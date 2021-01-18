Near Miss of the Day 522: Land Rover driver in pointless close pass

Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows what the cyclist who filmed it described as a Land Rover driver "passing pointlessly close" - and from the footage, it's impossible to disagree.

Shot in the village of Congresbury, North Somerset by road.cc reader Nick, there's no oncoming traffic, road furniture or parked cars to contend with, but nonetheless the motorist overtakes the cyclist with just inches to spare.

It's perhapsd not the worst example of driving we've featured over the years, but it is the kind of overtake that any regular cyclist will be all too familiar with, and underlines just why close pass campaigns from police forces across the country, emphasising to motorists how much space they should leave, are so necessary.

