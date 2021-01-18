Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Cyclists try stopping dog attacking injured deer in Richmond Park; Chris Boardman says council should be 'deeply embarrassed' by Kensington High Street parked cars + more on the live blog

It's Monday and Dan Alexander is on the live blog to get you through the start of the week...
Mon, Jan 18, 2021 08:58
10
Richmond Park dog attack (screenshot Met Police Twitter video)
12:02
11:45
Fabian Cancellara vs Mo Farah

There's another pursuit-style race on Zwift coming soon as part of the Solidarity Challenge for World Cancer Day on February 4. Mo Farah, Robert Pires, Lawrence Dallaglio and Paula Radcliffe are a few of the famous names from the world of sport taking on Fabian Cancellara on Zwift. The field will set off one-by-one at staggered time intervals before the seven-time Monument winner leaves the starting blocks last to try and chase down the field. All money raised will go to the Union for International Cancer Control.

There will also be community rides for the wider public to get involved including with Cancellara himself and the Bahrain Victorious team.

11:08
Thibaut Pinot to miss Tour de France in 2021, according to French media reports
Thibaut Pinot wins Stage 20 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia (LaPresse - D'Alberto, Ferrari, Paolone, Spada).jpg

Thibaut Pinot will skip the Tour de France this year to race the Giro d'Italia, according to reports coming out of France. The 2014 podium remains Pinot's best result at La Grande Boucle with the 30-year-old suffering consistently bad luck at the race in recent years. BFM RMC Sport claims that the Giro is Pinot's primary goal for the upcoming season and that he will skip the Tour because of its less mountainous route. In 2017, Pinot won a stage (pictured above) and finished fourth overall at the Italian Grand Tour.

The French website suggests that French sprinter Arnaud Démare could lead FDJ at the Tour de France instead. Démare won four stages and the points jersey at the Giro last autumn, while the Tour route also offers more opportunities the sprinters in 2021 more than in previous years.

10:11
Cyclists try stopping dog attacking injured deer in Richmond Park

A dog walker has been convicted after his red setter attacked a deer in Richmond Park back in October. Several cyclists stopped to try and chase the dog away and formed a human barrier to protect the injured animal. The attack was captured on a passing cyclists' camera and Franck Hiribane, the dog's owner, was fined £602 at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. 

The Evening Standard reports that an eyewitness described the dog called Alfie as "relentless". A gamekeeper found the deer collapsed in ferns and the animal had to be put down due to its injuries. The deer suffered a broken leg having been hit by a car while being chased and also had an open wound to its rear.

09:44
Something to look forward to tomorrow...
08:47
From bike lane to 4x4 parking...Chris Boardman says council should be 'deeply embarrassed' by Kensington High Street situation

When the Kensington High Street cycle lane was ripped out Tory MPs Tony Devenish and Felicity Buchan, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council and even Nigel Havers claimed that the cycle lane was causing congestion. They argued that it should be taken away to allow cars into both lanes to improve traffic flow...

Six weeks on from then and this is the scene on the High Street. At least three 4x4s parked where the cycle lane used to be and one free lane for traffic to pass...

On Twitter, Chris Boardman replied to a photo of the scene: "Tend not to get involved in things like this but four cars parking prioritised over 4000 people using the safe cycle lane every day. And the decision to undo this can’t even be reviewed until mid-March. How can you not be deeply embarrassed by this Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea how?"

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments