Bike industry "on the road to recovery", new research suggests

After a few incredibly challenging years in the bike industry things are predicted to become a bit brighter in 2024, new research suggesting new bike sales could grow by 12 per cent with "easing inflation and wage growth helping to improve consumer confidence" and cycling for transport seen as an effective means to "reduce spending on petrol and public transport".

That is the view of Mintel, the market intelligence agency also predicting that sales of e-bikes will continue to rise in 2024, along with continued interest in second-hand markets. The new research has also pointed to 34 per cent of women aged 45 to 64 being interested in taking up cycling, suggesting the industry could benefit from tapping into this market's interest.

Having surveyed 2,000 people, the research reports that around half (49 per cent) of cyclists or people interested in cycling said they are more likely to consider buying a second-hand bicycle than they were a year ago, while new bike sales are forecast to rise by 12 per cent in 2024.

Concerning figures from the Bicycle Association published last year charted the industry's post-pandemic struggles, UK bike sales falling even further in the first half of 2023, that despite levels falling to a 20-year low in 2022.

Mintel's numbers were similarly of concern, suggesting that bike sales had fallen to an estimated 1.9 million in 2023, down 42 per cent from the heady days of 2020 and 3.3 million sales. The company's forecast for 2024 sits at 2.1 million, up on the previous two years and pointing to the cycling industry being "on the road to recovery".

"Rising living costs have severely impacted demand for new bikes and e-bikes, which had already been suffering due to Covid-related supply-side issues. A recovery in demand is now underway," category director for leisure research Paul Davies explained.

"In the near-term, easing inflation and wage growth are helping to improve consumer confidence while heavy discounting by retailers is helping to boost sales. The cost of living is also encouraging people to take to two wheels to get around, as around a third (34 per cent) of Brits are cycling more compared to a year ago to reduce spending on petrol/public transport.

"Looking further ahead, continued investment and development in the country's cycling infrastructure, and a rising focus on sustainable travel will help to further lift demand. But the growing second-hand market, with the likes of Halfords now actively involved, is now a threat to new bike sales growth. Half (49 per cent) of Brits who currently ride a bicycle or would consider riding one in the future agree that they are more likely to consider buying a second-hand bicycle compared to a year ago."

The research also suggests that while there is currently a "considerable gender gap" in cycling, with 41 per cent of men cycling versus just 22 per cent of women, this may be closing. And with 34 per cent of women surveyed aged 45 to 64 stating they are interested in taking up cycling, Davis believes the female market could offer considerable opportunity for growth.

"Overcoming the considerable gender gap in cycling has been a challenge the industry has long struggled with, however, it remains a market opportunity that cannot be ignored," he said. "A meaningful rise in participation among women is likely to result in a meaningful rise in bicycle sales.

"Converting this interest into actual participation will require a greater focus on female audiences when developing new products and marketing campaigns. Messaging with a greater focus on cycling as a family activity could play a role in boosting interest among women."