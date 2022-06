Cargo bike cyclist rear-ended in traffic jam...by police; Covid forces Adam Yates and Jumbo-Visma out Tour de Suisse; Roadside fan's impressive bottle catch; Who's got the best commute?; Van der Poel NOT targeting green at the Tour + more on the live blog

Just unbelievable.

I was rear ended in stationary traffic (again), by none other than an unmarked POLICE car!@ealingMPS @MPSHounslow @markandcharlie @SurreyRoadCops pic.twitter.com/vO4R5sDS8L — 🚲 Cycle Calm 🛵 (@CycleCalm) June 15, 2022

Not to be too facetious but the "Oh Jesus" really makes this clip...

Getting rear-ended in traffic can't be fun at the best of times, let alone when you turn around and your sheepish bumper is, in fact, the very people whose job it is to keep you safe...

As one reply pointed out there's probably a cake fine to be paid for this. Doesn't seem to have been any damage, but at least go buy that person a coffee...

"oh Jesus. **Biggest sigh ever recorded on camera**" Classic — Monkey Bones (@iratesheep) June 15, 2022

I'm glad this was a bump to laugh about and nothing more serious! — CyclingMikey Rat (not a PO) 🇳🇱🇪🇺🇿🇼🇺🇦 (@MikeyCycling) June 16, 2022

Others called for more serious action...