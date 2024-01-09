Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Why are you giving cyclists a heads up? You wouldn’t notify motorists”: Drivers respond to police enforcement operation “targeting anti-social cycling”; Why does Britain have a national bike mechanic shortage? + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, it’s been snowing (in some places), and Ryan Mallon’s back with more bike-related news, views, and nonsense on the live blog
Tue, Jan 09, 2024 10:07
43
“Why are you giving cyclists a heads up? You wouldn’t notify motorists”: Drivers respond to police enforcement operation “targeting anti-social cycling”; Why does Britain have a national bike mechanic shortage? + more on the live blogJoint enforcement operation targeting anti-social cycling in London (City of London Police)
09:36
Joint enforcement operation targeting anti-social cycling in London (City of London Police)
“Why are you giving cyclists a heads up? You wouldn’t notify motorists”: Drivers respond to police enforcement operation “targeting anti-social cycling”

It’s that time of the year again, when police forces around the country launch targeted operations – coupled with the obligatory social media post outlining their endeavour – aiming to clamp down on “anti-social cycling” and other, presumably more minor, traffic offences.

Back in February 2022, Safer Transport Team officers in Hackney, working towards London’s Operation Zero bid to eliminate road deaths, fined 18 cyclists in the space of 90 minutes for jumping red lights (prompting some cyclists in the comments to ask if a similar operation had been carried out focusing on phone drivers).

And last September, Police Scotland said a ‘Vulnerable Road User’ initiative led to four cyclists fined in Edinburgh for riding through red lights, while police in Salisbury were told to “grow up” after preventing commuter cyclists from riding against a one-way system during a targeted operation in December.

> “Grow up”: Police criticised for targeting “incredibly dangerous” cyclists riding against one-way system

Now it’s the turn of officers in the City of London Police to brave the cold and frosty conditions this morning and target law-breaking, anti-social cyclists.

“We’re down at Bank Junction hosting a joint enforcement operation targeting anti-social cycling and traffic offences,” the force’s social media account tweeted this morning.

“We’re also offering free cycle marking, alongside crime prevention advice too.”

However, while similar operations have been fiercely criticised by cyclists in the past, this pre-emptive tweet hasn’t gone down too well with some motorists.

“Why are you giving cyclists a heads up? You wouldn’t notify motorists of your intentions,” said an account belonging to a drone operator (apparently).

“Maybe because cyclists don’t kill 1,800 people annually?” Leigh pithily responded.

Meanwhile, Sandra asked the officers to also attend to Moorgate junction, which she described as “like Wacky Races crossing there some days!”

“Jeremy Vine will be off on one,” Jason chipped in, with the by-now obligatory mention of the Vinester.

And The Edge (not the U2 guitarist with the two chords, I presume) wrote: “Careful now, you'll trigger the cycling lobby.”

Does this blog story count as being triggered?

15:59
“PR stunt to placate the three people who emailed about it”: More reaction to City of London Police’s anti-social cycling operation, featuring calls for bike number plates (obviously)

Since the City of London Police launched their latest operation targeting anti-social cyclists (and those committing other traffic offences) this morning, it’s continued to divide opinion within the pro-motoring, potentially anti-cycling community, with some drivers praising the police’s “bloody good work” and others dismissing it as a “PR stunt”.

“Undoubtedly this will upset some in the cycling lobby,” wrote 1552 (who named him? Elon Musk? Actually, on second thought…).

“But if you campaign to make a form of transport the primary option, you have to accept the accompanying legislation and regulation. Well done. It would be nice to see this replicated elsewhere.”

“Excellent work,” added John. “The usual lot will be taking offence and moaning. Car drivers’ fault.”

Meanwhile, we were also treated to a few more anti-cycling bingo specials:

It all comes back to Jeremy these days, doesn’t it?

While Viscount Toad treated us to a long-awaited rendition of Bike Number Plates Now, writing: “Good, we need to see more of this. Compulsory registration plates would greatly help, of course.”

Lord Hogan-Howe, is that you?

> "Dangerous" cyclists "entirely unaccountable" and should have number plates, argues former Met Police chief

However, some drivers weren’t as impressed with the police’s tactics.

“I’d prefer it if they used the sneaky unmarked police cyclists like they use when catching drivers in close pass up here,” said Robert.

