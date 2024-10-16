90% scared of cycling in UK cities — new research suggests fear of collisions, road rage and theft putting people off

A new survey has put the percentage of Brits who are scared of urban cycling at 90 per cent, with fears over being hit by a driver, experiencing road rage and the threat of theft topping the list of factors contributing to the concern.

The figures come from research by bike subscription service Swapfiets, published by City AM, with the survey finding that fears about cycling in cities are more noticeable in older age groups as younger respondents were more likely to feel confident making urban journeys by bike.

However, overall the survey suggested that 90 per cent are scared of cycling in UK cities, with the risk of being hit by a driver (68 per cent), experiencing road rage (54 per cent) and theft concerns (47 per cent) being the most commonly cited reasons behind the fear.

Inability to stop safely (34 per cent) and getting lost (27 per cent) were also mentioned, but less frequently. Swapfiets noted concerns about urban cycling were less prominent in the 'under 24' age category, with fewer than a quarter reporting any major concerns.

It was also suggested that men are likely to be more confident than women, 90 per cent of women stating that they find urban cycling "terrifying", compared to 40 per cent of male respondents.

> Cycling infrastructure needs to be built with women in mind, study suggests

Swapfiets has urged the government to enable more people to access bicycle journeys in UK cities by increasing active travel funding in the upcoming budget to fund protected infrastructure projects that will make city cycling less daunting.

"The findings of our study are a wake-up call," UK country manager at Swapfiets, Rory MacPhee said. "With over 90 per cent of the nation fearing urban cycling and the UK potentially falling short of its 2030 net zero targets, it's clear that current efforts aren't enough.

"We're urging the government to not only reinstate but increase the active travel budget this October. Improving cycling infrastructure and offering better education are essential if we're going to break down the barriers stopping people from choosing sustainable transport. Prioritising these investments will not only address our climate goals but also improve public health and create more liveable cities for everyone."

Last year, the previous government slashed the budget for active travel schemes in England outside London by £380m in what was described as "a backward move" by the Walking & Cycling Alliance (WACA).

Having won this summer's general election, the newly elected Labour government said it would invest "unprecedented levels of funding" in cycling, as well as develop a new road safety strategy.

New Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said access to safe cycle routes is "essential" for tackling carbon footprint and pointed to the "hundreds of thousands, if not millions" of GP appointments that could be reduced each year through active travel investment.

> Build safe cycling routes to help people ditch cars for local journeys, urges senior doctor

Haigh's comments came in the same month it was revealed that average cycling distances in England had fallen to the lowest levels in a decade. According to the Department for Transport's National Travel Survey, people in England averaged 47 miles by bike in 2023, a 17 per cent drop on the previous year and just over half the distance recorded in 2020, while car trips continued to climb.

Swapfiets also said it would be relaunching its programme of guided city cycling tours to build confidence with nervous cyclists.