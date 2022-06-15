Near Miss of the Day 785: “Gobsmackingly brutal” close pass forces driver to apologise

The perpetrator of today’s shockingly close call, who attempted to squeeze between a cyclist and a pedestrian refuge with only millimetres to spare, stopped their car as soon as possible in the wake of the wince-inducing near miss.
But unlike the squirrel-bothering driver featured on Sunday’s now infamous Near Miss of the Day 783, who jumped from his vehicle after almost clipping a cyclist to tell him in no uncertain terms that he shouldn’t be effin’ swearing around his daughter, today’s motorist pulled over straight away… to apologise, actually.
The road.cc reader who sent us this clip, Alun, said the incident happened on what is now his “most unfavourite road”, while he was clipping along at 20mph.
As you can see from the video, the driver of the Renault appears as if he is about to overtake Alun, with the motorist in the white Nissan preparing to follow him. However, the Renault driver instead proceeds to turn right, forcing the driver in the Nissan to pull back in behind the cyclist.
But instead of waiting behind Alun, who had drifted out as he approached the pedestrian refuge, the motorist continues on, very narrowly missing him as they both pass the crossing (you can see a group of cyclists on the other side of the road rubber necking at the close call).
Alun explains: “I really had to fight to keep my balance as he passed.
“To give him his due he did actually stop and apologise. He explained that he panicked when he realised that the Renault was turning instead of passing me and couldn’t grasp the fact that my life was less important than his shunting the other car or just simply braking when behind me.
“Remember I was doing around 20 and of no danger. I kept calling BS on this and feel justified as he seems to brake then swerve and accelerate. He also kept telling me he was a cyclist as well which wound me up even further.”
Alun reported the matter to the police, who allegedly told him that “due to fiscal guidelines, it will not result in a summons as I wasn’t injured”.
The police, however, have informed him that they will speak to the driver and possibly issue him with either a warning or a Fixed Penalty Notice.
“Not exactly satisfactory but it’s something,” says Alun.
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.
Yes. This is what is needed clear guidelines consistently applied.
well I was trying not to draw the so obvious parallels, but take from it what you will
I've had some success in Hants. I recently put a note asking them to contact me if they *cannot* take action so that I know I can publish the video...
Well, yes - but that's a whole different issue, and the cycle lane hasn't made much difference one way or another in that respect, so that doesn't...
Laughable. I run custom Duke wheels with tactic hubs 48/56 height weighing 1285gr
My goodness, what a great review. I now quite want one.
cant believe none of you went with the obvious response, why dont they just collect those post boxes via bicycle...
It's beyond stirring. It's inciting hatred. Why the police don't take action is a mystery...oh wait...
Yes, I think we can assume it was an ironic use.
One can only imagine that sticking it almost on the South coast has resulted in the many riders from the four corners of the UK that have supported...