Vocal anti-cycling account Suicyclists also wrote: “Are you issuing fines for no lights etc? Or just a PR stunt?” – which prompted cyclist Guido to reply, “PR stunt to placate the three people who emailed about it.”

While Chapona Bike decided to wind them all up spectacularly:

Don’t encourage them… 

17:28
Speed cameras - image CC licensed via Amanda Slater on Flickr.jpg
“Is that a joke?” So, do motorists ever receive a ‘heads-up’? Yes, all the time is the answer

Meanwhile, down in the comments section of this blog, road.cc reader brooksby was perplexed by this morning’s assertion by our grumbling motorist that “you wouldn’t notify motorists” about upcoming police enforcement operations.

“Is that a joke?” brooksby asked. “Does that person know that in pretty much every ‘local’ ‘news’ paper, they have an article on the Monday telling motorists where the police mobile speed cameras are going to be for the next week??”

Meanwhile, NickSprink chipped in: “Big news yesterday on the BBC and elsewhere about police in Wales starting to enforce the new 20mph limit, does that not count as a ‘heads up’?”

“Don’t a number of police forces advertise that mobile speed cameras will be out this week/weekend?” asked Hirsute.

Speed camera (CC licensed image by DaveBleasdale:Flickr)

“They literally put up signs warning drivers there are speed cameras, and paint the speed cameras bright yellow so they are easy to see,” wrote Steve K, hammering home the point.

“Strange. Every Christmas there are well publicised police operations targeting drink drivers,” noted Capt Sisko. “The authorities go to great expenditure to warn drivers there may be speed cameras ahead or unmarked police cars patrolling.

“Then there are the constant ‘Operation XYZ’ that my local rag publishes to say the police will be running in the next two weeks and will be targeting assorted motoring offenses or the notices saying there’s a court order against ‘car cruising’ in this area.

“Yet all that advanced warning of targeting anti-social driving doesn’t seem to register with these cycle haters does it?”

Apparently not…

17:20
16:46
Lidl-Trek partner with Rouvy
Lidl-Trek announces new technical training and virtual recce partnership with Rouvy

Virtual indoor training app Rouvy has stepped up into the WorldTour this week by announcing a new technical partnership with Lidl-Trek. As well as racking up the indoor training miles on the app, Lidl-Trek’s riders will also be able to take advantage of Rouvy’s real-world riding environment to prepare for races.

While we’re used to seeing riders peer at blurry Google images or staff videos as they pin their numbers on before races, Lidl-Trek’s riders now have the opportunity to adopt what Rouvy calls “an increasingly meticulous approach to racing” by virtually riding the routes beforehand.

So, prepare for a bus full of pros lined up on their turbo trainers in sprint train formation as they recce the final 3km before signing on every morning at the Tour…

“We’re absolutely thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Lidl-Trek,” Rouvy’s product experience director Antonin Parma said in a statement.

“At Rouvy, we pride ourselves on bringing the most realistic cycling experience to our users, and this collaboration takes it to a new level. By meticulously recording the Tour Down Under routes in Australia, we've provided Lidl-Trek with unparalleled training opportunities on authentic terrains.

“Throughout the year, we'll be adding an array of famous cycling routes, including UCI race courses, Spring Classics, and iconic Grand Tour courses like La Vuelta.”

“At the moment we’re dropping our little Google Maps man and walking some of the roads, so to have the roads filmed and readily available to ride will really help,” Lidl-Trek’s British star Elynor Backstedt added.

“And it’ll help the climbers be able to feel the climbs and different gradients, and also for sprint finishes, you can get more of a feel for how much a road is uphill/downhill, if there’s corners, and I think that’ll be a really big advantage for us.”

I’ll give it until March before we hear the first ‘X rides every Paris-Nice stage virtually after finish as a warm-down for extra training’ story…

15:38
Lucinda Brand set to race Dutch national cyclocross championships this weekend – despite breaking her nose at Zonhoven on Sunday

Nothing, not even a broken nose, can keep Lucinda Brand away from the ‘cross field.

As noted on yesterday’s blog, the multidisciplinary star was leading the field during the third lap of Zonhoven’s iconic sandy World Cup race when she suffered a nasty, high-speed crash, which saw her faceplant the ground hard.

