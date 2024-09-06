Cyclists say they are being forced “into direct conflict with drivers” by holding up traffic or onto pavement with pedestrians, as petition calls on council to rethink “discriminatory, unsafe” decision to scrap cycle lane plans

Cyclists in Torquay have claimed that revamped designs for a regeneration project in the seaside resort are “unsafe and unsuitable”, and will force cyclists either onto the pavement or “into direct conflict with motorists”, as a petition calling on the local council to rethink their plans is set to be discussed next week.

According to the petition, the revisions to Torbay Council’s Harbour Public Realm scheme in Torquay have, by reducing the width of the road but scrapping plans to include a protected cycle lane, “worsened the provision for cyclists and are not acceptable”, and have created infrastructure which will potentially “discriminate” against those who use cycles as mobility aids.

The project on the Strand, described as the “biggest transformation project that Torquay has seen in decades”, aims to reflect local residents’ wishes to generate less motor traffic along the seafront, ensure better public transport connections, and to create more space for pedestrians and events with a high-quality, vibrant public space.

Work began on the multi-million-pound scheme began last November, when plans for a new, segregated cycle lane were still in place.

However, as we reported earlier this summer, the Conservative-led council announced in July that “some amendments” to the design were necessary following the discovery of uncharted water pipes in an area originally marked out for underground tree pits.

The local authority said the revised design, which has also led the completion of the project to be delayed, now means that the line of trees will be moved closer to the kerb line, and that cycling provision will now be incorporated into the main, reduced, carriageway.

This news provoked some widespread, stinging criticism from Torquay’s cycling community, who will take the matter to the council next week after a petition opposing the revised plans attracted 130 signatures.

The petition called on the council to “fulfil their obligation to cyclists as road users by creating a designated space within the paved area as part of The Strand: Harbour Public Realm regeneration and improvement project”.

It continued: “Since the decision was taken to remove the segregated cycleway from the road with no alternative, as new plans give no safe provision for cyclists, they are forced into direct conflict with motorists.

“This is not suitable or safe in this busy area. What needs to be created is a segregated, designated ‘lane’ within the paved area. Or as a last option the entire paved area should be designated as a mixed-use paved area with clear signage for all to ‘share with care’. Although not the ideal solution, it is safer to mix cyclists with pedestrians, rather than vehicles.”

Illustration showing original cycle lane plans for the Strand, Torquay (Torbay Council)

The petition also noted that the revised scheme will potentially make life worse for cyclists on the Strand, either forcing them to use a now-narrower road alongside motorists, to mingle with pedestrians on the pavement, or simply push their bikes.

“Previously, when the road was a dual carriageway, vehicles had ample space to be able to overtake. The current plans for the harbourside have worsened the provision for cyclists and are not acceptable,” the petition said.

“Cyclists now have two options – to cycle very defensively, taking the lane and holding up traffic in this busy area, or to dismount and wheel their bike through this section.

“For some cyclists, their bike is their mobility aid so this second option is discriminatory against them. For many, the road will feel unsafe and so they will choose to cycle on the pavement anyway.”

Criticising the scheme’s apparent active travel credentials, the petition concluded: “None of this supports Torbay Council’s own stated desires to encourage active tourism and increase active travel uptake.

“We call on Torbay Council to act as a progressive, supportive organisation and encourage cycling of all ages through Torquay. This will also benefit motorists as it gives cyclists the choice to come off the road when it is not appropriate.”

When the revised plans for the Strand were announced in July, Beth Huntley, a campaigner from Safe, Sustainable Travel Torbay, added that “less confident cyclists and children won’t be able to use it and it will encourage drivers to close-pass”, while denouncing the “underhand way this major change has been hidden in a press release”.

“No consultation has occurred and it doesn’t appear that any other options have been considered,” she said.

“These plans must be reconsidered – all road users will be frustrated with these arrangements.”

Responding to the criticisms from cyclists, Chris Lewis, the Conservative cabinet member for economic growth on Torbay Council, argued that it was a question of keeping the trees or keeping the cycle lane.

He said a new 20mph speed limit would be introduced and claimed that the road would be “a lot safer than before”.

“In the past the Strand was really a bus terminal, now it will be traffic running smoothly through the Strand which only stretches for about 200 yards,” he said.

“I think when the scheme is finished the cyclists will be pleased with what they see.”