding helmet saved them from serious injury or worse in a collision, some of the biggest attention it has received on social media has come when the airbag has inflated accidentally, with one such example found here, although the company insisted the product in that case was being used incorrectly.