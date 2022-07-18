Win! 3T gravel wheels worth £1,949 + Exploro jersey and bottle

Fancy taking your riding off-road this summer and shredding some trails? Well, one lucky winner of our latest competition will pick up a brand new set of 3T's DiscusPlus i28 wheels worth £1,949, plus we've got two 3T Exploro jerseys and three 3T bottles up for grabs too.

All you'll need to do is head to the bottom of the page, fill in the form and no matter where in the world you sign up from, you could be in with a chance of grabbing yourself some free kit.

You almost certainly know who 3T are, the brand needs little introduction. Its parts, kit and accessories cross multiple disciplines — road, gravel, e-bikes — and it's a pair of their off-road wheels that we'll be giving away this week.

So, what could you win?

3T DiscusPlus i28 wheels

The headline act of our latest comp is a pair of 3T's DiscusPlus i28 wheels. The 650b carbon gravel wheels, worth £1,949, are set up for "ultimate durability" and agile handling, all while tipping the scales at 1,508g.

Allowing riders to run wider tyres than 700c wheels, the 650b offers greater comfort, grip and more versatility to take on different terrain.

3T says: "Wider tyres offer more comfort and grip. But as the tyre gets wider, the overall diameter also increases. This in turn means your chainstays get longer, the front-centre gets longer, the steering slower, and in smaller sizes the headtube gets too high. In short, the bike feels less and less like a nimble road bike and more and more like a garbage truck."

The DiscusPlus i28s come with two freehub bodies: a SRAM xD-R freehub for both xD and xD-R cassettes as well as a Shimano freehub for 10/11 speed cassettes. Pick your poison.

3T Exploro Jerseys x2

If it's new kit you're after we've also got two of 3T's Enduro jerseys to give away. An eye-catching brown and blue that AG2R Citroën would be proud of, the Enduro jerseys are made in-house at the workshop in Napoli.

3T Fly water bottle x3

Three lucky winners will also pick up a new bottle. Handy considering the way we've all been melting through July...

There you go, that's what's up for grabs! All you'll need to do to stick your name in the hat is fill out the entry form below. The competition is open to anyone in the world, and will close for entries at noon on 1st August 2022 after which the winner will be randomly selected. Good luck to everyone!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here