While she was able to get back on her feet and walk off the course, it was clear Brand was in considerable pain as she held her face, bringing a premature end to what had been shaping up to be a thrilling head-to-head battle with eventual winner Puck Pieterse.

But despite the injuries she sustained in the crash – including a broken nose – the 34-year-old Lidl-Trek rider confirmed this morning that, thanks to her ability to breathe normally, there will be no disruption to her cyclocross schedule and that she’ll be taking to the start in Hoogeveen this weekend for the Dutch national champs.

“I will forever be reminded of ‘De Kuil’,” Brand wrote on Instagram earlier today, accompanied by an x-ray of her broken nose.

“The nasty crash cost me a broken nose [but] as I’m able to breathe normally there is no further treatment required. Which means I’m really looking forward to compete at Nationals this weekend!

“Got overwhelmed by all the messages of you all, I really appreciate the support from all of you.”

I can see the headlines now: ‘Brand wins by a nose’, or ‘Brand sniffs out victory at national championships’ (Dutch headline writers, you can thank me later…).

15:00
Remkel Landapoel

Remco Evenepoel isn’t just spending his week in Calpe spinning the legs and watching Bingoal riders pass by, he’s also been busy confirming his race calendar for 2024 – which, you’ve already guessed, includes that much-rumoured and long-anticipated debut at the Tour de France – and meeting up with Soudal Quick-Step’s new signings, such as the mercurial, cult fan base-inspiring Spanish climber Mikel Landa.

It must be said, though I’m sure I’ll get used to it, seeing Landa sport the colours of Belgium’s premier cycling team feels like one of those glitches in the rider contract matrix the sport throws up every so often, like when spindly Spanish climber Carlos Barredo raced for Boonen-era Quick-Step, or Alex Dowsett and Annemiek van Vleuten’s stints at Movistar.

Time will tell, of course, if a touch of Landismo can be sprinkled over Remco’s yellow jersey hopes, or whether poor Mikel’s season will again be defined by its memeability… (yes, that’s a word. Probably).

14:38
And next up in awards season – the road.cc Recommends Tyres of the Year

Frome Continental and Specialized to Pirelli, Michelin, and more, here’s our run-down of the best road and gravel tyres of the past year…

roadcc recommends awards 2023-24 - Tyres of the Year

> We reveal the road.cc Recommends Tyres of the Year 2023/24

13:59
‘Wait, was that Remco Evenepoel we just dropped?’

The Bingoal-WB boys certainly aren’t hanging about on their January training camp in Calpe, blowing by a certain former world champion like he was the kind of overly keen cyclo-tourist seemingly intent on following him everywhere he goes (seriously – has Remco ever been spotted in Spain without an amateur puffing and panting on his back wheel?).

> “Let them work and give them their space”: Remco Evenepoel tells amateur to stop following him during interval session

And you just know that slight head tilt and raise of the finger was code for ‘I’ll see you at the start line in Liège’…

13:25
Orange RX9 - riding 4
Orange Bikes confirms it is working with a “specialist business rescue advisory firm” to restructure company

Days after we reported that Orange Bikes issued a notice of intention to appoint an administrator, the beloved Halifax-based bike brand has confirmed that it is currently working with a “specialist business rescue advisory firm” to help secure the company’s future.

Off-road bike specialist Orange, whose notice to appoint an administrator followed hot on the heels of the winding down of its factory mountain bike racing team at the end of 2023, said in a brief statement:

Orange Bikes and its associated companies are currently working with specialist business rescue advisory firm J9 Advisory, with a view to restructuring the businesses in order to provide a viable platform to service our customers in the best way possible, safeguarding jobs and ensuring the continuation and strength of the Orange Bikes business moving forwards.

Read more: > Orange Bikes set to appoint administrator – weeks after folding racing team citing bike industry “uncertainty” 

And if you’re still struggling to get your head around what exactly is going on within the bike industry, at the start of a very turbulent 2024, keep your eyes peeled and your ears open for the first road.cc Podcast of the year, coming to a streaming platform near you on Thursday…

12:49
There’s getting your money’s worth, then there’s this…

Another classic of the ‘Your Bike Hates You’ genre here, courtesy of this East Sussex-based bike shop:

Ouch. Deary me, Martin…

Although, if I’m honest, I’d shudder to think what he’d make of my bikes at the moment. They’re still doing the job, aren’t they?

