Cyclists try stopping dog attacking injured deer in Richmond Park; Chris Boardman says council should be 'deeply embarrassed' by Kensington High Street parked cars + more on the live blog

There's another pursuit-style race on Zwift coming soon as part of the Solidarity Challenge for World Cancer Day on February 4. Mo Farah, Robert Pires, Lawrence Dallaglio and Paula Radcliffe are a few of the famous names from the world of sport taking on Fabian Cancellara on Zwift. The field will set off one-by-one at staggered time intervals before the seven-time Monument winner leaves the starting blocks last to try and chase down the field. All money raised will go to the Union for International Cancer Control.

There will also be community rides for the wider public to get involved including with Cancellara himself and the Bahrain Victorious team.