Near Miss of the Day 798: "20-second masterpiece in karma" - a close pass results in a speeding fine

Today’s Near Miss comes from Ollie. In the video that Ollie posted on Twitter a car first squeezes past him only to get two flashes on the speed camera just seconds later.
Sometimes a close pass has immediate consequences and this time, the driver speeding past a cyclist got to experience that.
> Near Miss of the Day 797: Motorist charged with careless driving after overtaking at speed towards oncoming vehicle
In the video that Ollie shared on Twitter, a driver decided to pass him on a 20mph road. They failed to acknowledge the speed limit and got two flashes almost simultaneously to the risky overtake.
Ollie's reaction can be heard in the video and in the replies following his tweet, he points out how the speeding was clear as he was doing 20mph, meaning the car had to be going faster.
It seems like Ollie isn't alone in what he experienced, as his Tweet also resulted in others sharing their experiences of car drivers being in such a rush to pass cyclists that they completely miss what is ahead on the road.
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