12:16
Romain Bardet, stage five, 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“What do I get from the sacrifices? Do I feel alive?” Romain Bardet admits 2024 season could be his last as a pro

With Thibaut Pinot now committed to a lifetime of posting selfies with animals on his farm, the other great French hope of the past decade or so, Romain Bardet, has also admitted that his thoughts are now beginning to slowly creep towards retirement.

The 33-year-old Tour de France podium finisher is about to enter the final year of his contract at DSM-Firmenich PostNL – the Dutch team he joined in 2021 after a prolonged and successful spell at AG2R, during which he allowed French fans to consistently dream of that long-awaited yellow jersey triumph – and, in a recent interview with L’Équipe, says he will wait until the summer before making any decision on his future in the sport.

“If I knew for sure, I'd say so. I’m thinking about it and that's healthy,” Bardet told the French sports paper.

“I’m fully committed to the 2024 project and I’m giving myself until the middle of the year to see how I manage the sacrifices, the twenty or so days I’ll have at home between January 1 and the end of May. What do I get in return from it? Do I feel alive?”

Romain Bardet on the Puy de Dôme, stage nine, 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Bardet labours up the Puy de Dôme, his local climb, at the 2023 Tour (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

That 2024 project with DSM includes a return to the Giro d’Italia, where he withdrew with illness in 2022 while sitting in fourth on GC, and a final hurrah at the Tour, the site of his most emblematic successes since his emergence in the upper echelons of the yellow jersey battle in 2014, including three mountain stage wins, two podium finishes, and a King of the Mountains jersey.

However, Bardet says he won’t feel comfortable with the kind of emotional farewell afforded to his contemporary Pinot in the Vosges during the 2023 Tour.

“I wouldn't feel as legitimate about it,” he said.

“I don't want an episode two that would be either overdone or underdone, or that we could compare, because our track records and our careers are different.”

2022 tdf stage 7 romain bardet foil DSM SWPix/Zac Williams

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Bardet also admitted that he experienced burn-out in 2019 and, while he has shown glimpses of good form while at DSM, says he felt he “lacked sparkle” last season, as he ponders whether to continue on into 2025 and beyond.

“I’ve been more vulnerable since Covid, I get sick a lot more. Is that the body sending me a message? I don’t know,” he said.

“I was consistent last season, but I felt like I was lacking sparkle. I didn’t need much to turn things around, but that’s ifs and buts. I want to be good at what I do.”

And, while we all know where Pinot’s energies will be devoted this year, what would retirement look like for Bardet?

“I’m burning with energy and commitment for my sport, but I'm already looking at ways of putting that energy into something that will have a positive impact,” the climber said.

“I’m thinking about models to attract big companies to cycling, to create a link between business and cycling, which rugby does so well.”

11:47
Now That’s What I Call Hi-Vis

Blimey, I’m not sure even the most devoted anti-cycling enthusiast – keen to pick apart any and all aspects of a rider’s attire – could find fault with this seemingly Tron-inspired example of night club-ready bike fashion, courtesy of safety garment manufacturer Gofluo.

Although I do know a fair few cyclists who would take umbrage against the use of those coveted rainbow bands – ‘But, but, but, have you actually won the world hi-vis championships?’

11:21
“More resilient” bollards planned for cycle lane made “completely pointless” by drivers parking in it

A cycle lane that local cyclists say has been rendered “pointless” by drivers knocking over the plastic wands that segregate the infrastructure from traffic in order to park their vehicles at the roadside, which at one spot is a mere 20 metres away from a multi-storey car park, is to be beefed up with “more robust” bollards, the council has said.

The cycle lane on Park Row in Bristol has proved to be a regular feature over the years here on road.cc, with one cyclist telling us in December 2022 that the route resembled “the aftermath of a Harry Potter battle” – with “broken wands everywhere”, in case you didn’t get the reference – thanks to the plastic segregation being easily knocked off the road by motorists parking in the bike lane.

But now, finally, Bristol City Council is set to launch a year-long project to make Park Row and three other streets “safer and more pleasant” for active travel journeys – including, notably, the installation of proper, “more resilient” bollards. So, hopefully that’ll be the last of the wizarding references (for a while anyway).

