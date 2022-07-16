Driver that "deliberately" struck naked charity cyclists arrested

A man has been arrested in connection to the incident that left two tandem cyclists terrified after a car driver swerved at them twice in Perthshire, Scotland, earlier this month.

The couple on the tandem, Colin Unsworth, 52, and Sadie Tan, 31, were on their way from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for rewilding and mental health charities. On 4th July, about 250 miles into their journey, a car had turned around to come after them near Bridge of Earn.

Unsworth told BBC Drivetime: “The car has driven in the opposite direction, and then they've turned around and come after us.

“They've caught us up, shouting and swearing out the window, and took two swerves toward us.

“The second swerve they collided with us and knocked us on the floor, which is quite terrifying.”

At the time of the incident, a Police Scotland spokesman initially reported that the cyclists were "deliberately driven at and struck by a car".

The police have now charged a 32-year-old-man with an alleged road traffic offence and a report on the circumstances surrounding the incident will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The couple, who embarked on the 837-mile long route to help raise awareness of rewilding and mental health, were left terrified after the incident. After many sleepless nights, they have decided to downgrade their ride "to just doing little naked sections and photo shoots at famous landmarks like Edinburgh Castle".

Road.cc previously wrote about the incident and the cyclists' mission. They are part of a group known as the Free Wilders, who believe that rewilding is “possibly the most important thing for us to do right now to prepare ourselves for the challenges of climate change”.

