It’s the rim brakes that done it! Illi Gardner smashes Annemiek van Vleuten’s Monte Zoncolan QOM by 86 seconds – and secures tenth-fastest Strava time ever on 14% Italian monster; “Is a bit less dangerous for cyclists enough?” + more on the live blog

The Queen of the Mountains is back… and she’s busy ripping up the Strava record books once again – and putting a few cycling legends to the sword in the process.

Welsh climbing ace Illi Gardner, who after a brief spell as a pro for CAMS-Basso at the start of the decade turned her attentions to the mountains, is indisputably the uphill queen of both Britain and Europe, securing two consecutive British national hill climb championships, the 2023 Championnats d’Europe des Grimpeurs, and an Everesting record.

But it’s on Strava where he’s really made an indelible mark on the mysterious, captivating art of riding a bike up a mountain really, really fast.

> Illi Gardner knocks a minute off her own Alpe d'Huez Strava QOM with mind-boggling effort quicker than Tour de France times

The 24-year-old has over 11,500 Strava QOMs or Course Records (when she inevitably beats all the men too) to her name, including some of the most iconic climbs in the world, such as Sa Calobra, the Col du Galibier, and Mont Ventoux.

Back in July, she set another QOM on Alpe d’Huez (three years after breaking mountain goat and world time trial champion Emma Pooley’s previous best mark by over two minutes), before returning a few days later to chip another minute off her time – which, despite Demi Vollering’s all-or-nothing ride at the Tour de France Femmes last month, remains intact.

And now, Gardner is back for another mountain-themed holiday, this time in the Italian Alps. And the QOMs are falling like skittles.

On the iconic, switchback-laced Stelvio, one of the Giro d’Italia’s most emblematic climbs, Gardner battled through the snow and frosty conditions to beat the existing QOM by over two minutes, completing the 24km beast in 1:22.55, at an average speed of 17.2kph.

“Kicked off my holiday in Italy with a proper Stelvio experience… aged a few years towards the end of that one!” she wrote on Instagram. “Turned into quite a battle to reach the 2,757m but that’s what it’s all about – a really memorable ride on a spectacular pass.”

And if that wasn’t enough, after a brief recon ride a few days before, Gardner set her sights on Monte Zoncolan, that brutal 7.7km-long, 14.2 per cent monster which has been the sight of stage wins by the likes of Chris Froome, Annemiek van Vleuten, and Ivan Basso, and often leaves the Giro peloton resembling a bunch of Sunday club riders as they toil up its horrid, relentless slopes.

Not that Gardner was doing much toiling, however. Yesterday, she flew up the Zoncolan at an average speed of 11.6kph and at 249 watts, completing the official Strava segment in 39.47 – 86 seconds faster than Van Vleuten when she won her stage atop the legendary climb in 2018.

Gardner’s Zoncolan marker is also 3.21 faster than the third-quickest women’s time, recorded by climbing specialist Amanda Spratt, over seven minutes faster than Elisa Longo Borghini, and was enough to secure the tenth-fastest time ever on the mountain, behind a litany of male pros such as KOM Thibaut Pinot, Mike Woods, Ben O’Connor, and Jack Haig.

“Zoncolan we meet again! But this time I love you. Way better temps, super painful but really enjoyed that,” she wrote on Strava after yet another lung-bursting QOM. ‘Enjoy’ is a funny word to use when your heart rate averages 185bpm for 40 minutes, but I won’t argue.

And, as mountains-loving cycling writer Simon Warren said on social media, she also did it with “no sponsor's logos, and an old rim brake Factor with alloy wheels”.

Oh, and also insane amounts of climbing talent too, of course…