Park Row Bristol (@RobBryher/Twitter)

Read more: > “More resilient” bollards planned for cycle lane made “completely pointless” by drivers parking in it

10:57
Another cyclist stopped on the motorway – as police seize illegal e-bike

Another story to add to the relentlessly growing list of idiots caught cycling on motorways, as police in Hertfordshire pulled over a cyclist riding on the hard shoulder of the M25 at the weekend, before seizing the rider’s high-powered, illegal e-bike.

Hertfordshire Police said they were alerted to the rider at about 3.15pm on Sunday, stopping him at Potters Bar and taking his bike and reporting him.

Referring to the cyclist’s unrestricted bike, the police tweeted: “With a power output of over 250w and a maximum speed of 22mph it falls outside of EAPC regulations and cannot be ridden on our roads.”

In the UK, the maximum assisted speed legally allowed for an e-bike is 15.5mph.

In a statement, Sgt Jamie Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, added: “I would like to remind everyone that it is illegal and unsafe to ride any type of pedal cycle on the motorway.

“Some pedal cycles – like the one stopped by our officers – are also illegal on any road in the United Kingdom, due to them falling outside of the EAPC regulations.”

So remember folks, avoid the motorway for goodness’ sake (unless you’re Phil Gaimon riding on the permitted cycle hard shoulder of an American Interstate, annoying frothing motorists stuck in traffic, that is. Then it’s very much welcome.)

Cyclists, including Phil Gaimon, pass slow-moving traffic on Californian motorway (Phil Gaimon, Instagram)

> Retired pro cyclist slams “homicidal maniacs on the road” after driver says he’d “ram” him for passing cars in traffic 

10:29
It’s the most treacherous time of the year

Snow has been a-fallin’ (in some parts of the UK, anyway), so that means only one thing – time for road.cc to roll out our handy tips for riding your bike safely, and not falling off, when things get a touch too wintery…

Riding in ice and snow-10.jpg

> How to ride your bike through ice and snow — top tips for safe cycling when the mercury drops

10:08
Go Outdoors bike mechanic apprenticeship
Why does Britain have a “national bike mechanic shortage”?

We’ll have more on a new bike mechanic apprenticeship scheme from retailer Go Outdoors, designed to address the “needs of the cycle trade” and the current “national bike mechanic shortage”, shortly.

But before then, do any of our live blog regulars work as mechanics or have bike shop experience?

If so, what do you reckon is behind the current shortage of bike mechanics across the UK? Is it as simple as the pay’s just not attractive enough? Or are other factors at play?

Let us know in the comments!

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Add new comment

43 comments

Avatar
Wheelywheelygood | 5 hours ago
1 like

Oh come on the police are actually doing something I don't believe it  .apart from going through a no left turn stopping to get doughnuts then driving the wrong way up the  high street as I saw today they don't do much 

Avatar
neilmck | 5 hours ago
6 likes

The best way to stop cyclists illegally going through red lights is to make it legal. France has done it, numerous states in the USA have done it.

Avatar
IanMSpencer | 8 hours ago
10 likes

Just when you think you've hit peak insanity on Twitter, another one comes along to impress you how badly car brane rots thinking skills.

https://x.com/MikeyCycling/status/1744730500806402243?s=20

 

 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to IanMSpencer | 8 hours ago
4 likes

I saw some of their earlier posts but I couldn't bring myself to reply

in reply to

"All you need to know is that like many cyclists I use a camera, if you pass me without changing lanes I'll let the police educate you."

they posted

"If you did that I would find you and you can imagine the rest. I will be looking for push bikers with cameras, from here on."

//pbs.twimg.com/media/FRSYU7JXoAAmA81.jpg)

Avatar
Chris RideFar | 9 hours ago
9 likes

Regarding the bike mechanic shortage, here is my opinion: Repairing a variety of modern bikes requires SO much more knowledge than it did even just 10 years ago because there is so much more variation between bike brands/models/components. Not only do you need extra knowledge and experience to handle it, you also need to be pretty savvy at knowing where/how to look for extra information when something else turns up (which is multiple times per day). I'm sure there has been no relative increase in wages in that time, but the skills needed have changed a LOT.

The compensation and respect for the work doesn't match the level of knowledge and skill that is now required. I therefore wouldn't recommend the profession to many people and I have no idea where the next generation of competent mechanics is going to come from.

