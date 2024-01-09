“Why are you giving cyclists a heads up? You wouldn’t notify motorists”: Drivers respond to police enforcement operation “targeting anti-social cycling”; Why does Britain have a national bike mechanic shortage? + more on the live blog

It’s that time of the year again, when police forces around the country launch targeted operations – coupled with the obligatory social media post outlining their endeavour – aiming to clamp down on “anti-social cycling” and other, presumably more minor, traffic offences.

Back in February 2022, Safer Transport Team officers in Hackney, working towards London’s Operation Zero bid to eliminate road deaths, fined 18 cyclists in the space of 90 minutes for jumping red lights (prompting some cyclists in the comments to ask if a similar operation had been carried out focusing on phone drivers).

And last September, Police Scotland said a ‘Vulnerable Road User’ initiative led to four cyclists fined in Edinburgh for riding through red lights, while police in Salisbury were told to “grow up” after preventing commuter cyclists from riding against a one-way system during a targeted operation in December.

> “Grow up”: Police criticised for targeting “incredibly dangerous” cyclists riding against one-way system

Now it’s the turn of officers in the City of London Police to brave the cold and frosty conditions this morning and target law-breaking, anti-social cyclists.

“We’re down at Bank Junction hosting a joint enforcement operation targeting anti-social cycling and traffic offences,” the force’s social media account tweeted this morning.

“We’re also offering free cycle marking, alongside crime prevention advice too.”

Good morning We're down at Bank Junction hosting a joint enforcement operation targeting anti-social cycling & traffic offences We're also offering free cycle marking, alongside crime prevention advice too 197CP pic.twitter.com/urtFhMGFeV — City Police Officers (@CityPoliceCops) January 9, 2024

However, while similar operations have been fiercely criticised by cyclists in the past, this pre-emptive tweet hasn’t gone down too well with some motorists.

“Why are you giving cyclists a heads up? You wouldn’t notify motorists of your intentions,” said an account belonging to a drone operator (apparently).

“Maybe because cyclists don’t kill 1,800 people annually?” Leigh pithily responded.

Meanwhile, Sandra asked the officers to also attend to Moorgate junction, which she described as “like Wacky Races crossing there some days!”

“Jeremy Vine will be off on one,” Jason chipped in, with the by-now obligatory mention of the Vinester.

And The Edge (not the U2 guitarist with the two chords, I presume) wrote: “Careful now, you'll trigger the cycling lobby.”

Does this blog story count as being triggered?