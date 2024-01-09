“Why are you giving cyclists a heads up? You wouldn’t notify motorists”: Drivers respond to police enforcement operation “targeting anti-social cycling”; Why does Britain have a national bike mechanic shortage? + more on the live blog

With Thibaut Pinot now committed to a lifetime of posting selfies with animals on his farm, the other great French hope of the past decade or so, Romain Bardet, has also admitted that his thoughts are now beginning to slowly creep towards retirement.
The 33-year-old Tour de France podium finisher is about to enter the final year of his contract at DSM-Firmenich PostNL – the Dutch team he joined in 2021 after a prolonged and successful spell at AG2R, during which he allowed French fans to consistently dream of that long-awaited yellow jersey triumph – and, in a recent interview with L’Équipe, says he will wait until the summer before making any decision on his future in the sport.
“If I knew for sure, I'd say so. I’m thinking about it and that's healthy,” Bardet told the French sports paper.
“I’m fully committed to the 2024 project and I’m giving myself until the middle of the year to see how I manage the sacrifices, the twenty or so days I’ll have at home between January 1 and the end of May. What do I get in return from it? Do I feel alive?”
Bardet labours up the Puy de Dôme, his local climb, at the 2023 Tour (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
That 2024 project with DSM includes a return to the Giro d’Italia, where he withdrew with illness in 2022 while sitting in fourth on GC, and a final hurrah at the Tour, the site of his most emblematic successes since his emergence in the upper echelons of the yellow jersey battle in 2014, including three mountain stage wins, two podium finishes, and a King of the Mountains jersey.
However, Bardet says he won’t feel comfortable with the kind of emotional farewell afforded to his contemporary Pinot in the Vosges during the 2023 Tour.
“I wouldn't feel as legitimate about it,” he said.
“I don't want an episode two that would be either overdone or underdone, or that we could compare, because our track records and our careers are different.”
(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Bardet also admitted that he experienced burn-out in 2019 and, while he has shown glimpses of good form while at DSM, says he felt he “lacked sparkle” last season, as he ponders whether to continue on into 2025 and beyond.
“I’ve been more vulnerable since Covid, I get sick a lot more. Is that the body sending me a message? I don’t know,” he said.
“I was consistent last season, but I felt like I was lacking sparkle. I didn’t need much to turn things around, but that’s ifs and buts. I want to be good at what I do.”
And, while we all know where Pinot’s energies will be devoted this year, what would retirement look like for Bardet?
“I’m burning with energy and commitment for my sport, but I'm already looking at ways of putting that energy into something that will have a positive impact,” the climber said.
“I’m thinking about models to attract big companies to cycling, to create a link between business and cycling, which rugby does so well.”