I think the best/only way towards solving the problem would be to convince the bike and component brands to stop trying to re-invent every part every year. The cycling press could also help by including in bike reviews statements about how easy to repair a certain bike is and how universal/proprietary the parts. Please try to discourage people from buying the bikes that are a nightmare to work on and to source spare parts for (regardless of how sexy those bike look and how sublime the riding experience is - those shouldn't be the only criteria).

Making bikes more standardized and less proprietary would also reduce production and development costs and so slow down the incessant increase in bike prices. New and different is very rarely better, but is always more expensive and more marketable.

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to Chris RideFar | 9 hours ago
3 likes

A key driver of this increase in skill level requirement is electric bikes. E bikes problems aren't fixed in the way that bike mechanics find satisfying. I love fixing bikes, tweaking and tinkering to get them working right, I hate working on e bike problems, I have no interest in looking up error codes and trouble shooting connection issues etc. It doesn't float my mechanical boat. Not only is the skill needed higher and the pay worse than it used to be, the type of person who wanted to be a bike mechanic doesn't want to be an e bike mechanic. The type of person who enjoys e bike mechanics can make 5 times as much as an electrical engineer. 

Avatar
Patrick9-32 | 10 hours ago
5 likes

"And if you’re still struggling to get your head around what exactly is going on within the bike industry, at the start of a very turbulent 2024, "

In brief, in 2020 everyone wanted a bike and bike brands sold all of their inventory and ordered extra on top of their usual orders to replace it.

in 2021, everyone still wanted a bike but there were none so the prices of new and used bikes skyrocketed. delays in supply chain meant that the extra orders bike brands placed in 2020 still didnt arrive. 

in 2022, everyone who wanted one had recieved their bike, a lot of people who bought a bike in 2020 and 2021 realised they actually preferred to be in the pub and decided to sell their bike and bike sales tanked and the used market was flooded with nearly new bikes people had bought but never ridden. Bike brands started to recieve the massive orders placed in 2020 which they were not able to cancel. 

In 2023 bike brands had lots of inventory from their massive 2020 orders but a giant recession (tory rebrand of "cost of living crisis" ) meant nobody had any money to buy all the stock, even with deep reductions and bike brands had no cash to continue trading as it was all tied up in massive stockpiles of bikes nobody could afford. Bike brands started dropping like flies.

In 2024 things might settle down and we can all go back to complaining about infrastructure design, bottom bracket standards and headset cable routing in peace...but I'm not holding my breath. 

Avatar
Oldfatgit | 10 hours ago
3 likes

EAPC ... must show maximum speed of the bike [according to that twitter post]

Surely that's as fast as your little legs and gravity can make it?
I mean, my bike motor cuts out at 15.2mph... but I've got recorded speeds of just over 40mph on it ...

[Splitting hairs, as language is important]

Avatar
brooksby | 10 hours ago
1 like

Quote:

Snow has been a-fallin’ (in some parts of the UK, anyway)

So true.  I mean, on my ride home last night I kept seeing snowflakes falling.  Nothing settled on the ground though…

Avatar
brooksby | 10 hours ago
6 likes

Quote:

“Why are you giving cyclists a heads up? You wouldn’t notify motorists”

Is that a joke?  Does that person know that in pretty much every "local" "news" paper, they have an article on the Monday telling motorists where the police mobile speed cameras are going to be for the next week?? 

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to brooksby | 9 hours ago
3 likes

brooksby wrote:

Quote:

“Why are you giving cyclists a heads up? You wouldn’t notify motorists”

Is that a joke?  Does that person know that in pretty much every "local" "news" paper, they have an article on the Monday telling motorists where the police mobile speed cameras are going to be for the next week?? 

And every fixed speed camera has signs and is painted nice and bright for those drivers hard of seeing.

Avatar
mattw | 12 hours ago
0 likes

Doesn't Bardet get more than a million Euros per annum for his trouble?

Avatar
whoishJ | 13 hours ago
12 likes

Why is there a shortage of bike mechanics? I recently left the trade for two big reasons - low pay and limited appreciation for our work. It's thankless work most of the time.

Between "I can do it myself" types moaning about labour costs while running their bikes into the ground and not doing anything to their bikes in the way of preventative work and "I spend x thousand quid on this bike I shouldn't have to pay so much money for a service after a year" sorts not understanding that expensive bikes have expensive wear parts...

