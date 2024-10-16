90% scared of cycling in UK cities — new research suggests fear of collisions, road rage and theft putting people off

A new survey has put the percentage of Brits who are scared of urban cycling at 90 per cent, with fears over being hit by a driver, experiencing road rage and the threat of theft topping the list of factors contributing to the concern.
The figures come from research by bike subscription service Swapfiets, published by City AM, with the survey finding that fears about cycling in cities are more noticeable in older age groups as younger respondents were more likely to feel confident making urban journeys by bike.
However, overall the survey suggested that 90 per cent are scared of cycling in UK cities, with the risk of being hit by a driver (68 per cent), experiencing road rage (54 per cent) and theft concerns (47 per cent) being the most commonly cited reasons behind the fear.
Inability to stop safely (34 per cent) and getting lost (27 per cent) were also mentioned, but less frequently. Swapfiets noted concerns about urban cycling were less prominent in the 'under 24' age category, with fewer than a quarter reporting any major concerns.
It was also suggested that men are likely to be more confident than women, 90 per cent of women stating that they find urban cycling "terrifying", compared to 40 per cent of male respondents.
Swapfiets has urged the government to enable more people to access bicycle journeys in UK cities by increasing active travel funding in the upcoming budget to fund protected infrastructure projects that will make city cycling less daunting.
"The findings of our study are a wake-up call," UK country manager at Swapfiets, Rory MacPhee said. "With over 90 per cent of the nation fearing urban cycling and the UK potentially falling short of its 2030 net zero targets, it's clear that current efforts aren't enough.
"We're urging the government to not only reinstate but increase the active travel budget this October. Improving cycling infrastructure and offering better education are essential if we're going to break down the barriers stopping people from choosing sustainable transport. Prioritising these investments will not only address our climate goals but also improve public health and create more liveable cities for everyone."
Last year, the previous government slashed the budget for active travel schemes in England outside London by £380m in what was described as "a backward move" by the Walking & Cycling Alliance (WACA).
Having won this summer's general election, the newly elected Labour government said it would invest "unprecedented levels of funding" in cycling, as well as develop a new road safety strategy.
New Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said access to safe cycle routes is "essential" for tackling carbon footprint and pointed to the "hundreds of thousands, if not millions" of GP appointments that could be reduced each year through active travel investment.
Haigh's comments came in the same month it was revealed that average cycling distances in England had fallen to the lowest levels in a decade. According to the Department for Transport's National Travel Survey, people in England averaged 47 miles by bike in 2023, a 17 per cent drop on the previous year and just over half the distance recorded in 2020, while car trips continued to climb.
Swapfiets also said it would be relaunching its programme of guided city cycling tours to build confidence with nervous cyclists.
Hats off to those 10%! What percentage of people aren't scared by base jumping, diving with sharks, free climbing, etc?
The solutions are either:
-build high quality infrastructure,
-build infrastructure that is of high quality
-build infrastructure, and make sure the quality is high.
Anyone familiar with the history of cycling in this country will be wondering why the company wasted its money on yet another survey to find out exactly what all the other surveys have said. Why people don't cycle has had the same reasons for decades, the problem is that successive governments haven't given a flying flamingo, quite happy to announce massive spending on cycling, and having got the headlines, withdraw the funding.
It is to be hoped that Louise Haigh's promise of unprecedented funding will break the mould and actually be realised: it's certainly way, way overdue.
Completely agree. However as Chris Boardman has (I think correctly identified) money is in some ways not the issue. Or rather it's one of the last issues to address when trying to get change at the political level. If our lords and masters really get it they'll almost certainly be able to do *something* useful - even before substantial moneys were available given the (relatively) vast funds available for "road transport" and other things which sorting our streets could be filed under.
Apparently it works in the opposite direction! (e.g. IIRC councils have managed to get "active travel" funding to pay for improvements for drivers and bus companies...)
