Video: Cyclist and driver in huge road rage row in Toronto

Footage posted to Twitter shows a huge road rage row between a cyclist and a driver in Toronto, Canada – although it is not clear what sparked the incident.
It seems that there was already some sort of altercation going on at the start of the clip, which is almost a minute in length and was filmed from an elevated position in one of the vehicles queueing behind.
The driver of a silver pick-up truck, stationary at an intersection, is leaning out of the cab, then gets out and pushes a cyclist – until now, out of view, in front of the vehicle – away, then gestures at him.
As the driver walks back round to the other side of the pick-up truck, the cyclist takes something from his pocket and appears to puncture – or at least, attempt to puncture – one of the vehicle’s tyres.
The motorist, who had seen it happen, runs back round and chases after the bike rider, who is just a little too slow to remount and the pair tangle, the cyclist turning round and trying to make his getaway on the sidewalk.
The driver catches him, however, and pushes him off his bike, which he then starts swinging at the wall of a building – just as a policeman runs towards the scene.
There still doesn’t appear to be any news on what actually sparked the incident, but hopefully tempers calmed down quickly.
I think it might just slice the victim in half. I have been on the receiving end of a full open door slung open in my face. What would have...
Another measure, if you have a big enough load is a trailer like the Yak Bob- hardly any effect on handling while moving.
I odered a strael 2 last year and due to a variety of issues my frame kept being put back and put back. Eventually I cancelled the order and bought...
Checking against a new chain would presumably work- this tool must show a new one as at least half worn. The trusty Rohloff tool doesn't even begin...
Yes, clearly getting some off-roading in there - I think I'm just genuinely a little perplexed at how the majority of cycle-touring content on...
Imagine if some gammony old bloke had raised concerns over Mum's dropping their kids off after school and the danger caused by "women's lack of...
Well, I wouldn't try getting away on the bike, not least because it would take me ages to clip in!
Bikepacking mode. Rode this way across the state of Missouri, mostly on the Katy Trail, some road sections. Two days were over 110 miles.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-57514223 I was so surprised when I saw that it was an Audi
No surprise there. Blind bend overtakes happen every ride. At least in Surrey.