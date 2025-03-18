Support road.cc

Live blog

"It's like Manchester United": Sir Bradley Wiggins takes shot at Ineos celebrating Paris-Nice stage win "as if they were a French team"; "You are spitting up a lot of blood": Aussie rider reveals gruesome details of surgery + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Adwitiya’s back on the gradually warming live blog seat with all the latest cycling news, views and more
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 10:28
10
"It's like Manchester United": Sir Bradley Wiggins takes shot at Ineos celebrating Paris-Nice stage win "as if they were a French team"; "You are spitting up a lot of blood": Aussie rider reveals gruesome details of surgery + more on the live blog
16:03
"Tree-hugging" protests backed by David Attenborough continue as council chops down trees to make way for controversial cycle lane
Trees cut down for Coventry cycle lane on Clifford Bridge Road

> "Tree-hugging" protests backed by David Attenborough continue as council chops down trees to make way for controversial cycle lane

14:59
“Who’s got a spare £3,000 these days and for something we didn’t do?”: Another couple returning from France fined £3,000 after two migrants found in bike rack

After the widely-reported story, in which Adrian and Joanne Fenton, returning from France after their holiday, were fined £1,500 after a migrant was found inside their bike rack, another similar news story has emerged.

The BBC reports that Lisa Russell and her partner Geoff Evans have now been the subject of an even larger £3,000 fine after Border Force found two migrants hiding inside the bike rack, stowed in their campervan.

The couple from Kent, once again in events mirroring the Fentons’ case, were returning from a short break in France last October and had taken the ferry from Calais. However, they were stopped by Border Force officers, who discovered a man a teenager hiding in the bike rack, believed to have hidden themselves before they arrived at Calais port.

Cyclists fined over migrant in bike rack

> Cyclists returning from French road trip fined £1,500 after migrant found inside bike rack on the back of their motorhome

Ms Russell said: “We came out of a shopping centre and saw a lady was guarding her van and our van. She told us someone had tried to steal our bikes.”

After leaving the shopping centre, she said that they felt “uneasy” and decided to go to the docks because it would be “safer”.

"After Border Force officers inspected our van at the port, they said we could go. Just as we pulled away, they told us to stop as we had two stowaways on our bike rack over the bike cover", Ms Russell said, adding that they remained at Calais for three hours while authorities dealt with the incident.

The couple have now received a fine from the Home Office four months later, with a spokesperson saying that they “understand that recipients of penalties may disagree with the circumstances of the fine”.

The spokesperson added that they are “fully committed” in stopping people from illegally entering the country and “cracking down on people smugglers”.

They said: “The Clandestine Entrant Civil Penalty Scheme is there to ensure drivers take every reasonable step to deter irregular migration. The option to appeal and trigger a review is made clear in supporting documents.”

> Home Office cancels cyclists' £1,500 fine over migrant found inside bike rack

Ms Russell, however, remarked: “Who’s got a spare £3,000 these days and for something we didn’t do? We feel like the victims and it’s really unfair.”

It was reported yesterday that the previous couple had their fines cancelled by the Home Office, via an email through the Border Force, with the Fentons “left ecstatic” with the news.

14:48
Oh you’ve never done a cyclocross race with the cutest dog on your back and won it? Ah…

Honor Elliott making us plebeians feel even bad, and gaining some extreme cool points (or aura, as youngsters say these days) for having her dog on her back while competing in a cyclocross race at Herne Hill Velodrome — and winning it too.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by honor (@honorelliott)

Scroll for the cutest podium picture you'll see...

She captioned the picture: “Raced cyclocross with my dog. Don’t think he even questioned why his nice bike ride was a little bumpier than usual, why we seemed to be passing the same places over and over again, and why people were shouting his name. He fell asleep, we won.”

09:40
Bradley Wiggins - image via Lwp Kommunikacio on Flickr.jpg
“It’s like Manchester United”: Sir Bradley Wiggins takes shot at Ineos Grenadiers celebrating Paris-Nice stage win “as if they were a French team”, instead of a team that “aimed to win all three grand tours”

Just a week after comparing Ineos Grenadiers with Manchester United, Sir Bradley Wiggins is back with more comparisons to the football team struggling under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership.

Come on Wiggo, United have had a decent week (we beat relegation contenders Leicester City. Oh, and also Real Sociedad to make it to the Europa quarter-finals), let them off the hook…

Appearing on Lance Armstrong's The Move podcast with former US Postal Service directeur sportif Johan Bruyneel, the Tour de France winner and five-time Olympic champion didn’t shy away from ripping into the British squad, which continued its mini-resurgence after a disappointing 2024 season with a stage win at Paris-Nice, thanks to a solo effort from Magnus Sheffield.

And while the team, said to be stuck in a transition phase for the last few years, has recorded four wins so far in the early parts of the road racing season, it is far from the success it enjoyed during its heyday as Team Sky, of which Wiggins was an integral part of.