Avatar
IanMSpencer replied to whoishJ | 12 hours ago
9 likes

I found one of the biggest drawbacks was that cycle manufacturers were so busy innovating that virtually every job beyond basic adjustment required time-wasting investigation to discover how to perform simple tasks. Rear hub on a Specialized? No manual from Specialized avoidable to the public, find out it is a Fulcrum wheel, find out that Fulcrum do a 3 and a 5 but this is ID'd as a 4 because it has a better rim and cheap hub. So then find the Fulcrum instructions to disassemble the hub, which needs tools different from say a DT-Swiss. These are not things you can just look at and know.

Then you have to order parts, which you may not be able to do until you've disassembled. Stock? You soon end up with a heap of stuff for next time that you never use because the 2018 version is different to the 2017. What system does X use for its internal cabling. Where do you get the unique fittings that the manufacturer doesn't offer as spares?

The basic mechanic's tasks don't vary much, but the faff that goes on to get to that point is extremely high.

Avatar
huntswheelers replied to whoishJ | 10 hours ago
2 likes

Way too many I can do it myself to save money types...... who funk up and then want it put right....then find.... it would have been cheaper to call you in ...in the first place. Too many buy a bike and a) don't clean and lube, b) don't expect to maintain them, c) have zero mechanical knowledge (less off it these days) d) have no idea of costs of parts and labour costs (I put a lot of this down to leasing cars...so no need to maintain it etc) .....and just like that....I'm booked for an out call tomorrow to sort out an e-bike puncture as they can't get it to me.... and I have a call from a near neighbour (a regular Triathlon competitor and customer) asking for me to drop by and sort out a tubeless tyre while in the area.....lol..... 

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to huntswheelers | 9 hours ago
6 likes

huntswheelers wrote:

Way too many I can do it myself to save money types...... who funk up and then want it put right....then find.... it would have been cheaper to call you in ...in the first place.

My very last customer was one of those.  He tried to replace his STI gear cable, mangled everything, and I had to buy a pair of levers as nobody sold them singly, and then the bastard refused to pay.  Fortunately, being a member of the Federation of Small Businesses meant I had legal support, and a solicitor's letter soon changed his mind.  He was a middle manager of the worst sort, and I pity anyone who worked/works for him.

Avatar
wtjs | 13 hours ago
6 likes

Police Scotland said a ‘Vulnerable Road User’ initiative led to four cyclists fined in Edinburgh for riding through red lights

ScotRozzer seems to be on a par with Lancashire Constabulary for hostility to cyclists, and extreme leniency towards drivers. Nothing has been done about these red light offences, for example- there was no response at all to these reports, but in the past they have declined to act 'because everybody does it'. That's it in Lancashire: no fines, no points, no insurance consequences, no record for RLJ etc. You don't see Lancashire Constabulary on 'Kickass Cops' on the telly because they can't be bothered...or Police Scotland, as far as I know

https://upride.cc/incident/pj23vmc_honda125_redlightcross/

https://upride.cc/incident/g16dht_hgvtrainer_redlightcross/

https://upride.cc/incident/k7ddy_audia4_redlightpass/

When I wrote previously to my MP about ignored RLJs, he replied quoting the Lancashire Constabulary excuse like the one quoted by mitsky below: 'KSI statistics do not indicate a serious problem'- I wasn't asking for cameras to be installed, only for action to be taken against offenders! This seems to be a new principle made up to protect drivers- not one which was applied to the above cyclist offences by Police Scotland. These are a few of the offences from that time, for the few who haven't seen them already

https://upride.cc/incident/px68nhc_toyotatrailer_redlightcross/

https://upride.cc/incident/f2yny_rangerover_redlightcross/

https://upride.cc/incident/vo12hxu_berlingo_redlightpass/

https://upride.cc/incident/pn68kpg_hiluxtrailer_redlightcross/ (you can see why the pedestrians have to run across here!- being near-missed by such an offender was what started me on this aspect of my Anti-LC Crusade)

https://upride.cc/incident/t90jdt_audiwithcaravan_rljatspeed/

Avatar
Sriracha replied to wtjs | 13 hours ago
1 like

Lancashire Police are too busy chasing down burglars to bother with other work... or maybe not?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67861416

Avatar
wtjs replied to Sriracha | 12 hours ago
0 likes

Lancashire Police are too busy chasing down burglars to bother with other work...

