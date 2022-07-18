Near Miss of the Day 800: Cyclist gets fourth close pass from same tipper truck firm

A very close pass from the driver of a tipper truck is what features in our Near Miss of the Day series, sent in by road.cc reader Colin who filmed the incident on Mancetter Road, Nuneaton, yesterday afternoon – and who told us that it was previous close passes from the same firm’s drivers that inspired him to buy and action camera in the first place.

“This is a regular road I climb to get home,” Colin said. “There is a stone quarry where large tipper lorries operate from, three times over the last 24 months i have been run off the road by these lorries, this is one reason I decided to fit a GoPro.

“Yesterday the same thing happened, I was forced off the road, it's a good job there was no kerb for me to run off.”

“I think these tipper drivers work on piece work,” he continued – a common practice in the industry but one that has been blamed for drivers taking unnecessary risks and compromising road safety and endangering vulnerable road users.

“I've sent video to Warwickshire Police and also to the tipper hire company,” added Colin, who concluded: “Apologies for the language but it was really scary,” added Colin.

