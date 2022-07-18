Five year old killed in crash involving bin lorry while riding bike

A five year old boy has been killed in a crash involving a bin lorry while he was riding his bike in Walsall on a road described by one local as “dangerous.”

The fatal crash happened on West Bromwich Road close to the junction with The Broadway shortly before 10am yesterday, Sunday 17 July, reports The Mirror.

Pictures of the scene show the youngster’s Spider-Man themed bike within an area cordoned off by police, and it has been reported that the youngster may have been cycling across the road when the crash happened.

West Midlands Police say that the child’s family is being supported by specially trained officers and that the driver of the bin lorry remained at the scene and is assisting in their investigation.

A member of the public was trying to administer CPR to the child when paramedics arrived, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service, which said in a statement: "Staff took over treatment and administered advanced trauma care to the boy at the scene and continued with treatment en route to hospital.

“Sadly though, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed deceased at Walsall Manor Hospital.”

One woman who was at the scene told Birmingham Live: “I heard sirens earlier today. It’s so sad what has happened, that poor boy,” while another person who lives nearby said “this road can be so dangerous.”

The vehicle involved was privately owned and was not undertaking work on behalf of Walsall Council, the local authority confirmed.

In a statement, the council said: “Our deepest condolences to the family of the young boy that sadly died in the road traffic accident that took place on West Bromwich Road yesterday, July 17.

“The council can confirm the vehicle involved was a private vehicle and not engaged in any council work.

“As with all serious road traffic accidents our Highways and Transport team will work with WM Police and follow up on any reports and concerns as part of our future road safety programme planning.”

Police have requested that anyone who witnessed the fatal crash or has dashcam footage shot in the area at the time contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 1237 of 17 July.