Commenting on the team’s celebrations, elicited after Sheffield’s first-ever WorldTour victory, Wiggins said: “Ineos used to be a team that aimed to win all three grand tours, and now winning a stage in Paris-Nice is considered a big success.”

“It’s like Manchester United — the whole perception of success has changed. It’s as if they’re a French team now, celebrating a stage win in Paris-Nice. A few years ago, they wouldn’t have even gone for that. It’s remarkable, considering their budget, their riders, and their structure.”

Sir Bradley Wiggins with his fifth Olympic gold medal

> "Within three years of retiring I was a drug addict": Sir Bradley Wiggins recalls post-cycling "mess" that led to bankruptcy but insists financial woes "resolved"

The comparisons with the beleaguered Mancunian squad, also under the co-ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe after his minority stake bid last year, come just a week after he posed similar remarks.

While expressing his disdain for Dave Brailsford, Director of Sport for Ineos (as in, the whole enterprise — cycling, football — all of it) and tasked with rejuvenating Manchester United, Wiggins made light of his ‘Mission 21’ with the 20-time English top-flight football champions.

“Mission 21? More like Mission Championship,” Wiggins sneered, referring to the fact that Ruben Amorim’s side find themselves closer to the relegation zone than to the European qualifications spots.

Wiggins, who’s been faced with financial woes of late, with his unpaid debts doubling to almost two million pounds, did have some good things to say about Tom Pidcock, who left Ineos Grenadiers after a protracted transfer saga to join Q36.5 ProCycling.

He said: “I’m impressed by Tom since he left Ineos. He looks much more mature, as if he’s finally able to take responsibility. I saw the interview where he said he let Ayuso go. Maybe he was a bit surprised, but that’s better than how he handled things in the past. If he can maintain this focus going into the Giro, he can fight for the podium there."

“He’s been presented as the next British winner of the Tour de France. This is his make-or-break year, where he has to prove himself.”

12:47
Jai Hindley's 'moustache implant' surgery (Instagram)
“They make a cut inside your nose… you are spitting up a lot of blood all the time”: Jai Hindley shares gruesome details of surgery for deviated nasal septum

We often get so caught up in the specifics of cycling that it’s easy to forget that riders, just like us, can also suffer from non-cycling medical issues. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Jai Hindley, has just reminded us of that with some gory details of what it means as pro cyclist when you are faced with medical scares like these.

The 2022 Giro d’Italia winner and Tour de France stage winner faced a low-key 2024 season, with not much going his way in races, and the 28-year-old Australian has now revealed that part of it could be attributed to his battle with illness.

“It basically started after Tirreno [2024], I just had this run of illness. It was not normal at all,” he told Velo. “You put in the work, put in the time, sacrifice everything and then you still go like shit, basically. It was pretty frustrating.”

The issue remained a mystery until an ENT specialist diagnosed Hindley with a deviated nasal septum. “We came to the idea that potentially can be the reason why I’m getting so sick. My nose is quite narrow and it’s just easy for bacteria to get stuck in there,” he said.

Jai Hindley in the maglia rosa after 2022 Giro d'Italia Stage 20 (picture credit LaPresse)

Jai Hindley in the maglia rosa after the 2022 Giro d'Italia, stage 20 (picture credit LaPresse)

He had shared a picture of his post-surgery on Instagram in October, captioning the photo as a 'moustache implant', jokingly referencing it to Movember. Now, Hindley has gone deeper into the details: “They make a cut inside your nose, take out the cartilage. And from what I understand, they hammer it flat on a table or something, and then they put it back in.

“I think it’s a bit more scientific than that, but I think that’s the general way of working. It’s pretty rough. For two weeks your nose is really out of action and feeling really grim. You are spitting up a lot of blood all the time, and just feeling really blocked. The nose is really swollen too — if you look at the team photos, my nose is pretty big…”

And if you’d look at his results, the effects are clear. Hindley secured a commendable fifth spot in the general classification at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico. He added: “Basically our team doctor was pretty convinced that if I got this surgery, then it would help a lot. You have got to do everything you can.

“In theory it should help the breathing a lot, and also should reduce the amount of sickness during the season. If it can help even a little bit, then it’s worth doing, in my opinion.”

12:10
Merida posts £180m loss — but insists eye-watering figure a "one-time" hit and sales are up 48% in 2025
Merida eScultura 400 2021

> Merida posts £180m loss — but insists eye-watering figure a "one-time" hit and sales are up 48% in 2025

10:49
Some more football-related jokes to start your day

In light of Arne Slot’s hopes of achieving multiple silverware in his first year in charge of Liverpool fading away in the span of a week, some light relief (sorry any Liverpool fans reading the live blog)…

At least they’re still at the top of the Premier League table (your live blogger isn’t too keen about that)

10:40
Tube unions want TfL to ban e-bikes from the London Underground following latest fire
Rayners Lane e-bike fire

> Tube unions want TfL to ban e-bikes from the London Underground following latest fire

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Latest Comments

 