“It’s like Manchester United”: Sir Bradley Wiggins takes shot at Ineos celebrating Paris-Nice stage win “as if they were a French team”; “You are spitting up a lot of blood”: Aussie rider reveals gruesome details of surgery + more on the live blog

After the widely-reported story, in which Adrian and Joanne Fenton, returning from France after their holiday, were fined £1,500 after a migrant was found inside their bike rack, another similar news story has emerged.

The BBC reports that Lisa Russell and her partner Geoff Evans have now been the subject of an even larger £3,000 fine after Border Force found two migrants hiding inside the bike rack, stowed in their campervan.

The couple from Kent, once again in events mirroring the Fentons’ case, were returning from a short break in France last October and had taken the ferry from Calais. However, they were stopped by Border Force officers, who discovered a man a teenager hiding in the bike rack, believed to have hidden themselves before they arrived at Calais port.

Ms Russell said: “We came out of a shopping centre and saw a lady was guarding her van and our van. She told us someone had tried to steal our bikes.”

After leaving the shopping centre, she said that they felt “uneasy” and decided to go to the docks because it would be “safer”.

"After Border Force officers inspected our van at the port, they said we could go. Just as we pulled away, they told us to stop as we had two stowaways on our bike rack over the bike cover", Ms Russell said, adding that they remained at Calais for three hours while authorities dealt with the incident.

The couple have now received a fine from the Home Office four months later, with a spokesperson saying that they “understand that recipients of penalties may disagree with the circumstances of the fine”.

The spokesperson added that they are “fully committed” in stopping people from illegally entering the country and “cracking down on people smugglers”.

They said: “The Clandestine Entrant Civil Penalty Scheme is there to ensure drivers take every reasonable step to deter irregular migration. The option to appeal and trigger a review is made clear in supporting documents.”

Ms Russell, however, remarked: “Who’s got a spare £3,000 these days and for something we didn’t do? We feel like the victims and it’s really unfair.”

It was reported yesterday that the previous couple had their fines cancelled by the Home Office, via an email through the Border Force, with the Fentons “left ecstatic” with the news.