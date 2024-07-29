“Is this what anyone wants?”: Council goes back on promise and scraps cycle lane plans without any consultation to move “line of trees closer to kerb”

Cyclists have slammed Torbay council for scrapping plans for a long-awaited bike lane in Torquay after last-minute changes to move a line of trees closer to the roadside kerb, despite every illustration and plan regarding the scheme clearly showing a segregated cycling path until now.

Roadworks as part of a multi-million pound regeneration plan for a seaside resort had been undergoing in the Torquay Harbourside, and a brand-new cycle lane on the area known as the Strand had been promised by the council in the designs.

However, a press release published by the Tory-led Council earlier this month with updates about the roadworks mentioned “some amendments” to the design after essential utilities were identified in an area that was originally marked for underground tree pits.

“The revised design now sees the line of trees moved closer to the kerb line which has necessitated that cycling provision is now incorporated into the main carriageway. Cyclists will have access points at either end of the Strand to safely join the carriageway, which will be a dedicated 20mph zone,” the council said.

Cyclists have slammed this decision, with some claiming that it was taken without any consultation and then hidden away in a press release.

Isaac Frewin, a Torquay cyclist told road.cc: “The council have been very sneaky about this, with announcing the plans to scrap it only briefly in a press release about the wider improvement works (which the cycle track would've been a part of) on the Torquay Seafront.”

He also accused of the Council of having “terrible form” with active travel and cycling infrastructure. “They recently removed a pedestrianisation scheme of a shopping street in Paignton and also built a cycle path with steps 10 years ago. Since then, there’s been pretty much zero other new cycle infrastructure, even during Covid,” he added.

Original illustration showing cycle lane plans in the Strand, Torquay (Torbay Council)

Beth Huntley, cyclist and campaigner from Safe, Sustainable Travel Torbay, wrote about the council going back on its promises on social media: “The design has been changed and the cycling infrastructure has been removed.

“Every illustration and plan regarding the scheme clearly show a segregated cycling path but now cyclists are going to be given ‘safe access to the carriageway’ due to the need to move trees closer to the carriageway. This is not acceptable, these plans fail to provide a safe cycling provision as this busy, single carriageway road will not give motorists the ability to pass cyclists safely.

“I am also very unhappy at the underhand way this major change has been hidden in a press release, no consultation has occurred and it doesn't appear that any other options have been considered.

“These plans must be reconsidered – all road users will be frustrated with these arrangements.”

Speaking to the BBC, Huntley said the new scheme meant cyclists would be “in direct conflict with motorists” on the busy stretch of road in the centre of the resort.

She said: “Less confident cyclists and children won't be able to use it and it will encourage drivers to close-pass.”

Meanwhile, Helen Morse commented on Facebook: "It’s sad that they don’t see the value of the segregated path. This could have been the start of a great family cycle route. Nobody wants to share space with cars so some people will naturally ride on the pavement because that’s where they feel safe. It just invites conflict with pedestrians and drivers. It’s a no win situation."

Nick Huntley wrote: "An absolute sham. Every publicity photo has cyclists in it! And that this decision has been buried (until now) shows a complete disregard for the residents they are serving. This is our money and there should be a public enquiry as to how they can railroad this through without following the rules and regulations required by public office."

Torbay Council states on its website that it is "working to improve the environment so that active travel is better supported by the infrastructure in Torbay over the long term”, however Huntley argued that this action didn’t support that view at all.

The council said the water pipes were identified in an area that had been marked out for tree planting. Chris Lewis, the Conservative cabinet member for economic growth on Torbay Council, told the BBC it was a question of keeping the trees or keeping the cycle lane.

He said a new 20mph speed limit would be introduced and the road would be "a lot safer than before”, adding: “In the past the Strand was really a bus terminal, now it will be traffic running smoothly through the Strand which only stretches for about 200 yards.

“I think when the scheme is finished the cyclists will be pleased with what they see.”

In 2022, the Torquay Council came under fire after an 83-year-old cyclist who has been riding bikes for years suffered multiple injuries in the worst fall of his life — not while riding — but wheeling his bike as he descended steps built to improve access on a cycle route that climbs a steep rise.

The path, which runs behind Torre Station through Torquay woodland, cost £350,000 to build and includes a steep staircase where cyclists push their bike through a gulley while climbing or descending the 30 steps. It was opened in 2016 to offer riders a route away from the busy main road.

Describing the steps as “crazy”, the cyclist called on Torbay Council to install a ramp to replace them, while suggesting that warning signs be placed at the entrance to the cycle route to help prevent future incidents