Another solution: Make Dashcams compulsory. In the event of a collision, the Police can then use that in evidence. We have seen this a few times, such as the case of driver Tomasz Kroker.
It's not just urban cycling, it's any road in the UK! And it isn't just the risk of being hit, the risk of being nearly-hit is off the scale.
Solutions? Make the driving test harder. Make people re-do it every 10 years, if not 5. Make cycling part of the driving test, make it a road user test. Have some actual traffic police, not just cameras on every corner. Have a justice system that actually punishes people, when they actually get as far as court. Link car ignitions to the DVLA, so your bloody car won't start if you haven't passed your test, or currently banned.
But no-one else gives a shit. Which is why we have ended up with 85 deaths and serious injuries every day.
You don't need to retest people frequently, if you regularly hold & keep people to the tested standard, it involves more road coppers though, and a willingness to prosecute for road offences.
And fwiw despite the fact a collision is more likely to be fatal, I don't encounter a tenth of the hassle or safety concerns on rural roads that I get from urban areas riding.
We barely have enough capacity to handle existing demand for tests...
But courts should be able to mandate ongoing testing as a penalty for driving offences (i.e. after ban is spent offender is required to repass test every 5 years); For offences above a given severity retesting should be part of court investigation (i.e. you have to do a driving test BEFORE it goes to court and the result + examiner review is submitted as evidence)
Courts should also be able to time limit existing licences (i.e. we aren't banning you immediately, but you have 3 months to pass a test if you want to keep licence)
This focuses limited test resources on problematic drivers.
OF course all of these penalties need to be in addition not instead of current penalties.
Few solutions:
1. Infrastructure.
2. Unmarked police cycling; Issue section 59 notices to any driver/vehicle that endangers them. When cars start getting siezed over it driving standards will improve.
3. Marked police cycling - similar awareness to surroundings to foot patrol, while able to move around an area significantly faster.
Cycling competence should be part of the driving test.
And it should be compulsory for anyone renewing a licence. Anyone unable to ride a bicycle would have the option of a tricycle, e-bike or e-assisted hand cycle.
Agree. It's those "barriers" overcoming which is necessary (but not sufficient) for people to switch modes *.
Policing is a "necessary" for road safety but I'm just not sure how important. I certainly don't think that has much to do with people's feeling of safety or the lack of it on the roads. Plenty people die in car crashes but I'm not seeing people saying "I would drive, but feel the police just won't protect me...". And it has zero to do with convenience of cycling and also zero to do with the relative appeal of driving a given journey over cycling it.
People won't necessarily know good solutions themselves ** and they also might simply assume some things are given if you cycle (e.g. getting sweaty, "but how will I carry anything" etc.)
Ultimately I doubt how much this is about "personal choice" (unless that is people choosing to pressure their MP / councillor / other people). Personal choice gets our current 1% of journeys cycled (and falling, without further work). The people with the power to actually change things (councils, and ultimately the government for allocating funding / setting direction of travel / amending laws) have to feel this is worth not just having (otherwise we get ineffectual "encouraging cycling") but worth the long-term, contentious hard work of selling and making a major change to our transport systems (and indeed philosophy).
FWIW Cycling Embassy of GB have a comprehensive page on people's reported barriers to cycling.
* While it's possible for e.g. extra road capacity to create new driven journeys in general this is about switching from using one mode to another. Another complication is that for journeys previously driven it may be these are replaced by multi-modal transport, or by "substitution" e.g. used to drive to the out of town shopping centre for a big weekly shop, now realise that I can do this e.g. using the bike on the way home from work at more local shops but split over a couple of shops over the week.
** A bit like asking "why do you drive to the shops?" - it's unlikely that people would identify "you can buy cars which have lights, storage space, locks and weather protection, right from the dealer. Then there are well-maintained roads for me to drive on between here and there where I don't feel I'll get killed and parking both by my house and the shop, oh, and everyone else does this" - but without those conditions there probably wouldn't be much motorised shopping.