Bike at bedtime: take a look at Focus’ top-flight racey Izalco Max 9.9

The Focus Izalco Max 9.9 is the brand’s fast and comfortable disc-equipped race bike, and this top of the line model comes specced with Shimano’s new 12-speed Dura Ace Di2 groupset.

Made from highly rigid Ultra High Modulus carbon fibres, the Izalco Max 9 frame only weighs in at a claimed 890g and the aero fork 360g.

To achieve the best mix of aerodynamics and low weight, Focus says it redesigned every tube in several stages within the wind tunnel.

“The result is a combination of Kamm tail profiles, hidden cables and well-balanced proportions,” says the brand.

Focus promises that the aerodynamic focus of the bike does not result in less comfort though: “The aerodynamic carbon seatpost has a D profile with 15mm offset, thus offering the perfect mix of ergonomics and comfort.

“In order to maintain the optimum sitting position, we have pushed the seat tube forwards so that the effective offset is only 2mm.

“This means you can enjoy the comfort of a seatpost with 15mm offset, without having to forgo a modern racing sitting position”.

Titanium screws are also used to keep the weight down.

All the cables run inside the specially developed aero handlebar stem. “The carbon fibre stem has a minus 15 degree negative design in order to compensate for the slightly raised position as a result of the internal cables,” Focus explains.

The Easton EC90 Aero carbon bars have a drop of 125mm and a reach of 80mm, and the stem is offered in five lengths from 80 to 120mm.

The height of the handlebars can be adjusted using a two-piece special spacer.

Focus points out this handlebar stem unit can in fact be easily removed for when stowing the bike away in a bike case for trip abroad for example, which is quite handy.

R.A.T. thru-axles are included for stability and also for fast wheel changes. “Easier handling and a more aerodynamic structure meet the greater requirements of the Izalco Max,” says Focus.

28mm wide Vittoria Corsa Control tyres are wrapped around DT Swiss ARC 1400 carbon wheels with 48mm deep rims.

The saddle is supplied by Fizik. The Antares Versus Evo R5 fitted has an internal pressure relief channel.

Equipped with the new Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, this range-topping model is priced at £9,999.