You could view it that way: LC says Last year, we launched Operation Defender, a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary. Part of Op Defender is a commitment to visit every victim of residential burglary

Judging by their opinion of offences against cyclists, which is that it's their own fault for being on the road (some on here will recall the tweet by Blackpool Police which stated that if cyclists don't like the on-road cycling environment, they should seek another mode of transport), they deserve all they get and the whingers should be prosecuted for wasting police time- the prospect of being visited by a sneering copper who essentially blames you for either living on a busy street so that burglars have easy access, or for living in a secluded area where burglars can go unobserved, is not attractive. Especially, when they're too busy to actually do anything after they've logged the burglary

Avatar
Samtheeagle replied to wtjs | 11 hours ago
0 likes

I am sure you are aware but worth a mention to dispel myths and preconceptions re writing to your MP.  MPs employ a secretary whose job it is to manage their post bag.  The secretary will forward on the enquiry to the appropriate person (Council CEO or P&CCommissioner).  They in turn will delegate to the Officer you have already dealt with about your issue to prepare a response. This is topped and tailed before going to the MP and on to you.

Avatar
wtjs replied to Samtheeagle | 11 hours ago
2 likes

MPs employ a secretary whose job it is to manage their post bag

Which does not affect the point that Lancashire Constabulary's response (given that they don't respond to the person making the report) to clear red light offences not being prosecuted, is that there aren't enough dead and injured people resulting from the offences at this location to make police action 'worthwhile'. This new principle was not adhered to in the case of the 4 Edinburgh cyclists, with ScotFilth keen to combat the Cycling Menace! 

Avatar
bensynnock | 13 hours ago
1 like

There are guys working deliveroo with ebikes that reach up to 40mph. No pedaling required.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to bensynnock | 13 hours ago
4 likes

Get 'em nicked.  Now - it may be they're a lower risk to me than general motor traffic but I have no numbers on this (could even be the other way round).  Plus they make the car-free spaces feel unpleasant for me on a bike, never mind when walking.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to bensynnock | 12 hours ago
7 likes

bensynnock wrote:

There are guys working deliveroo with ebikes that reach up to 40mph. No pedaling required.

Just your standard friendly reminder that a two-wheeled vehicle that can do 40 mph on a throttle is not in fact an ebike but under UK law is an electric moped or motorcycle.

I know it seems nitpicking but it is an important distinction to make because everybody is saying we must do something about these illegal ebikes when the problem is actually people riding electric motorcycles without licence, registration, insurance or type approval.

Avatar
NickSprink | 13 hours ago
11 likes

Big news yesterday on the BBC and elsewhere about police in Wales starting to enforce the new 20mph limit, does that not count as a "heads up"?

Avatar
belugabob replied to NickSprink | 11 hours ago
2 likes
NickSprink wrote:

Big news yesterday on the BBC and elsewhere about police in Wales starting to enforce the new 20mph limit, does that not count as a "heads up"?

And the frequent Facebook posts, from Cumbria Police, warning of speed camera locations

Avatar
mitsky | 14 hours ago
4 likes

Years ago I notified my local council about high levels of drivers going through red lights at a number of junctions.
(To request monitoring and installation of cameras to detect and prosecute.)
The response was that as there were no KSI stats, they would not do so.

I assume that if someone does get seriously injured/killed in the future then the authorities might be held to account for doing nothing when they were made aware of the problem.

And that was before the current situation where I've noticed RLJing has now surged to ridiculous levels pretty much everywhere.
(This is possibly based on repeated news reports of police being too understaffed to deal with most crimes so many drivers know they will simply get away with it.)

Avatar
mattw replied to mitsky | 12 hours ago
4 likes

That's it in a nutshell.

Consideration of safety is reactive, not proactive.

Avatar
Steve K | 14 hours ago
15 likes

They literally put up signs warning drivers there are speed cameras, and paint the speed cameras bright yellow so they are easy to see.

Avatar
Miller replied to Steve K | 12 hours ago
5 likes

I recall speed cameras being originally grey. Then drivers whined 'they're too hard to see' and lo and behold the camera boxes became bright yellow.

Pages

Latest Comments

 